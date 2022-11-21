The Van Wert Fire Department was called to a car fire in the parking lot of Hiestand Woods at 5:15 p.m. Monday evening. Engine 7 responded to the scene. Upon Arrival the entire front engine compartment area was on fire. It was quickly put under control . The car was a total loss and no injuries occurred as the occupants of the vehicle were not in the vehicle when the fire was noticed. The Van Wert Police Department was alsozon the scene. Cause of the fire was not disclosed.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO