KVIA
New Mexico Department of Health provides tips for keeping those at risk healthy this holiday season
SANTA FE, New Mexico --The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) is urging New Mexicans to protect young children, older individuals and those with underlying health conditions from RSV, influenza and Covid-19 this holiday season. This comes as area hospitals have activated emergency operations due to a surge in pediatric...
New Mexico pediatrician gives advice on dealing with COVID, flu, RSV triple-threat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in roughly two years, New Mexico is dealing with a wave of pediatric illnesses that are packing children’s hospital units in the Albuquerque metro area. The statewide surge is being called a “triple-threat” by state health leaders, who say RSV, COVID-19, and flu cases are among the most […]
New Mexico residents raise environmental justice concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — On the southern edge of New Mexico’s largest city is a Hispanic neighborhood that used to be made up of a patchwork of family farms and quiet streets, but industrial development has closed in over the decades, bringing with it pollution. Neighbors point to regular plumes of smoke and the smell of […]
KRQE News 13
United Health, provides grants for Latino Behavioral Health in New Mexico
UnitedHealthcare has awarded $1.1 million in grants to non-profit organizations throughout New Mexico. Their goal is to decrease the gaps in wellness for New Mexicans due to location, lack of income, and lack of resources. With the highest percentage of Hispanic population in the United States, it’s crucial that the mental and physical well being of this growing population receives adequate attention -and funding.
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
National forest considers lethal methods to get rid of wild cattle
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest is asking for public comment on the stray cattle problem, and whether they should use lethal options. Earlier this year, 65 cattle were shot and killed during a controversial US Forest Service operation. The New Mexico Cattle Growers Association says killing them is not the answer. “It’s an […]
Woman found stabbed to death in northwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police department is investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque. Police say Thursday around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to a home on Vista del Sol near Ellison where a woman had been fatally stabbed inside the home. Officials say family members showed up to the home for Thanksgiving celebrations and discovered the […]
New Mexico finance secretary to retire after serving state for nearly 50 years
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico Finance and Administration Secretary Deborah Romero will retire at the end of the year after serving 48 years in New Mexico state government, the governor’s office announced Tuesday, Nov. 22. Romero has led the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) since 2020, previously serving as DFA deputy secretary […]
newmexicopbs.org
Miss Indian New Mexico 2022
11.25.2022 – Correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest: Alysia Coriz (Kewa Pueblo), 2022 Miss Indian...
Family of UNM student killed in shooting speaks out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the University of New Mexico student who was killed over the weekend. Brandon Travis was not from New Mexico but from Inglewood, California. Neither police nor UNM have released information about him but News 13 has found a Change.org and GoFundMe posted by his family, […]
Student charged in New Mexico campus shooting is released
A University of New Mexico student was released from jail Wednesday after being accused of plotting with friends to confront a basketball player from a rival university, resulting in the shooting death of one UNM student and the wounding of the player.
KOAT 7
Winter storm warning issued for parts of New Mexico. Here's what you need to know.
A winter storm is coming toward New Mexico in time for Thanksgiving. Here's what you need to know as the storm approaches. A winter storm warning has been issued for Chaves, Curry, De Baca, Guadalupe, Lea, Eddy, Quay and Lincoln Counties until 5 p.m. on Friday. A winter weather advisory...
KRQE News 13
What to expect this winter in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A drier and warmer than average winter is once again likely for New Mexico this winter as we head into the third La Niña in a row. We are all too familiar with what La Niña means for winter in New Mexico, having dealt with it the last two years in a row. Now, we are on track to experience another La Niña this winter. There is currently a 75% chance of La Niña continuing into the winter.
newmexicomagazine.org
One of Our 50 Is Missing: November 2022
National media had a field day over a spelling error too large to miss. In July, the New Mexico Department of Transportation upgraded a truck-size directional sign on I-40 that told motorists which way to go if they wanted to reach “Albuqueque.” After about a week, a new sign appeared that restored the missing r to the state’s largest and most easily misspelled city. But a few folks wondered if the department should just go all-in on r’s. Named for Spain’s Duke of Alburquerque, the city’s name once bore two r’s. Tales of how the first one was lost differ, but it seems destined to stay missing … forrreverrr.
healthleadersmedia.com
The Exec: Presbyterian Healthcare Services CMO Talks Strategy, Patient Safety, and Workforce
Jason Mitchell, MD, fields seven questions about health system leadership. — One of the biggest challenges of being a chief medical officer is balancing day-to-day responsibilities with strategic planning, saysJason Mitchell, MD, SVP and chief medical and clinical transformation officer at Presbyterian Healthcare Services (PHS). Mitchell leads more than...
klaq.com
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
New Mexico pours $150 million into climate infrastructure fund
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico officials have been trying to move the state towards a greener future. Now, New Mexico’s Investment Council is heeding that message by putting some funds towards a new climate-friendly investment. The state owns around $36.5 billion in investment assets. Since the State Investment Council was created in 1957, the Council […]
Albuquerque woman possibly used sons as drug mules
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother is accused of using her kids as drug mules to transport fentanyl. It was discovered after her ex-husband was found dead from an overdose inside a bathroom stall at Dallas Love Airport in May. Federal officials say he picked up his kids, ages eight and 10, at the airport […]
koamnewsnow.com
Final New Mexico county certifies midterm election results
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s most populous county on Monday certified the results from the recent midterm elections, marking the state’s last county to do so ahead of next week’s statewide certification. Bernalillo County commissioners voted during a quick meeting at which they praised the...
Millions awarded to New Mexico groups for housing assistance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Forty-one organizations throughout the state will receive funds for housing assistance. The Department of Finance and Administration has awarded $20 million to projects that focus on housing stability, such as landlord-tenant mediation, counseling, legal services, and eviction prevention. The grants are from the New Mexico Home Runs, formerly known as the Emergency […]
