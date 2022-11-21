ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Fulton Christmas tree lighting event adds new features

By Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEGPV_0jIxOVMa00

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton’s Christmas tree lighting event is going to be bigger and better than ever this year with two new features: a horse-drawn sleigh and fireworks!

The Christmas tree lighting is a free event scheduled for Saturday, December 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Veterans Park across from the Fulton Municipal Building.

This year will be the best year yet according to Caroline Shue, Chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC), of Fulton.

“The free event is chock full of activities for children and the whole family. Santa will be there, as well as the Grinch to delight the children, and Santa’s mailbox will also be there for letters to the North Pole,” said Shue. “The free refreshments include pizza donated by Red Baron, sugar cookies donated by Kathy’s Cakes, hot cocoa donated by the Fulton Athletic Boosters Club, candy canes donated by Walmart, eggnog donated by Hudsons’ Dairy, and popcorn donated by Huhtamaki.”

Christmas tree lightings across CNY

All Saints Episcopal Church will be offering a pork dinner with all the trimmings for $12 at the event. The dinner is scheduled from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The proceeds from the dinner will fund their Tuesday free dinners to the public.

The Salvation Army will also be at the event accepting donations as they ring the red bell and the Fulton Police Department will be collecting toys for ‘Toys for Tots.’

The community in the Fulton Municipal Building will have a variety of vendors including the Fulton Public Library, Fulton Family YMCA, the G. Ray Bodley High School Art Club with free face painting and ornament decorating, and the G. Ray Bodley Class of 2026.

Mayor Deana Michaels added that SEC along with the support of Fulton Parks and Recreation is turning this tree lighting into a fabulous holiday event.

“We are extremely grateful to the corporations and individuals who have contributed food or funding for the event this year,” Shue said. “Our major corporate sponsor is East Gate Solutions. Other sponsors include the City of Fulton, Fulton Savings Bank, Fulton Lions Club, Deana Michaels, Fulton Price Chopper, Red Baron Pizza, Kathy’s Cakes, Walmart, Fulton Athletic Boosters, Hudsons’ Dairy, and Huhtamaki.”

Tree lighting celebration in Clinton Square

The schedule goes as followes:

Off-Broadway Dance Studio performance on South First St 4:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
Belle Royale Dance performance on stage 5:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
Salvation Army Timbrel Brigade on stage 5:30 p.m. – 5:35 p.m.
Caroling around the tree by Fulton City School District students 5:45 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Tree Lighting 6:00 p.m.
Fireworks over the river behind Veterans Park 6:05 p.m.

For more information, visit the Fulton Special Events Committee’s Facebook Page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Santa Claus is coming to Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting

FULTON — The Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting event will take place Dec. 3 in Veterans’ Park, across from the Fulton Municipal Building. Activities are scheduled from 4-6 p.m., with the tree lighting at 6 p.m., followed by a fireworks display.
FULTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Time to cut the tree: Christmas tree orchards in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the holiday season and New York State Christmas Tree Farms are kicking into gear preparing openings and getting ready to sell hundreds of Christmas trees. It’s no surprise that New York State ranks fourth in the U.S. in acres dedicated to growing Christmas Trees, according to NYS Agriculture, as lots […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Landmark Theatre to host upcoming holiday events

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All aboard! Two upcoming Christmas events will be held at the Landmark Theatre for the public to enjoy! Holiday Champagne Tour On Tuesday, December 13 at 5:30 p.m., head on over to the Landmark for a Holiday Champagne Tour! The event will include an in-depth tour of the Landmark where you […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

$2 million planned investment in Legends Fields Complex in Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two million dollars plan to be invested into the Legends Fields Complex for a premier destination for baseball and softball in Oswego County, according to Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. The Legends Fields Complex is currently the only six-field, lighted complex in Central New...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Downtown Committee of Syracuse to highlight local businesses this holiday season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As more people begin to head into Downtown Syracuse for the holiday festivities, the Downtown Committee will be highlighting the shopping stores, unique gift options and experiences all throughout the festive area! Starting on Friday, November 25, check out the Downtown Committee’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram where they will showcase different […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup (Holiday Edition)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout’ roundup is to remind Central New Yorkers to remain safe during the week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Staying safe at bars the night before Thanksgiving The night before Thanksgiving is popular for friends to meet up, college buddies to get together, and a night to fill up […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Black Friday store hours in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you looking to go out shopping on Black Friday? Below is a list of stores with their hours in Central New York. Destiny USA: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The following stores inside of Destiny USA have these specialty hours according to their website: Bath and Bodyworks: 6 a.m. to […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Plans Renovation of Legends Fields Complex

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Black Friday store hours: When do Walmart, Target, more open for Black Friday 2022 shopping?

Most stores are closed on Thanksgiving this year, but will open early Friday morning for a frenzy of Black Friday shoppers looking for deals on holiday gifts, household items and more. Black Friday is also no longer a one-day event, as many retailers offer sales and discounts in the weeks leading up to the Friday after Thanksgiving, and even closer to Christmas on Cyber Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

No restaurants fail health inspection: November 6-12

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 6 through November 12. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!. Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:. A.W....
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy