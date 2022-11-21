ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
blackchronicle.com

How much rain fell during recent storms in Oklahoma?

Oklahomans noticed a gentle quantity of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved by means of the state.| MORE | NWS preliminary depend says 3-4 tornadoes spun up Monday in central OklahomaThe Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation reveals that some areas obtained as much as 4 inches of rain, whereas the Oklahoma City metro noticed round 2 inches. Below is a variety of rainfall totals for varied areas in Oklahoma.Oklahoma City Metro: 1.54 – 2.25 inchesSouthern Oklahoma: 1.36 – 2.09 inchesNorthern Oklahoma: 1.29 – 2.18 inchesWestern Oklahoma: 0.63 – 1.25 inchesEastern Oklahoma: 1.32 – 4.11 inchesSouthwestern Oklahoma: 1.11 – 3 inchesSoutheastern Oklahoma: 1.9 – 3.31 inchesNorthwestern Oklahoma: 0.02 – 0.70 inchesNortheastern Oklahoma: 0.96 inches – 2.97 inchesThe National Weather Service says the storms produced three to 4 tornadoes Monday, with ones being noticed in Mustang, Moore and Pottawatomie County. The twister that spun up in Mustang was rated EF0.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 11/24/22

After a few early showers most of Thanksgiving is dry for Southeast Kansas. Look for mild temperatures to continue with highs in the mid 50s. And we are looking at rain again on Saturday. The broader part of this has been closer to the Gulf Coast. This is where most...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

No Thanksgiving at home for Kansas singer, but he’s not complaining

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man is missing his Kansas family’s Thanksgiving, but he has a good reason. Justin Aaron is in a Los Angeles hotel room, preparing for his next performance on NBC’s “The Voice.” “This Thanksgiving does look a little different because I’m in LA, and my family’s back home in Kansas,” he […]
KANSAS STATE
Z94

This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State

This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
ELGIN, OK
KMBC.com

Stuffing or dressing? Kansas and Missouri Thanksgiving foods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Is it stuffing or dressing? Do you like canned cranberry sauce or something a little more blended? Are you going to be fighting Uncle Frank for the wishbone again this year?. While everyone has their own likes and dislikes, social media and Google searches can...
MISSOURI STATE
KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Oklahoma: No permit needed to hunt night predators on farms, ranches

(KTEN) — Hunting coyotes and feral pigs during the night without a permit is now legal on land designated as "agricultural" in Oklahoma. The new law is aimed at protecting livestock, feed, seed, and other agricultural materials. Previously, farmers and ranchers could hunt coyotes and feral hogs at night, but they would need to go through a process to obtain a special permit.
OKLAHOMA STATE
plattecountylandmark.com

Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8

That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
MISSOURI STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
OKLAHOMA STATE

