Read full article on original website
Related
the university of hawai'i system
Karen Lee recommended to be next Honolulu Community College chancellor
University of Hawaiʻi Vice President for Community Colleges Erika Lacro has recommended the appointment of Karen Lee as the next chancellor for Honolulu Community College to UH President David Lassner. The effective date of the appointment is December 2, 2022. Currently, Lee leads Honolulu CC in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi as the interim chancellor after serving as the vice chancellor for academic affairs.
mauinow.com
Hawaiian Homes Commission Releases 2023 Meeting Schedule
The Hawaiian Homes Commission, the nine-person executive board that governs the Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands, has approved and announced its 2023 meeting calendar. The meetings will be held in compliance with Act 220, passed by the 2021 legislature and signed into law by Governor David Ige on July 6, 2021. Act 220 provides state agencies the flexibility to utilize interactive conference technology for the public to view meetings online as well as provide remote oral testimony so board members and other participants can hear the testimony whether through the internet, a telephone, or other means.
Green announces staff selections for first term
Gov.-Elect Josh Green has announced his initial choices to lead his staff into his first term in office as Hawai'i's Governor.
mauinow.com
Maui Family YMCA welcomes new board members
Maui Family YMCA announced today the appointment of three new members to its board of directors: Jason Economou, Charen Kepler and Dan Lang. “We are so excited to have our newest members of the Maui Family YMCA Board of Directors. Dan, Charen and Jason will help in shaping the future for the Y in the years to come,” said Mike Morris, CEO of Maui Family YMCA.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With a long local waitlist, ‘portability’ of Section 8 vouchers from other states draws concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Philadelphia woman recently bypassed the waitlist for public housing on Oahu and landed herself an apartment in Mililani. Timekia Palmer chose to “port” to Hawaii under the federal housing voucher program. It’s a feature under the Section 8 program called portability, allowing voucher holders...
mauinow.com
Maui has the largest vacation rental supply in Hawaiʻi with 211,900 available unit nights
In October, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 211,900 available unit nights. That’s up +2.9% from 2021, but down -34.5% from 2019. Unit demand was 134,900 unit nights (+4.4% vs. 2021, -47.2% vs. 2019), resulting in 63.7% occupancy (+0.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -15.3 percentage points vs. 2019) and ADR at $343 (+25.8% vs. 2021, +53.0% vs. 2019).
mauinow.com
Governor-elect Josh Green makes first staff selections
Governor-elect Josh Green announced his first appointments of key personnel to his office. “I am assembling a team that will help me drive an ambitious agenda for Hawaiʻi during the next four years,” Green said. “It is a group of dedicated, qualified professionals with years of experience in their respective fields. Each brings with them the passion to make a difference and meet the challenges facing Hawaiʻi.”
lonelyplanet.com
Maui vs Oʻahu: which is the better Hawaiian island to visit?
So you’re made the decision to head to Hawaii. Lucky you. Now comes the hard part: choosing which idyllic island to visit. Among the larger destinations, two finalists will quickly emerge: Oʻahu and Maui. Which of these two stars should you choose for your time in paradise? We’ve...
mauinow.com
Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers receives $5M grant from Bezos Day 1 Families Fund
Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers, Inc., Maui’s largest homeless shelter provider, today announced that it has received a $5 million dollar grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund—the largest private gift in the organization’s history. Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos,...
KITV.com
HECO announces 7 solar projects for low income customers on Oahu, Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) is working on seven solar projects on Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island to help low and medium income residents who want to lower their monthly electricity bills but cannot afford to install their own solar panels. The shared solar program, otherwise...
Hawaii County and Maui police see more public interest in active shooter training
It was a deadly week of mass shootings in the country, with nearly a dozen lives taken too soon from shootings inside businesses. These incidents happened thousands of miles away from Hawaii, but the danger that this could happen at any place, at any time is very real.
mauinow.com
New women’s dorm at MCCC is expected to help alleviate overcrowding at the Maui jail
The state Department of Public Safety held a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday to mark the start of construction of a new medium security housing structure for female inmates at the Maui Community Correctional Center. Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety Director Max Otani tells Maui Now the project will help to address...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lawmakers: Rescue plan for Hawaii’s last commercial dairy underway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state’s dairy industry. But lawmakers said a rescue plan for Hawaii’s Cloverleaf Dairy is already underway. “This is the only dairy in the state,” said state...
the university of hawai'i system
Rainbow Wahine volleyball players earn Academic All-District honors
Four University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball players were selected to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team—the most in a single season in program history. The four Rainbow Wahine are now eligible for Academic All-America honors. This year marks the first time that all...
civilbeat.org
Hundreds Of Honolulu Residential High Rises Fail To Meet ‘Acceptable’ Fire Safety Standards
More than 281 high-rise residential buildings in Honolulu have failed to pass a safety evaluation required by the city and are at greater risk from fire than new buildings, according to an analysis provided by the Honolulu Fire Department to the City Council this month. Only 21 of the buildings...
KHON2
Goodwill Hawaii needs your help to help others
Donate to Goodwill this Holiday Season to Give Someone Else A Second Chance at Life. The end of the year is a great time to clear out your closets and home of stuff you no longer use. Donate your gently used clothing and household goods to Goodwill Hawaii. John Veneri got a chance to chat with President and CEO Katy Chen about Job opportunities and how Goodwill Hawaii is helping in local communities.
Errors Prevent Hawaiians From Receiving Rebates Of Up To $1,200
Thousands of residents in Hawaii will not get the rebate promised earlier this year. If you believed the payment's non-arrival was a delay, it is not. The checks were worth $300 to $1,200, and distribution began in the summer.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Dozens of Straub nurses protest outside hospital
Over 50 healthcare workers gathered outside of Straub Medical Center in Honolulu this week. Their signs said, “Respect nurses,” and, “Safe staffing matters.”. The nurses are asking for better pay to improve the hospital's retention rate. Right now there are over 400 nurses at Straub, but insiders say it's not enough.
Hawaii reports 1,169 COVID cases, 10 deaths
The Department of Health reports 1,169 COVID cases and 10 deaths in the last week.
RSV continues circulating in Hawaii as holidays hit
Many are returning to a normal holiday season this year with travel and gatherings, but a trio of viruses are still circulating in our community with RSV hitting Keiki especially hard.
Comments / 0