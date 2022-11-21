Read full article on original website
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, MissouriCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies For No ReasonOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't haveCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
15 companies in Kansas City hiring for jobs that pay $15+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
blackchronicle.com
How much rain fell during recent storms in Oklahoma?
Oklahomans noticed a gentle quantity of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved by means of the state.| MORE | NWS preliminary depend says 3-4 tornadoes spun up Monday in central OklahomaThe Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation reveals that some areas obtained as much as 4 inches of rain, whereas the Oklahoma City metro noticed round 2 inches. Below is a variety of rainfall totals for varied areas in Oklahoma.Oklahoma City Metro: 1.54 – 2.25 inchesSouthern Oklahoma: 1.36 – 2.09 inchesNorthern Oklahoma: 1.29 – 2.18 inchesWestern Oklahoma: 0.63 – 1.25 inchesEastern Oklahoma: 1.32 – 4.11 inchesSouthwestern Oklahoma: 1.11 – 3 inchesSoutheastern Oklahoma: 1.9 – 3.31 inchesNorthwestern Oklahoma: 0.02 – 0.70 inchesNortheastern Oklahoma: 0.96 inches – 2.97 inchesThe National Weather Service says the storms produced three to 4 tornadoes Monday, with ones being noticed in Mustang, Moore and Pottawatomie County. The twister that spun up in Mustang was rated EF0.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/24/22
After a few early showers most of Thanksgiving is dry for Southeast Kansas. Look for mild temperatures to continue with highs in the mid 50s. And we are looking at rain again on Saturday. The broader part of this has been closer to the Gulf Coast. This is where most...
And the most popular Christmas movie in Missouri is...
‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
No Thanksgiving at home for Kansas singer, but he’s not complaining
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man is missing his Kansas family’s Thanksgiving, but he has a good reason. Justin Aaron is in a Los Angeles hotel room, preparing for his next performance on NBC’s “The Voice.” “This Thanksgiving does look a little different because I’m in LA, and my family’s back home in Kansas,” he […]
KHBS
2022-2023 winter weather outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We have a La Nina this year, which is when there are colder-than-average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. You might not think that plays a big role in our weather in Arkansas plays out, but it can. The two winters that appear to pair...
KFOR
Our next storm system poised to produce a good rainfall across Oklahoma Friday night and Saturday!
Possible rainfall totals Friday night through Saturday with our next storm system. Looks like a good solid 0.50 inches of rain will fall across a large portion of Oklahoma with locally higher amounts. It’s a cold rain with temps in the 40s on Saturday and no snow.
Missouri natural gas bills to rise significantly
Spire East and Spire West customers of Spire Missouri, Inc., d/b/a Spire, are being charged an additional fee to reflect expected increases in the wholesale pricing of natural
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
Refueling stop at Kansas City QuikTrip ends in $200,000 scratchers prize
Heading to work one day, he stopped at the QuikTrip at 13100 Holmes Road to gas up and purchased a "Silver Bells" scratchers ticket, according to Missouri Lottery.
Today’s a Huge Day For The B-2 Bomber, and In Turn, West Central Missouri
I don't know about you, but every time someone remarks that they see a B-2 Bomber flying overhead... I have to look. Even if we've seen them all a hundred times, even if we look at every picture, even if we've visited when it's on display... it never does quite get old to look at, does it?
Hilarious Missouri Trail Cam Claims to Show Jurassic Visitor?
Someone needs to call Stephen Spielberg and let him know that one of his creatures got loose and is making cameos on Missouri trail cam videos. Not really, but call him anyway if you can. A pretend (meaning parody) Jefferson County, Missouri Facebook page shared a hilarious pic claiming to...
Missouri officials warn of ‘highly pathogenic’ avian flu in southwest MO
Investigators with the United States Department of Agriculture are working with poultry producers in Missouri after a case of highly pathogenic avian flu was discovered in SW Missouri.
KMBC.com
Stuffing or dressing? Kansas and Missouri Thanksgiving foods
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Is it stuffing or dressing? Do you like canned cranberry sauce or something a little more blended? Are you going to be fighting Uncle Frank for the wishbone again this year?. While everyone has their own likes and dislikes, social media and Google searches can...
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma: No permit needed to hunt night predators on farms, ranches
(KTEN) — Hunting coyotes and feral pigs during the night without a permit is now legal on land designated as "agricultural" in Oklahoma. The new law is aimed at protecting livestock, feed, seed, and other agricultural materials. Previously, farmers and ranchers could hunt coyotes and feral hogs at night, but they would need to go through a process to obtain a special permit.
MovieMaker
Tulsa King, the New Sylvester Stallone Series, Was Originally Set in Kansas City
Tulsa King, the new Sylvester Stallone series that is of course set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, shows off such strange and alluring locations as downtown Tulsa’s “Center of the Universe.”. But it was very nearly set in Kansas City. Tulsa King, from Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan, airs on Paramount+...
plattecountylandmark.com
Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8
That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
oklahomawatch.org
Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
