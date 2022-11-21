Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Spoilers – 11/25/22
The black Friday edition of AEW Rampage was taped following AEW Dynamite in Chicago, IL. The event was headlined by RUSH, Butcher and The Blade vs. Dark Order. spoiler results are below courtesy of PWInsider. If you do not want to see spoilers, do not read any further. AEW Rampage...
bodyslam.net
Producers And Notes From Monday’s RAW
We now know who produced each match and segment from Friday’s edition of SmackDown. As ever, Fightful Select have provided the full run down of the show along with other backstage notes. Producers for WWE Raw. Men’s WarGames promo: Michael Hayes. Brawling Brutes vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble.
bodyslam.net
Jamie Hayter On Being The AEW Women’s Champion: This Feels Absolutely Fantastic
Jamie Hayter now holds the gold. Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to become the interim AEW Women’s Champion at Full Gear. But, it was announced on AEW Dynamite that Thunder Rosa has officially relinquished the title and Jamie Hayter is now the undisputed champion and the interim is no more. AEW’s Lexy Nair caught up with Jamie following tonight’s AEW Dynamite where Hayter explained that being champion feels fantastic and now everyone gives a damn about her. You can see the interview below.
bodyslam.net
NJPW Announces Part Two Of Wrestle Kingdom 17 For 1/21/23
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 part two will take place on January 21, 2023 from Yokohama Arena. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in the Tokyo Dome was already scheduled for its annual January 4th date. Wrestle Kingdom has been a two-night affair on back-to-back nights since 2020, but the show has been moved back to a single night for 2023.
bodyslam.net
Alan Angels Speaks On The Differences Between Dark Order And Violent By Design
Alan Angels is violent by design. Alan Angels was number five in the Dark Order in AEW since joining the group in 2020. On June 30th, his contract expired and he left the company. Angels then showed up in IMPACT Wrestling in July to challenge Mike Bailey for the X-Division Title. He wrestled again for IMPACTin October but on November 3rd, he was officially revealed as a part of Violent By Design. Speaking on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz, Angels was asked if he had any hesitation about joining another faction after his previous run with Dark Order. He joked that he might have had a little PTSD, but he views this new opportunity as a chance to potentially stand out and showcase his skills.
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
bodyslam.net
AEW Thanksgiving Dynamite Results – 11/23/22 – Chicago, Illinois
All Elite Wrestling held their annual Thanksgiving Eve episode of Dynamite live on Wednesday November 23rd, 2022 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The event aired live on the TBS Network. Below are the quick results for AEW Thanksgiving Dynamite – 11/23/22:. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match:. Orange Cassidy...
bodyslam.net
Post Survivor Series SmackDown Will Air On FS1
The fallout of War Games will occur on a different network next week. The post-Survivor Series of WWE SmackDown has been switched from FOX to FS1. SmackDown will now air on FS1 rather than FOX on December 2. It’s because of the PAC-12 College Football Championship game coverage. SmackDown...
bodyslam.net
Ricky Starks Earns A AEW Championship Match On AEW Dynamite
Ricky is coming for the gold. The finals of the AEW Championship eliminator took place tonight on AEW Dynamite when Ethan Page took on Ricky Starks. Despite being bandaged up from the attack at Full Gear from Brian Cage, Ricky Starks picked up the win! Ricky Starks will now face MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Winter Is Coming next month.
bodyslam.net
AEW’s MJF Believes UFC’s Paddy Pimblett Wouldn’t Last 2 Seconds In Pro Wrestling
MJF doesn’t believe Paddy Pimblett could cut it in the pro wrestling world. Pimblett is making waves in the UFC as he has got off to a good start in the mixed martial arts promotion. His potential of being a possible crossover star in the future is clear to many.
bodyslam.net
Drew McIntyre Says Roman Reigns Isn’t The Workhorse He Used To Be
Roman Reigns joined the company alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as part of the iconic wrestling stable The Shield. Roman’s had quite a memorable run with The Shield which also helped establish himself amongst wrestling fans. The Shield were considered workhorses of the WWE roster at the time, putting on brilliant matches at all time.
bodyslam.net
Update On Scorpio Sky’s Status
The man of the year is ready to go. Scorpio Sky has been off AEW TV for five months after suffering a leg injury. But, it seems he is ready to return. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has an update on Sky, saying he’s good to go but just doesn’t have any creative plans as of this moment.
bodyslam.net
KENTA And Naomichi Marufuji To Challenge For The GHC Tag Team Titles On 1/1/22
KENTA and Marufuji are back together. As announced by Pro Wrestling NOAH, KENTA and Naomi Marufuji will reunite on January 1st to challenge Satoshi Kojima & Takashi Sugiura for the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Titles. The last time KENTA and Marufuji teamed was in 2014. They were former GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions together.
bodyslam.net
Kaun Says Shane Taylor Promotions Made Six-Man Wrestling Relevant Again
Kaun has high praise for Shane Taylor Promotions. Kaun was a member of Shane Taylor promotions in Ring Of Honor before he was apart of the Embassy in ROH/AEW. Shane Taylor Promotions held the ROH Six-Man Titles for nearly 300 days during the pandemic era before the reign ended at ROH Final Battle 2021. While speaking on MCW Backstage Pass, Kaun looked back on Shane Taylor Promotions.
bodyslam.net
John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade 2 officially set for ONE on Prime Video 7
Cup shots hopefully won’t prevent these two from fighting in early 2023. Promotional officials revealed the matchup for the vacant title will take place on ONE on Prime Video 7 on Feb. 10 at the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia. The pairing first met at October’s ONE on Amazon...
bodyslam.net
Saraya Reveals Jon Moxley Has Helped Produce Her Segments
Saraya is now in AEW. She wrestled her first match back after years off against Britt Baker in a winning effort. Now, Saraya sat down with AEW’s Unrestricted podcast where she revealed that Jon Moxley has helped her after her first promo. “I’m going to fucking make sure that...
bodyslam.net
Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi For The KOPW 2022 Trophy Added To TAKATaichi Event
Another KOPW trophy bout will take place before years end. NJPW has announced that Shingo Takagi will defend his King of Pro Wrestling trophy against Taichi at the TAKATaichi pay-per-view on December 19th. Order TAKA Michinoku and Taichi’s joint 50th anniversary event on NJPW World PPV December 19! (Japanese commentary...
bodyslam.net
Reason Why Aliyah Has Been Off WWE TV Reportedly Revealed
While Aliyah was initially injured a few weeks ago, she is more than ready to go at this time. Ringside News asked around about Aliyah’s status. It is apparent that the former Breaking Ground star isn’t injured. We were told by a tenured member of the creative team...
bodyslam.net
Road Dogg Apologizes For Taking Jeff Jarrett’s Job
Road Dogg apologizes to The Last Outlaw. Jeff Jarrett made his return to WWE in May of this year, working backstage with the company. He was hired as Senior Vice President of Live Events. However, he was then fired, but his unemployment didn’t last long. Road Dogg was hired...
bodyslam.net
Zack Clayton Is Excited To Be Apart Of AEW
The Reality is just getting started. ‘The Reality’ Zack Clayton has signed with All Elite Wrestling in October. Zack is a reality star who stars on “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.” Clayton is also a pro-wrestler who we’ve seen preform on AEW Dark and AEW Rampage. Now, Zack sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider where he commented on the news and expressed his excitement about signing with AEW. Clayton stated that the deal had been a point of discussion for a while, and he also noted that he has been on the road with AEW every week.
Comments / 0