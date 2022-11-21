Atlantic woman sentenced to prison for Controlled Substance Violation

(Atlantic) An Atlantic woman arrested in October for Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance and Involuntary Manslaughter was sentenced today (Monday).

According to court documents, Jenny Clark was sentenced to an indeterminate term of incarceration not to exceed ten years for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) with the Intent to Deliver.

The charge of Involuntary Manslaughter was dismissed pursuant to the plea agreement.