This $5.99 T-Shirt Unlocks Free Denny's Breakfast for a Year

By Natasha Gabrielle
Image source: Getty Images

Is there anything better than sitting down to a delicious breakfast? How about being able to enjoy free breakfast for a year? Denny's has a special money-saving deal that could enable you to eat a complimentary daily breakfast for a one-time fee of $5.99. This promotion could give you the perfect excuse to start each day with a filling meal. Plus, it's a major win for your wallet.

Denny's will sell 150 free breakfast shirts for $5.99 each

Black Friday is a great time to take advantage of discounts and deals that help you keep more money in your bank account . One breakfast chain is offering a different type of deal this year.

Denny's is dishing out a breakfast offer this Black Friday that you won't want to miss. The diner chain will sell 150 T-shirts, but each shirt is much more than a fashionable clothing item. The wearer of these shirts can enjoy free daily breakfast for a year -- and each shirt costs only $5.99.

Those who successfully score a shirt can get a free Everyday Value Slam every single day for an entire year. This favorite dish includes two eggs, two bacon strips or sausage links, and a choice of two buttermilk pancakes, one slice of French toast, or a biscuit with gravy.

How does the offer work? Each T-shirt will feature a unique, scannable QR code for redemption -- so all you need to do is wear your shirt at a participating Denny's to score a complimentary breakfast plate each day. Each QR code is valid through Dec. 31, 2023.

This offer can be redeemed at most Denny's locations in all 50 states. However, some locations aren't participating in this promotion. This offer is only valid while dining in and not on online orders. Only one offer can be redeemed per table per day.

How to buy Denny's free breakfast T-shirt

Did we get your attention? If you're interested in scoring a year of free breakfast for only $5.99, visit DinerDrip.com to learn more. Beginning at 12 a.m. ET on Nov. 25, 2022, Denny's will sell 150 shirts. Since this is a unique and affordable deal, you'll need to act fast. It's likely that many people will also be online hoping to score cheap breakfast for a year.

Is this a good deal?

An Everyday Value Slam costs $5.99. That means this deal has a total retail value of $2,186. Only having to pay $6 for 365 days of breakfast is a massive win for your wallet.

With ever-increasing food and living costs, most consumers are looking for ways to save money. Following a budget is an excellent way to keep your financial health in check, but taking advantage of deals like this can make a big difference, too.

Diners lucky enough to score a T-shirt could significantly reduce their food spending for a year by filling up on breakfast at Denny's. However, since only a limited number of shirts will be made available, not everyone will get to take advantage of this unique offer.

Don't miss out on the chance to buy a yearly Denny's breakfast subscription for only $5.99. It's an eggcellent deal.

