Kansas City, MO

thepitchkc.com

KC’s oldest Turkey Trot returns to Aspiria

On Thursday, November 24, T-Mobile presents its 33rd Annual Thanksgiving 5K Run & Family Stroll. Whether you’re seeking a physical outlet for holiday overwhelm or an opportunity to celebrate in solidarity with other Kansas Citians, this race is for you. “We’re excited to bring friends, family–and now leashed dogs–together...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thepitchkc.com

Best of KC 2022: Royals bits

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thepitchkc.com

Drink This Now: Mexicolada at Drastic Measures

Few places in KC take the art of craft cocktails as seriously as Drastic Measures. Co-owner Jay Sanders takes to social media to show behind the scenes of the meticulous ingredient curation. The preparation of tinctures, infusions, and garnishes can take weeks. For example, while most bars use traditional lemon and lime juice, Drastic Measures concocts their own “super-juice” using citric and malic acid to expel oils in fruit peels. This creates a stronger juice with a longer shelf life.
SHAWNEE, KS

