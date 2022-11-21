Read full article on original website
putnamsentinel.com
Area agencies react to spill
COLUMBUS GROVE/OTTAWA — A spill that stretched for miles north along State Routes 65 and 109 had emergency responders scrambling on Tuesday. According to representatives of the Putnam County EMA and the Ohio Department of Transportation, the spill of the as yet unidentified substance originated at the intersection of SR 65 and Sycamore Street in Columbus Grove shortly before 1 p.m.
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Traffic Fatality Report For Third Quarter Of 2022
Montpelier, Ohio – The Williams County Safe Communities Fatal Data Review reports two fatal crashes in Williams County for the third quarter of 2022 during the months of July, August and September 2022. This compares with the third quarter 2021 report of four fatal crashes during the same time...
WLWT 5
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash Wednesday
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Perry Township on Wednesday. According to officials, a single-vehicle, fatal semi-crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The crash occurred on Interstate 75 southbound at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Officials said...
Man killed in semi crash with overhead bridge in Lima Wednesday
LIMA, Ohio — A Cincinnati man was pronounced dead at the hospital after a semi-truck he was driving struck the support of an overpass bridge in Lima just after noon on Wednesday. Thomas Sajna, 50, was driving southbound on I-75 when he went off the left side of the...
WILX-TV
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office help drivers navigate US-127 diverging diamond
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation improved the busy interchange in Jackson County and County Sheriffs are helping residents navigate through the intersection. The diverging diamond (DDI) at the I-94/U.S.-127 interchange just north of the Jackson city limits can be challenging and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office...
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Single Car Fatal Crash In Williams County
Center Township — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on November 20, 2022, at approximately 11:01 pm. The crash occurred on State Route 576 near County Road G in Center Township, Williams County. A 53 – year-old female...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton & Toledo Posts Of Highway Patrol Select Troopers Of The Year
SWANTON – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Mitch F. Ross has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Swanton Post. The selection of Trooper Ross, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Swanton Post. Trooper Ross was selected for this honor...
fox2detroit.com
Monroe bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck driver while riding along Telegraph
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by a pickup truck driver while riding Monday night in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the victim, a 66-year-old Monroe Man, was riding near the paved shoulder of northbound N. Telegraph Road south of Newport in Frenchtown Township when he was hit by a Ford F-150 at 5:39 p.m.
Take a train ride through Nite Lites holiday light display
BROOKLYN, MI – Guests can now enjoy the Nite Lites holiday light display through the comfort of a train. Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31 – including holidays – motorists can drive through the nearly six miles of holiday light displays at the Michigan International Speedway, 12626 U.S. 12 near Brooklyn.
thevillagereporter.com
ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Village Prepares To Receive OneOhio Opioid Settlement Funds
GETTING PREPARED … Village Administrator Donna Dettling explains to Council that a separate special fund must be set up for the receipt of OneOhio Opioid Settlement money that is being distributed to local governments. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) In the short regular meeting of the Archbold Village Council...
thevillagereporter.com
Detective Ben Baldwin Awarded Williams County Top Cop
AWARD … Williams County Prosecuting Attorney, Katherine Zartman is pictured with Detective Ben Baldwin while he receives the Williams County Top Cop Award on November 22, 2022. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) On November 22, the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office presented their first Top Cop Award of the year...
WANE-TV
Woman hits tree, killed in Williams County, Ohio crash
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Impairment and failure to wear a seat belt appear to have played a role in the death of a woman who died after her car left the road and slammed into a tree late Sunday evening. The crash took place at around 11 p.m. on State...
agdaily.com
Activists blamed in release of 40,000 mink from Ohio farm
Activists are likely to blame for the recent release of close to 40,000 mink from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, authorities have said. The apparent on-farm criminal activity included stolen livestock, destroyed fencing, damage to barns, graffiti, and threats to the farmer and his family, according to the Fur Commission USA. In total, the damage is estimated to be close to $1.6 million.
WTOL-TV
Motorcycle driver dies in overnight crash in west Toledo
A motorcycle driven by Jason Abramczyk Jr., 24, collided with an SUV at Upton Avenue and Ottawa Dr. just before midnight Wednesday. Abramczyk died at the hospital.
Crews anticipate it may take days to fully extinguish Thursday morning barn fires in Morenci
MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci. The fire fully engulfed two barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. The Morenci Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. and...
Westbound I-475 closed Tuesday due to multiple crashes
TOLEDO, Ohio — 12:30 p.m. update. Traffic is starting to move again on westbound I-475. Some lanes remain closed. Westbound I-475 was shut down Tuesday between Talmadge Road and U.S. 23 due to three separate crashes. Traffic is backed up near the Central Avenue exit and past Secor Road....
WANE-TV
Steuben County I-69 Welcome Center to open Wednesday
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A rest area and welcome center closed since September on I-69 in Steuben County will open on Wednesday in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center is located near mile marker 345 south of Angola and is accessible to southbound traffic. The main facility with public restrooms will open by noon Wednesday, November 23, however the new private restroom facility will remain closed for the time being.
westbendnews.net
Happenings at Antwerp Manor Assisted Living
Welcome to Antwerp Manor Assisted Living located at 204 Archer Drive in Antwerp, Ohio. We are welcoming new residents at this time. October and November have been very fun filled month for us. We opened up our facility to the local Trick or Treaters and it was an experience that many of our new residents enjoyed for the first time. Many thanks to the generous friends and family who helped by donating candy.
Allen County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired into Lima residence
LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident early this morning that resulted in a shot being fired into a residence. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, at approximately 12:28 a.m., two uniformed deputies initiated a bicycle stop near the intersection of Michael Avenue and Prospect Avenue as two individuals were leaving Cook Park. One was recognized due to his unique bicycle as Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, who had an active warrant for possessing weapons under a disability.
13abc.com
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
