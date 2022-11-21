Read full article on original website
Longmeadow takes on rival East Longmeadow in annual Thanksgiving day game
East Longmeadow took on Longmeadow in their annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry game. One of many games happening around Hampden County on Thursday. It was a big turn out thanks in part to the beautiful weather.
Former Longmeadow football coach Alex Rotsko honored at Thanksgiving game
LONGMEADOW — Alex Rotsko has done it all when it comes to Massachusetts high school football. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
What’s Thanksgiving without high school football?
Thanksgiving High School Football is back, and it wouldn't be Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts without a good matchup.
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow boys’ lacrosse team receives State Championship rings
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The entire Longmeadow boys’ high school lacrosse team received their State Championship rings Wednesday night at a special ceremony held at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel. This comes not long after seven of their players received scholarships to play in college. The boys defeated...
Playoff football match between Quaboag vs Ware
A traditional Thanksgiving rivalry between Quaboag Regional High School and Ware High School renewed today at Ware.
Longmeadow, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
westernmassnews.com
Surprise Squad honors West Springfield teacher who’s making lasting impact
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Everyone has that one special teacher that comes to mind for going above and beyond in the classroom. It’s an educator that makes a lasting impression, even years later and this month, the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad got the chance to meet a fifth grade teacher who fills that role for so many students at the Mittineague Elementary School in West Springfield.
Two local high school goalies selected to All-State team
WESTFIELD – Two local high school girls soccer goalies may have been shut out of the postseason’s ultimate prize but both were recognized for their efforts this past season. St. Mary’s goalie Amelia Willenborg and Southwick keeper Ellie Westcott were recently selected to the All-State team. Willenborg’s...
Ludlow takes on Palmer in Thanksgiving Day football game
Throughout the years the Thanksgiving day rivalry between Ludlow and Palmer high schools have produced some gridiron classics, Thursday's clash was no different.
Off the Menu: Grinch, Santa to visit Pioneer Valley restaurants
Still one more indication of our collective yearning for normalcy this holiday season is the number of whimsically-themed events area restaurants are sponsoring. Holiday music, appearances by Christmas season personalities, and, of course, plenty of festive food will be on offer up and down the Pioneer Valley during the weeks ahead.
wamc.org
At Polar factory in Worcester, seltzer remains a family concern
Earlier this fall, I found myself taking a road trip to a Cape Cod wedding. Having driven by Worcester a few times over the years, I thought it would make a good excuse to investigate one of my passions: seltzer. So I set up a visit to the Polar factory.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield High School holds Athletic Hall of Fame Gala
The organization has been accepting non-perishable food donations throughout the month at the MassMutual Center. Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. Updated: 13 hours ago. A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were...
Gun brandished at Chicopee Comp game
Chicopee Police told 22News there was an altercation at the Chicopee Comp football game Thursday.
What are you thankful for? Westfield, Southwick leaders share their gratitude
As we all take this time to step away from the insanity that is life and spend time with our friends, family and the people we love, the staff of The Westfield News continues to ask the tough questions of our local public officials. In keeping with that practice, we asked leaders from Westfield and Southwick the toughest question of the day: What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?
Religion Notes: Nov. 24, 2022
Springfield - St. Gregory Armenian Church, 135 Goodwin St., in the Indian Orchard section, offers a thrift shop on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Gently used clothing and accessories, household items, books, children’s items, collectors’ items and more will be for sale. For more information, call the church office at 413-543-4763.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield, Special Olympics community mourning loss of Robert Tesini
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The community of Westfield continues to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead on Monday. It’s drawing major attention as he had ties to the Special Olympics community and was very well known to many in the city. “You always...
Fireball captured on video in this Massachusetts town
A 22News viewer sent a video of a fireball early Tuesday morning.
An unbreakable bond: How football kept Matt Benard connected with his late father
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. When Matt Benard was called to the field for senior night festivities prior to Agawam’s football final home game against East Longmeadow on Oct. 21, he joined a group of family members on the turf.
Car fire on Frost Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to Frost Street for a car fire on Wednesday.
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
