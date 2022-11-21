Read full article on original website
Police seek persons of interest in shooting of two 15-year-old boys in Detroit [PHOTOS]
Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate three people who may know something about the shooting of two teenagers in Detroit.
WNEM
Investigators: Dog found with gunshot wound in jaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are asking for the public’s help after a dog was dropped off with a gunshot wound in her jaw. Investigators said she was shot sometime in the evening on Nov. 23 in the area of Meade St. near Patton St.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
WNEM
Reward offered for help IDing person of interest
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $1,000 reward for help identifying a person of interest in a critical shooting incident. The shooting occurred on Monday, Nov. 14 at 2:45 p.m. at the party store at the intersection of Fleming Road and W. Pierson Road in Flint.
WNEM
Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
Police: Fatal shooting, crash on EB I-94 at 12 Mile the result of family dispute
Roseville police confirm a fatal crash and shooting occurred Thursday evening on eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County and there was at least one fatality.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Hires Investigator Into Illegal Trash Dumpings
Illegal dumping sites around Saginaw have been getting cleaned up thanks to the efforts of one man. Allen Rabideau of Capital A Investigations has been cruising the streets cleaning up illegaly discarded waste, and tracking down those responsible for it thanks to an $800,000 allocation from Saginaw’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. He says that since the city contracted him around a month ago, he’s been hard at work.
WNEM
Police seeking help locating missing Saginaw man
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a missing Saginaw man, who disappeared on Nov. 5. Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby, 21, has been missing after he jumped out of his grandmother’s car at a stop light, his family said. According to his family, his grandmother picked him...
Saginaw woman shoots at uncle, cousin in dispute over puppies, police say
SAGINAW, MI — A family dispute over puppies led to a gun being drawn and bullets flying on a South Side Saginaw street. About 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Prescott Avenue and Morris Street, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Officers spoke with a 48-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, who alleged they had been with family at a residence on nearby Van Etten Street when an argument began with 33-year-old female relative Tanara D. Williams.
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run victim killed on Grand River; Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 reward
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a hit-and-run victim who was killed in late October are desperate for justice - and now Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information. Dorian Nelson was struck and killed crossing Grand River near Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. The driver was behind the wheel of a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.
fox2detroit.com
Vigil held for popular social justice advocate killed in shooting outside gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday honoring a man whose inner fire burned for a more fair and equitable justice system - according to those who knew Daniel Jones best. Inside the Redeeming Faith Church of God and Christ in Detroit, on James Couzens Freeway in...
fox2detroit.com
Woman sentenced for role in kidnapping of teen at Ferndale gas station
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to probation Tuesday for her role in the kidnapping of a Ferndale girl a year ago. The aiding and abetting kidnapping charge against Jessica Quick was dropped after she pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
Active police situation in Eastpointe, officials telling public to avoid the area
Police in Eastpointe are asking the public to avoid a neighborhood near Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Road Tuesday night as there is a heavy police presence for an investigation.
First of four defendants sentenced in Flint Family Dollar homicide case
FLINT, MI – One of four people convicted in a May 2020 homicide at a Family Dollar store has been sentenced by a Genesee County Circuit Court judge for her role in the case. Brya Shatoria Bishop appeared before Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Nov. 22, and was sentenced to one year of probation and time served for charges of tampering with evidence, lying to a peace officer, and accessory after the fact in connection to the death of 43-year-old Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn, a security guard at the store on 5th Avenue.
wsgw.com
Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting
The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
The Oakland Press
Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court
A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
Father, 1-year-old son found in running vehicle died of carbon monoxide poisoning, Detroit police say
A father and his 1-year-old child died Monday afternoon after police say after they sustained carbon monoxide poisoning from being in a running vehicle with the garage door closed.
State Police: Detroit officer showed up in body armor, armed with multiple weapons to pick up girlfriend
Michigan State Police said their troopers and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 caller who said her boyfriend approached her and pulled out a gun. They received the call just after midnight on Friday.
Flint police recover military-grade explosives from home
FLINT, MI – A Flint man contacted police over the weekend after noticing that a door to a vehicle he purchased was being used to conceal military-grade explosives, according to Flint police. The Flint Police Department Bomb Squad was activated Saturday, Nov. 19, after being contacted by a resident...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged for shooting neighbor in head, leaving her dead in street, officials say
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged for shooting his neighbor in the head and leaving her dead in the street, officials said. Detroit police were called at 6:47 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 17) to a home in the 8500 block of Robson Street on the city’s west side.
