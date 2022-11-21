ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

Investigators: Dog found with gunshot wound in jaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are asking for the public’s help after a dog was dropped off with a gunshot wound in her jaw. Investigators said she was shot sometime in the evening on Nov. 23 in the area of Meade St. near Patton St.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Reward offered for help IDing person of interest

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $1,000 reward for help identifying a person of interest in a critical shooting incident. The shooting occurred on Monday, Nov. 14 at 2:45 p.m. at the party store at the intersection of Fleming Road and W. Pierson Road in Flint.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Hires Investigator Into Illegal Trash Dumpings

Illegal dumping sites around Saginaw have been getting cleaned up thanks to the efforts of one man. Allen Rabideau of Capital A Investigations has been cruising the streets cleaning up illegaly discarded waste, and tracking down those responsible for it thanks to an $800,000 allocation from Saginaw’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. He says that since the city contracted him around a month ago, he’s been hard at work.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police seeking help locating missing Saginaw man

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a missing Saginaw man, who disappeared on Nov. 5. Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby, 21, has been missing after he jumped out of his grandmother’s car at a stop light, his family said. According to his family, his grandmother picked him...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw woman shoots at uncle, cousin in dispute over puppies, police say

SAGINAW, MI — A family dispute over puppies led to a gun being drawn and bullets flying on a South Side Saginaw street. About 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Prescott Avenue and Morris Street, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Officers spoke with a 48-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, who alleged they had been with family at a residence on nearby Van Etten Street when an argument began with 33-year-old female relative Tanara D. Williams.
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hit-and-run victim killed on Grand River; Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 reward

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a hit-and-run victim who was killed in late October are desperate for justice - and now Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information. Dorian Nelson was struck and killed crossing Grand River near Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. The driver was behind the wheel of a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman sentenced for role in kidnapping of teen at Ferndale gas station

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to probation Tuesday for her role in the kidnapping of a Ferndale girl a year ago. The aiding and abetting kidnapping charge against Jessica Quick was dropped after she pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
FERNDALE, MI
MLive

First of four defendants sentenced in Flint Family Dollar homicide case

FLINT, MI – One of four people convicted in a May 2020 homicide at a Family Dollar store has been sentenced by a Genesee County Circuit Court judge for her role in the case. Brya Shatoria Bishop appeared before Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Nov. 22, and was sentenced to one year of probation and time served for charges of tampering with evidence, lying to a peace officer, and accessory after the fact in connection to the death of 43-year-old Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn, a security guard at the store on 5th Avenue.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting

The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court

A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
PONTIAC, MI

