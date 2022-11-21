Read full article on original website
Somerset woman dies in Thanksgiving morning fire
A 76-year-old woman has died following a Thanksgiving morning fire in Somerset.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. nursing home serves Thanksgiving meals to residents, families
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Serving up turkey and smiles at Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center. ”We serve it up, we go back and get dessert for them, any punch, water, whatever they want to drink,” said Administrator Charlotte Thornsberry. The center served Thanksgiving meals to its residents and their...
WKYT 27
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Ave. in Burnside. According to Coroner Clyde Strunk, the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Jewell Lester. The coroner says Lester, her daughter and her grandson...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. school district delivers more than 1,000 meals to people in need
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While many people were enjoying their Thanksgiving mornings at home, Perry County Schools staff, church groups and other volunteers were preparing and delivering meals to those in need. “If you would go with them and see where the need is and how appreciative people are...
wymt.com
Early Thanksgiving traffic moving smoothly along I-75 in Laurel County
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The holidays are a time for getting together with loved ones, meaning there might be some extra travelers out on the roads as Thanksgiving draws closer. Thousands of drivers are passing through or stopping in London along Interstate 75 as they head to their Thanksgiving destinations.
wymt.com
London-Laurel County Tourism Commission adds more Tesla charging stations in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For Tesla owners who will be traveling through Southeast Kentucky, there are now more charging stations to utilize. The London-Laurel County Tourism Visitors Center has had Tesla charging stations for several years but have recently added more charging spots to serve more people. Kelly Burton with...
wymt.com
Thousands of South-Central Kentucky kids will receive toys this Christmas
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The South-Central Kentucky Toys for Tots is ensuring over 12,000 kids receive presents this holiday season. The Toys for Tots program is for low-income families with children up to 14-years-old. Greg Sims, local community organizer said this year they hope to provide each child with two...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY
Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
wymt.com
Mental health, recovery specialists give tips for people struggling during the holidays
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When many of us think of the holiday season, we may get excited at the thought of spending time with loved ones or attending holiday gatherings. But for some people, the holidays cause more stress and anxiety, especially for those in recovery or people battling mental health issues.
wymt.com
Grocery store holds fundraiser to benefit Southern Ky. community
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Save-a-lot Monticello held a stuff the cruiser event with the Monticello Police Department on Friday. Community members donated food bags to help those in the community in need. Save-a-lot Monticello thanked the police department and Mayor Tracie Sexton for setting up the event.
hazard-herald.com
2022 Christmas in a Small Town event schedule announced
This year, Christmas in a Small Town will be held from Dec. 8-10 in Hazard and Perry County. City and county officials have already began decorating downtown and across the county, and the tentative event schedule has been announced. This year's event will feature several returning community favorites, as well...
thebig1063.com
UPDATE - MISSING KNOX COUNTY KENTUCKY JUVENILE FOUND SAFE
Deputy Sam Mullins states that the 14-year-old juvenile Bethany Cureton has been found safe and has been returned home. There has been an arrest in this incident with details to be released on Wednesday. _____________________________. The Knox County Ky. Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a...
lakercountry.com
Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident
A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in London (KY)
London is an incredible home rule-class city in Laurel County, Kentucky, USA. The city is the seat of Laurel County. It is the second most populous city bearing the name “London” in the United States, having a population of 7,413 in 2021. The city is known for many things; aside from being the trail capital of Kentucky, it hosts the World Chicken Festival annually.
wymt.com
Hazard ARH introduces new CEO
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a new CEO at the helm of Hazard ARH. The hospital system announced in late October that Lexington native Brian Springate will serve as CEO. He has an extensive career in health care at multiple hospitals across the country. He told WYMT he is excited to serve the people of Eastern Kentucky.
q95fm.net
Bell County Home Catches Fire Early Monday Morning
Early Monday Morning, the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire on Arcade Hill in the Dorton Branch Community. A representative of the fire department has said the family was asleep when the fire broke out. Firefighters with the department are saying the fire...
thebig1063.com
Corbin man arrested on voyeurism charge
Sheriff Root is reporting that Deputy Greg Poynter along with Lt. Chris Edwards and Detective Robert Reed arrested 42-year-old Larry Travis Disney of Corbin on Monday afternoon November 21, 2022 at approximately 1:06 PM. The arrest occurred off Level Green Road, approximately 10 miles South of London after Disney was...
lakercountry.com
Several closings of note tomorrow
With today being the first day of Thanksgiving break for Russell County Schools there will also be several closures of note for the actual holiday tomorrow. City halls in Jamestown and Russell Springs, the Russell County Circuit Clerk’s office and the Russell County Courthouse will all be closed for Thanksgiving.
wymt.com
Bourbon company announces $600 million investment to expand operations in Laurel County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In what is being called the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky, a Louisville-based bourbon company will spend $600 million to expand into Laurel County. Governor Andy Beshear and officials with Sazerac Co. announced the move on Wednesday. “This is a significant investment in...
fox56news.com
Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County wreck kills 1
According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault after driving an SUV while under the influence. Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County …. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on...
