You’ve seen it being constructed off Interstate 84. Now Idaho’s first Topgolf plans to open

The “highly anticipated” opening of Topgolf in Meridian is planned for Monday, Nov. 28.

Located off Interstate 84 at Eagle View Landing, the new golf entertainment venue is located 10 miles from Boise. The venue is a technology-driven golf entertainment experience that includes a driving range with outdoor hitting bays, a restaurant, bar and social event spaces, a news release from the company said.

Topgolf has 83 locations entertaining more than 20 million players annually, the release said.

From the hitting bays, Topgolf players aim for on-field targets, while Topgolf’s technology tracks each ball’s distance, height, speed and more, the release said. Points are awarded based on the game players choose.

“The Boise community has let us know how excited they are to have a Topgolf opening near them, and we’re just as excited to join the community,” said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray. “Consider this an open invitation to Boise and beyond to come play around at Topgolf. Our whole experience is focused on just letting loose and having fun — no golf knowledge needed.”

Topgolf Boise will also include a nine-hole miniature golf course and family-friendly programs. the company plans to employ roughly 200 people. Job seekers interested in working at Topgolf Boise can visit the company’s careers website .

To learn more or to plan a time to play, visit topgolf.com .

