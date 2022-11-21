City of Hinton ready for Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Festival

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Hinton is getting ready to put on their 2022 Christmas Festival!

Happening Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 6:00 P.M., visitors are asked come and meet at the line-up beforehand at 5:00 P.M. at the Pivont Funeral Home located at 100 Park Ave, Hinton, WV 25951.

“Hinton’s Hometown Christmas is very excited to see the whole community come together and celebrate the holiday season at our Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Festival on December 3rd, which will conclude with the Hinton’s Hallmark Christmas Parade at 6 PM and the Tree Lighting immediately afterwards. We love seeing locals and visitors fill the streets to enjoy our hometown and everything it has to offer,” said Andrea Richmond, Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Committee.

Come enjoy the Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Festival then stick around for the parade & Tree Lighting!

