Read full article on original website
Related
Small plane crashes in Colombian neighborhood; 8 dead
MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — A small plane crashed Monday in a neighborhood in the central Colombian city of Medellín, killing eight people on board, airport authorities said. No injuries were immediately reported on the ground. The aircraft crashed after taking off from the Olaya Herrera Airport, Colombian aviation...
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats
A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of "a direct attack."
Passengers Injured As Cruise Ship Collapses Upon Docking
The gangway on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship collapsed this week, injuring several passengers.
A Colorado train passenger looked out the window -- and found a missing hiker
A Colorado train passenger helped lead to the rescue of a missing, injured hiker after she spotted her through a train window.
Missouri bridge collapse- One dead & three injured after four people became trapped as concrete was poured at work site
ONE person is dead and three others are injured after a bridge collapsed while it was under construction. The bridge, near Kansas City, Missouri, collapsed while workers were pouring concrete. Officials were called to the scene at 1.44pm, according to Clay County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sarah Boyd. Four became trapped...
'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
LA Is Facing a Major Natural Disaster—and It's Not Related to Earthquakes
Scientists have warned almost 1 million people would be impacted from flooding, with disadvantaged communities at greatest risk.
At Least 91 Killed In Cable Bridge Collapse
At least 91 people have died in relation to a cable bridge collapse.
L.A. Nightclub Owner Found Dead and Beaten in Dominican Republic
A prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and restaurateur was found dead in the Dominican Republic this week after apparently being gagged, choked, and beaten.The body of Mario Oliver, 71, was discovered inside a villa in Las Terrenas, on the Samaná Peninsula on Wednesday night, Dominican Today reported. The National Police and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations are said to have found that Oliver, once a pillar of the L.A. nightlife scene when he ran the popular Vertigo nightclub, suffered head trauma and manual compression of the neck. Investigators say the home was broken into, with a safe-deposit box stolen,...
A United flight attendant is taken to the hospital after a 'disturbance' involving a passenger with a child seen screaming in a video on flight to Chicago
The Chicago Police Department told Insider officers responded to reports of "a disturbance that had occurred on a plane" at 6:02 a.m. this morning.
About 150 tourists are reportedly being held hostage in Peru. Locals are demanding a response to oil spills that have polluted their river.
The people being held include citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Switzerland, according to local reports.
Crash! Plane hits radio antenna as pilot does stunts at airshow — see the shocking video
A plane crashed into a metal radio antenna while the pilot was performing stunts for spectators at a festival in Buenos Aires, Argentina — see the video of the hit.
Two Sisters Die After Falling Down Uncovered Sewage Drain
Residents blame the city's administration for the poor state of the streets.
Russian military truck driver, 22, mows down column of conscripts at top-secret training base leaving two dead and 11 hurt
At least two Russian conscripts are dead and 11 have been injured after a truck ran over them at a top-secret training base. Israpil Abkherdilayev, 22, a contract soldier, rammed a KamAZ military transport into the conscripts at a training ground near the city of Mirny, northwest Russia, around 7pm on Thursday.
Two firefighters died after a plane collided with their truck and burst into flames at a South American airport
Videos show plumes of smoke pouring from LATAM Airlines plane following the collision at Lima airport that seriously injured two passengers.
Highway 6 reopens after massive crash involving as many as 100 cars
A crash in icy conditions and involving approximately 100 drivers closed 6th Avenue during Friday morning's rush hour. Police said there were no major injuries in the crash, although one person had to be extricated from a vehicle. It happened at about 5:40 a.m. between Kalamath Street & Federal Boulevard and the roadway reopened much later in the morning.Numerous tow trucks took damaged or inoperable vehicles to a parking lot (Lot C) outside Empower Field at Mile High. A police spokesperson told CBS News Colorado there were between about 100 vehicles involved and that the road conditions made it impossible...
BREAKING Four presumed dead and one body found after 10 people in homeless encampment swept away in raging river as storm pounds California: Fire crews pull five survivors from the floodwater
A body has been found and four other people are presumed dead after a homeless encampment of at least ten people was swept more than three miles downstream by flash flooding in southern California. The group was sheltered inside a flood tunnel in a park in Ontario, a city around...
Head-on crash on US 95 near Moscow involving teenage driver results in five hospitalizations
MOSCOW, ID. — A head-on collision on US 95 near MP 356 near Moscow involving a teenage driver has left five people in the hospital. Idaho State Police says a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several family members inside when he lost control of the van, crossing the center divider line and colliding head-on with a Hyundai...
SFGate
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
Comments / 0