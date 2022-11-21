ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow boys’ lacrosse team receives State Championship rings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The entire Longmeadow boys’ high school lacrosse team received their State Championship rings Wednesday night at a special ceremony held at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel. This comes not long after seven of their players received scholarships to play in college. The boys defeated...
LONGMEADOW, MA
High School Football PRO

Longmeadow, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Surprise Squad honors West Springfield teacher who’s making lasting impact

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Everyone has that one special teacher that comes to mind for going above and beyond in the classroom. It’s an educator that makes a lasting impression, even years later and this month, the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad got the chance to meet a fifth grade teacher who fills that role for so many students at the Mittineague Elementary School in West Springfield.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Two local high school goalies selected to All-State team

WESTFIELD – Two local high school girls soccer goalies may have been shut out of the postseason’s ultimate prize but both were recognized for their efforts this past season. St. Mary’s goalie Amelia Willenborg and Southwick keeper Ellie Westcott were recently selected to the All-State team. Willenborg’s...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Grinch, Santa to visit Pioneer Valley restaurants

Still one more indication of our collective yearning for normalcy this holiday season is the number of whimsically-themed events area restaurants are sponsoring. Holiday music, appearances by Christmas season personalities, and, of course, plenty of festive food will be on offer up and down the Pioneer Valley during the weeks ahead.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield High School holds Athletic Hall of Fame Gala

The organization has been accepting non-perishable food donations throughout the month at the MassMutual Center. Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. Updated: 13 hours ago. A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

What are you thankful for? Westfield, Southwick leaders share their gratitude

As we all take this time to step away from the insanity that is life and spend time with our friends, family and the people we love, the staff of The Westfield News continues to ask the tough questions of our local public officials. In keeping with that practice, we asked leaders from Westfield and Southwick the toughest question of the day: What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Religion Notes: Nov. 24, 2022

Springfield - St. Gregory Armenian Church, 135 Goodwin St., in the Indian Orchard section, offers a thrift shop on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Gently used clothing and accessories, household items, books, children’s items, collectors’ items and more will be for sale. For more information, call the church office at 413-543-4763.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield, Special Olympics community mourning loss of Robert Tesini

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The community of Westfield continues to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead on Monday. It’s drawing major attention as he had ties to the Special Olympics community and was very well known to many in the city. “You always...
WESTFIELD, MA
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
