Fulton Christmas tree lighting event adds new features

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton’s Christmas tree lighting event is going to be bigger and better than ever this year with two new features: a horse-drawn sleigh and fireworks!

The Christmas tree lighting is a free event scheduled for Saturday, December 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Veterans Park across from the Fulton Municipal Building.

This year will be the best year yet according to Caroline Shue, Chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC), of Fulton.

“The free event is chock full of activities for children and the whole family. Santa will be there, as well as the Grinch to delight the children, and Santa’s mailbox will also be there for letters to the North Pole,” said Shue. “The free refreshments include pizza donated by Red Baron, sugar cookies donated by Kathy’s Cakes, hot cocoa donated by the Fulton Athletic Boosters Club, candy canes donated by Walmart, eggnog donated by Hudsons’ Dairy, and popcorn donated by Huhtamaki.”

All Saints Episcopal Church will be offering a pork dinner with all the trimmings for $12 at the event. The dinner is scheduled from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The proceeds from the dinner will fund their Tuesday free dinners to the public.

The Salvation Army will also be at the event accepting donations as they ring the red bell and the Fulton Police Department will be collecting toys for ‘Toys for Tots.’

The community in the Fulton Municipal Building will have a variety of vendors including the Fulton Public Library, Fulton Family YMCA, the G. Ray Bodley High School Art Club with free face painting and ornament decorating, and the G. Ray Bodley Class of 2026.

Mayor Deana Michaels added that SEC along with the support of Fulton Parks and Recreation is turning this tree lighting into a fabulous holiday event.

“We are extremely grateful to the corporations and individuals who have contributed food or funding for the event this year,” Shue said. “Our major corporate sponsor is East Gate Solutions. Other sponsors include the City of Fulton, Fulton Savings Bank, Fulton Lions Club, Deana Michaels, Fulton Price Chopper, Red Baron Pizza, Kathy’s Cakes, Walmart, Fulton Athletic Boosters, Hudsons’ Dairy, and Huhtamaki.”

The schedule goes as followes:

Off-Broadway Dance Studio performance on South First St 4:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Belle Royale Dance performance on stage 5:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Salvation Army Timbrel Brigade on stage 5:30 p.m. – 5:35 p.m. Caroling around the tree by Fulton City School District students 5:45 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tree Lighting 6:00 p.m. Fireworks over the river behind Veterans Park 6:05 p.m.

For more information, visit the Fulton Special Events Committee’s Facebook Page.

