NewsChannel 36
Seven Children in Steuben County Adopted
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Seven children will be joining new families ahead of the holiday season. According to the Steuben County's Department of Social Services, seven children joined four families on national adoption day last Friday. The department says a total of nineteen children have found new families in 20-22...
ithacavoice.com
Free Thanksgiving meal options Wednesday and Thursday in Ithaca
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s Thanksgiving time again, the holiday of food and drink. For those without the means for whatever reason, some local organizations may be able to help you join in the celebration. Several organizations held similar events during the past weekend, but as for those still looking...
whcuradio.com
Free Thanksgiving meal happening Wednesday in Nichols
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an early Thanksgiving lunch planned in Tioga County. Homemade food will be served for free. The meal happens from 11AM to 1PM tomorrow at Catholic Charities’ Tioga Outreach Center in Nichols. Organizers say to bring your own container. Catholic Charities is also...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins, Cortland, Erie County residents share their favorite Thanksgiving dishes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Every family has their own Thanksgiving traditions and favorite foods. WHCU’s Mathew Adams hit the road to find out what people’s favorite dishes are, and why it’s not Thanksgiving without them. Mat on the Street is a bi-weekly segment that airs Fridays...
NewsChannel 36
Operation Winter Coat Underway for 2022, Donations Wanted
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- WENY-TV is once again partnering with Williams Honda to help give the gift of a new winter coat to local children. Operation Winter Coat is now in its fifth year. Williams Honda is collecting new with tags winter coats for young school children, grades Pre-K through 6. The coats can be donated at the dealership, and will be delivered to children who need them in the Elmira City School District.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County Medical Director gives tips on staying healthy for Thanksgiving
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, so what’s the best way to stay germ-free for the holiday?. Tompkins County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer can help. He says the community is dealing with RSV, the flu, and COVID-19.
NewsChannel 36
Local Restaurant Gives Back with Free Thanksgiving Meals
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fran's Landing in Painted Post is offering free Thanksgiving meals both for pick-up and delivery late Thursday morning and early afternoon. Troy Preston and Kevin Hillman are co-owners for Fran's Landing and they say this is the 12th annual Act-N-Do event. "Well, 12 years ago...
Upstate Medical University’s Public Health hotline expands its hours
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University’s Public Health Hotline has expanded its hours as cases of RSV and flu is on the rise in the community. The hotline will answer calls from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, beginning Monday, November 28. The Public Health Hotline number is 315-464-3979. “People have […]
chronicle-express.com
Fall Festival brings smiles, unity to downtown Penn Yan
High winds couldn’t keep spirits down on an otherwise gorgeous day for Penn Yan’s Fall Festival, which was held downtown on the afternoon of November 5. Hundreds came out to enjoy the sunny skies and the many vendors and activities that were lined up on Main Street between Jacob Street and Water Street.
2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers
(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
NewsChannel 36
Sparkle; other Holiday events ready to kick off in Steuben County
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Crystal City's "Sparkle" returns to Corning the first weekend in December. The event is now nearly half a century old. This year, organizers plan to feature horse-and-wagon rides, shopping and dining promotions, outdoor entertainment and more along a closed off Market Street. Below is a...
38 new businesses in Central NY including beauty services, a restaurant
Just in time for the holidays, a new eatery and several beauty-based businesses have opened in the Central New York area. They are among the 38 new businesses that filed certificates in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison County Clerk’s offices from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. One corporation dissolved in...
whcuradio.com
Southern Tier, Central New York dancers to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – If you’re watching tomorrow, you might see some familiar faces at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Members of Ithaca’s Armstrong School of Dance are in New York City to participate in the celebration, building on a tradition that started 14 years ago. Owner and head dance instructor Karen Armstrong Gorsky said the school’s participation is a sense of pride for the community, as well as the dancers.
Parking garage mural highlights historic commerce of Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Centertown parking garage in downtown Elmira has gotten a major facelift over the last few months with a mural as tall as the garage itself. Community Arts of Elmira held a ribbon cutting for the mural, titled “Community and Commerce” by artist Sam SOMO Somostrada on Nov. 22, 2022. Elmira […]
Elmira Holiday Parade Route released
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
Planning Board Recap: Lake Street “Breeze” apartments hit some turbulence
ITHACA, N.Y. — Compared to the past few months, it was a fairly short Planning Board meeting for the city of Ithaca this month. One project was approved, several others advanced, but at least one project appears to be facing some tricky questions as it tries to move forward.
WETM
Steuben County to appoint new legislator, expected to adopt 2023 budget
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County’s Legislature faces several decisions next week, including appointing a new legislator and adopting next year’s budget. The Nov. 28 meeting will see legislators appointing someone to fill the seat of former legislator Guy Hammond. Hammond died on Oct. 7, 2022 and was elected to a four-year term in 2021. The County said that the replacement candidate must live in the Town of Bath, be approved by Bath Republicans, nominated by the Steuben County Republican Committee and appointed to represent the town until the 2023 election.
syracuse.com
Thanksgiving 2022: What’s open, what’s closed Thursday? Banks, mail, trash, more
Thanksgiving in the United States is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The holiday originated as a harvest festival. The event that Americans typically call the “First Thanksgiving” was celebrated by the Pilgrims after their first harvest in the New World in October 1621. Thanksgiving became a...
Lancaster Farming
Finger Lakes Plant to Add Extended-Shelf-Life Milk Processing
A farmer-owned dairy plant in New York plans to branch into extended-shelf-life milk as part of a 130,000-square-foot expansion. Cayuga Milk Ingredients expects to start construction on the aseptic processing line next spring at its Auburn plant, the company said in a Nov. 4 announcement. The high-speed bottling line will...
Community rallies behind Clay family after house fire that killed 2
Clay, N.Y. — Relatives and businesses are rallying this week after a house fire in Clay killed two people. Nezamyah White, 8, and Anthony Wild, 76, were identified as the victims of the fire at 124 Lawdon St. on Tuesday night. Family members have started a gofundme campaign that...
