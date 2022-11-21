ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

the university of hawai'i system

Karen Lee recommended to be next Honolulu Community College chancellor

University of Hawaiʻi Vice President for Community Colleges Erika Lacro has recommended the appointment of Karen Lee as the next chancellor for Honolulu Community College to UH President David Lassner. The effective date of the appointment is December 2, 2022. Currently, Lee leads Honolulu CC in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi as the interim chancellor after serving as the vice chancellor for academic affairs.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Hawaiian Homes Commission Releases 2023 Meeting Schedule

The Hawaiian Homes Commission, the nine-person executive board that governs the Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands, has approved and announced its 2023 meeting calendar. The meetings will be held in compliance with Act 220, passed by the 2021 legislature and signed into law by Governor David Ige on July 6, 2021. Act 220 provides state agencies the flexibility to utilize interactive conference technology for the public to view meetings online as well as provide remote oral testimony so board members and other participants can hear the testimony whether through the internet, a telephone, or other means.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui Family YMCA welcomes new board members

Maui Family YMCA announced today the appointment of three new members to its board of directors: Jason Economou, Charen Kepler and Dan Lang. “We are so excited to have our newest members of the Maui Family YMCA Board of Directors. Dan, Charen and Jason will help in shaping the future for the Y in the years to come,” said Mike Morris, CEO of Maui Family YMCA.
MINNESOTA STATE
mauinow.com

Maui has the largest vacation rental supply in Hawaiʻi with 211,900 available unit nights

In October, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 211,900 available unit nights. That’s up +2.9% from 2021, but down -34.5% from 2019. Unit demand was 134,900 unit nights (+4.4% vs. 2021, -47.2% vs. 2019), resulting in 63.7% occupancy (+0.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -15.3 percentage points vs. 2019) and ADR at $343 (+25.8% vs. 2021, +53.0% vs. 2019).
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Governor-elect Josh Green makes first staff selections

Governor-elect Josh Green announced his first appointments of key personnel to his office. “I am assembling a team that will help me drive an ambitious agenda for Hawaiʻi during the next four years,” Green said. “It is a group of dedicated, qualified professionals with years of experience in their respective fields. Each brings with them the passion to make a difference and meet the challenges facing Hawaiʻi.”
HAWAII STATE
lonelyplanet.com

Maui vs Oʻahu: which is the better Hawaiian island to visit?

So you’re made the decision to head to Hawaii. Lucky you. Now comes the hard part: choosing which idyllic island to visit. Among the larger destinations, two finalists will quickly emerge: Oʻahu and Maui. Which of these two stars should you choose for your time in paradise? We’ve...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

New women’s dorm at MCCC is expected to help alleviate overcrowding at the Maui jail

The state Department of Public Safety held a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday to mark the start of construction of a new medium security housing structure for female inmates at the Maui Community Correctional Center. Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety Director Max Otani tells Maui Now the project will help to address...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lawmakers: Rescue plan for Hawaii’s last commercial dairy underway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state’s dairy industry. But lawmakers said a rescue plan for Hawaii’s Cloverleaf Dairy is already underway. “This is the only dairy in the state,” said state...
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

Rainbow Wahine volleyball players earn Academic All-District honors

Four University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball players were selected to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team—the most in a single season in program history. The four Rainbow Wahine are now eligible for Academic All-America honors. This year marks the first time that all...
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii needs your help to help others

Donate to Goodwill this Holiday Season to Give Someone Else A Second Chance at Life. The end of the year is a great time to clear out your closets and home of stuff you no longer use. Donate your gently used clothing and household goods to Goodwill Hawaii. John Veneri got a chance to chat with President and CEO Katy Chen about Job opportunities and how Goodwill Hawaii is helping in local communities.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Dozens of Straub nurses protest outside hospital

Over 50 healthcare workers gathered outside of Straub Medical Center in Honolulu this week. Their signs said, “Respect nurses,” and, “Safe staffing matters.”. The nurses are asking for better pay to improve the hospital's retention rate. Right now there are over 400 nurses at Straub, but insiders say it's not enough.
HONOLULU, HI

