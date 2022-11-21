ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbin, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wymt.com

Eastern Ky. nursing home serves Thanksgiving meals to residents, families

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Serving up turkey and smiles at Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center. ”We serve it up, we go back and get dessert for them, any punch, water, whatever they want to drink,” said Administrator Charlotte Thornsberry. The center served Thanksgiving meals to its residents and their...
HAZARD, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Ave. in Burnside. According to Coroner Clyde Strunk, the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Jewell Lester. The coroner says Lester, her daughter and her grandson...
BURNSIDE, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY

Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Grocery store holds fundraiser to benefit Southern Ky. community

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Save-a-lot Monticello held a stuff the cruiser event with the Monticello Police Department on Friday. Community members donated food bags to help those in the community in need. Save-a-lot Monticello thanked the police department and Mayor Tracie Sexton for setting up the event.
MONTICELLO, KY
hazard-herald.com

2022 Christmas in a Small Town event schedule announced

This year, Christmas in a Small Town will be held from Dec. 8-10 in Hazard and Perry County. City and county officials have already began decorating downtown and across the county, and the tentative event schedule has been announced. This year's event will feature several returning community favorites, as well...
HAZARD, KY
thebig1063.com

UPDATE - MISSING KNOX COUNTY KENTUCKY JUVENILE FOUND SAFE

Deputy Sam Mullins states that the 14-year-old juvenile Bethany Cureton has been found safe and has been returned home. There has been an arrest in this incident with details to be released on Wednesday. _____________________________. The Knox County Ky. Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident

A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in London (KY)

London is an incredible home rule-class city in Laurel County, Kentucky, USA. The city is the seat of Laurel County. It is the second most populous city bearing the name “London” in the United States, having a population of 7,413 in 2021. The city is known for many things; aside from being the trail capital of Kentucky, it hosts the World Chicken Festival annually.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Hazard ARH introduces new CEO

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a new CEO at the helm of Hazard ARH. The hospital system announced in late October that Lexington native Brian Springate will serve as CEO. He has an extensive career in health care at multiple hospitals across the country. He told WYMT he is excited to serve the people of Eastern Kentucky.
HAZARD, KY
q95fm.net

Bell County Home Catches Fire Early Monday Morning

Early Monday Morning, the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire on Arcade Hill in the Dorton Branch Community. A representative of the fire department has said the family was asleep when the fire broke out. Firefighters with the department are saying the fire...
BELL COUNTY, KY
thebig1063.com

Corbin man arrested on voyeurism charge

Sheriff Root is reporting that Deputy Greg Poynter along with Lt. Chris Edwards and Detective Robert Reed arrested 42-year-old Larry Travis Disney of Corbin on Monday afternoon November 21, 2022 at approximately 1:06 PM. The arrest occurred off Level Green Road, approximately 10 miles South of London after Disney was...
CORBIN, KY
lakercountry.com

Several closings of note tomorrow

With today being the first day of Thanksgiving break for Russell County Schools there will also be several closures of note for the actual holiday tomorrow. City halls in Jamestown and Russell Springs, the Russell County Circuit Clerk’s office and the Russell County Courthouse will all be closed for Thanksgiving.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County wreck kills 1

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault after driving an SUV while under the influence. Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County …. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

