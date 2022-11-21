Read full article on original website
Maui police use taser on suspect at Hannah Brown memorial impaired driving checkpoint
A man suspected of driving while under the influence of drugs was arrested and tased by police Wednesday night at the annual impaired driving checkpoint held in memory Hannah Brown. Event organizers tell Maui Now that the suspect was tased after he allegedly resisted officers. Medics were called to the...
Pint Night for the Birds to benefit the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, Nov. 25
Maui Brewing Company Brewpub in Lahaina hosts Pint Night for the Birds, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 from 6-10 p.m. Half of the pub profits from house beers sold will benefit the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, which helps to protect native birds on Maui. Maui Forest Birds is dedicated to...
Lifeless body found, police return to find man in home
Maui County Officials announced that dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov, 19 regarding a possible murder.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Thanksgiving cold front
FIRST ALERT: An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and O'ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located.The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
Sentencing delayed for Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sentencing for a Maui man convicted of murder has been delayed to next January, officials said. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira “Mo” Monsalve ― back in 2014. Monsalve, a mother of three, was last seen at...
Big Waves, High Winds and Widespread Rain tonight and tomorrow
An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. We haven't seen a front of this caliber in quite some time. The timing of the front: Kauai and O'ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located. The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
Moloka’i man charged in 2nd degree murder, $1M bail
King Kekaulike challenges Waimea in DII HHSAA state football championships
Saturday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m. Maui’s King Kekaulike takes on Waimea in the Division II First Hawaiian Bank HHSAA state football championships, taking place Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the John Kauinana Stadium at Mililani High School on O‘ahu. The game will be televised...
Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim
Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
Black Friday during Kīhei’s 4th Friday event at Azeka Shopping Center
Kihei’s 4th Friday monthly event for Nov. 25 will include Black Friday specials at Azeka Shopping Center in South Maui from 6 to 9 p.m. The family-friendly event includes live music, food booths and trucks, art, crafts, and plenty of great local shopping. There will be free entertainment by...
Maui has the largest vacation rental supply in Hawaiʻi with 211,900 available unit nights
In October, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 211,900 available unit nights. That’s up +2.9% from 2021, but down -34.5% from 2019. Unit demand was 134,900 unit nights (+4.4% vs. 2021, -47.2% vs. 2019), resulting in 63.7% occupancy (+0.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -15.3 percentage points vs. 2019) and ADR at $343 (+25.8% vs. 2021, +53.0% vs. 2019).
New online payment portal available for Maui County Transient Accommodations Tax
The County of Maui has a new online payment portal for Maui County Transient Accommodations Tax. The portal opens for use on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at: https://www.mauicounty.gov/tat/payment. Maui County taxpayers (including agents enrolled in the Bulk Filers Program) will be able to pay online using the county’s new and...
Maui County led Hawai’i in revenue per available rooms at $344 for October 2022
Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported stronger revenue per available room (RevPAR), and average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy rate in October 2022 compared to October 2021. When compared to pre-pandemic October 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR also were higher but the occupancy rate was lower in October 2022, according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.
“Shop the Street” on Small Business Saturday in Wailuku, Nov. 26
A Small Business Saturday event takes place this weekend, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Wailuku Town. This year, there are 13 participating shops and retailers on Market and Main Streets. Participating stores will donate an item or service for a prize giveaway for three lucky winners.
Maui to open new online payment portal for MCTAT
Maui County Officials announced they will be opening a new online portal for Maui County Transient Accommodation Tax payments on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Heavy rain battering portions of Maui County, other windward areas may see the same
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A disturbance near the islands brings the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms to windward portions of the islands through Saturday morning. Here’s a look at what areas are currently affected as of Thursday night: Molokai: East Molokai under a flood warning through 12:15a Friday morning. Areas include: Ualapue, Pukoo, Kamalo, Halawa […]
Seabury Hall to host “Deck the Halls: A Holiday Concert” Dec. 2-3
Seabury Hall hosts its Deck the Halls: A Holiday Concert, Dec. 2-3, 2022 at 7 p.m. at its ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center. The holiday concert will feature more than 100 student musicians in the Upper School Choir, Middle School Choir, Middle School Contemporary Music Ensemble, and Upper School Maunalei Music Ensemble. They will perform Frosty the Snowman, Deck the Halls, Carol of the Bells, and many other holiday favorites.
