ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

You’ve seen it being constructed off Interstate 84. Now Idaho’s first Topgolf plans to open

By Rachel Spacek
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTFn8_0jIxO4rS00

The “highly anticipated” opening of Topgolf in Meridian is planned for Monday, Nov. 28.

Located off Interstate 84 at Eagle View Landing, the new golf entertainment venue is located 10 miles from Boise. The venue is a technology-driven golf entertainment experience that includes a driving range with outdoor hitting bays, a restaurant, bar and social event spaces, a news release from the company said.

Topgolf has 83 locations entertaining more than 20 million players annually, the release said.

From the hitting bays, Topgolf players aim for on-field targets, while Topgolf’s technology tracks each ball’s distance, height, speed and more, the release said. Points are awarded based on the game players choose.

“The Boise community has let us know how excited they are to have a Topgolf opening near them, and we’re just as excited to join the community,” said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray. “Consider this an open invitation to Boise and beyond to come play around at Topgolf. Our whole experience is focused on just letting loose and having fun — no golf knowledge needed.”

Topgolf Boise will also include a nine-hole miniature golf course and family-friendly programs. the company plans to employ roughly 200 people. Job seekers interested in working at Topgolf Boise can visit the company’s careers website .

To learn more or to plan a time to play, visit topgolf.com .

I-84 widening. The latest from Amazon, In-N-Out. Apartments aplenty. Coming near you

This movie theater has closed, leaving only two Edwards multiplexes in Boise area

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 106

One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho

Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

OK IDAHO! Meridian’s TopGolf is Ready

Topgolf only has a few locations around the country but has been eyeing the Boise / Meridian area for quite a while before finally being able to come to an agreement on the land. Some groups of lucky Idahoans got to go check the place out for the Soft Opening...
MERIDIAN, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Bonus: City Cast Boise talks WinCo

Happy Thanksgiving from LD & Joel! We wanted to do something special for this episode, which is why we're handing the mic over to our friends at City Cast Boise as they chat about one of our *favorite* local spots: WinCo!. By day, I manage all things digital at Boise...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Search Continues for Michael Vaughan in Idaho Home

It has been an ongoing search that has spanned over a year's time now--Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again. It has been painful to watch the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Ada County Sheriff's Office investigating recent string of home burglaries in, around Eagle

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for more information on seven home burglaries in the Eagle and north Ada County area since the start of November. Four home break-ins were reported Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Spurwing Country Club, off Chinden Boulevard and Linder Road. According to ACSO Public Information Officer, Patrick Orr, the updated number of burglaries in the area is up to seven.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here

BOISE, Idaho — The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here. The calendar features all kinds of cute dogs that are showing their support for the Boise State Broncos and by purchasing one, you are showing support too. The money raised from the calendar goes towards supporting the Campus Food Pantry.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
222
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy