ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic woman sentenced to prison for Controlled Substance Violation

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KLHqZ_0jIxOdTW00

(Atlantic) An Atlantic woman arrested in October for Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance and Involuntary Manslaughter was sentenced today (Monday).

According to court documents, Jenny Clark was sentenced to an indeterminate term of incarceration not to exceed ten years for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) with the Intent to Deliver.

The charge of Involuntary Manslaughter was dismissed pursuant to the plea agreement.

Comments / 0

Related
doniphanherald.com

Omaha teen sentenced to decades in prison in fatal shooting at Westroads Mall

OMAHA — Makhi Woolridge-Jones was 16 years old when he fatally shot 21-year-old Trequez Swift at Westroads Mall, sending other shoppers fleeing. Woolridge-Jones, now 17, will be in his 50s when he's first eligible to be released from prison. Monday, Douglas County District Judge James Masteller sentenced Woolridge-Jones to...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Taylor County drug bust nets 2 arrests

(Lenox) -- Two suspects faces charges following a search warrant in Lenox Monday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Antonio Munoz and Jonathan Junez both of Lenox were arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of West Ohio Street for controlled substance violations. Authorities say Munoz was arrested for an active Taylor County warrant for a domestic abuse charge and additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine -- and felon in possession of a firearm. Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office says Junez was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine.
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Authorities Request Arrest Warrants For Jefferson Man On Burglary And Assault Charges

A Jefferson man faces felony charges following a physical altercation over the weekend. At approximately 11:09 p.m., Jefferson Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of W. State Street for a reported assault in progress involving an adult male and an adult female. Upon arrival, officers identified a male subject running from the scene. They pursued, but the individual managed to avoid capture. The resulting investigation led authorities to request arrest warrants for 35-year-old Allyn James Case on charges of 1st-degree burglary, a class B felony, two counts of assault, a serious misdemeanor, and two counts of trespassing, a simple misdemeanor.
JEFFERSON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. Tawnya Larsen, 39, of Audubon, was arrested November 20th for OWI 1st Offense. Larsen was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on her own recognizance. Morgan Beauchamp, 29, of...
CASS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Malvern man arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County

(Bedford) -- A Malvern man was arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County last Tuesday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Harold Brown was arrested for driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Authorities say Brown's arrest came after a deputy observed Brown, who was known to him for not having a driver's license, getting into a vehicle and leaving a known residence associated with narcotic activity. After a probable cause search of Brown's vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said deputies located a loaded firearm and approximately two grams of meth.
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Man from Iowa receives over 3 years in prison for robberies

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa man man will serve over three years in prison for a robbery charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 22-year-old Mario Quiroga, of Carter Lake, Iowa, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Tuesday. He was charged for one count of interference with interstate commerce by way of robbery. Quiroga received 41 months in federal prison and will have a three-year term of supervised release after the initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. Quiroga was also ordered to pay $466.00 in restitution.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Elliott man arrested for assault, criminal mischief

(Red Oak) -- An Elliott man faces charges following his arrest Monday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Demarcus Jermar King was arrested shortly before 9:45 a.m. for domestic assault 2nd offense and 4th degree criminal mischief. King was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Man arrested for Family Dollar robbery

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area arrested a 62-year-old man in connection to a robbery at an Omaha store. Officers with the Omaha Police Department have arrested one person for a robbery at the Family Dollar at 4310 Ames Avenue Tuesday night. Police said they responded to a...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police Make Quick Robbery Arrest

Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a robbery at the "Family Dollar" at 43rd and Ames Avenue early Tuesday evening. Police say 62-year-old James Coleman was booked into Douglas County Corrections for robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Officers responded to the business after...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people at the Union County Law Enforcement Center. On Monday, Police charged 18-year-old Meadow Rae Cruickshank of Osceola and 18-year-old Kaitlyn Norma Mitchell of Afton for Disorderly Conduct. Authorities cited and released Cruickshank and Mitchell from custody. Police arrested 18-year-old Harmony Marie Shaw of Fort Scott, Kansas, with assault. Sources cited and released her from custody.
CRESTON, IA
iheart.com

Arrest Made In Omaha Double Assault

Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened around 8:30 a.m. on November 9th in downtown Omaha. They say investigators have arrested 22-year old Ronniel Wells in connection with the shooting at 1705 Douglas Street. Officers booked Wells into Douglas County Corrections for two counts of...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 26-year-old Trenton Duncan, of Sloan, on Saturday for Public Intoxication and Domestic Abuse Assault. No bond was set until Duncan is seen by a Magistrate Judge. Glenwood Police arrested 18-year-old Cody Krause, of Glenwood, on Sunday for OWI 1st Offense. Krause posted the $1,000...
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 44-year-old Chad Michael Hill of Red Oak early this (Monday) morning for a traffic violation at 2nd and Nuckols Street. During the investigation, Police found Hill to be driving with a suspended license in the State of Iowa. Authorities transported him to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $491.25 bond.
RED OAK, IA
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man sentenced in shooting death of a friend at North Omaha party

OMAHA — A man who fatally wounded a friend as he was shooting at another man outside a North Omaha party has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. Tip Mut, 23, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 to 20 years for manslaughter and five to 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report

(Harlan) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests from November 4 to November 11. On November 4, Thomas William Holzer Jr, age 40, Harlan, IA was arrested on an active Shelby County Warrant. Holzer was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Controlled Substance Violation, Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy