Man killed in semi crash with overhead bridge in Lima Wednesday
LIMA, Ohio — A Cincinnati man was pronounced dead at the hospital after a semi-truck he was driving struck the support of an overpass bridge in Lima just after noon on Wednesday. Thomas Sajna, 50, was driving southbound on I-75 when he went off the left side of the...
WLWT 5
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash Wednesday
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Perry Township on Wednesday. According to officials, a single-vehicle, fatal semi-crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The crash occurred on Interstate 75 southbound at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Officials said...
Single vehicle crash near Lima leaves 1 dead
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Cincinnati man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off Interstate-75 and struck a bridge overpass support. According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police say a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Thomas J. Sajna, 50, was southbound on I-75 and went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge support at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS but was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Health System.
13abc.com
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
putnamsentinel.com
Area agencies react to spill
COLUMBUS GROVE/OTTAWA — A spill that stretched for miles north along State Routes 65 and 109 had emergency responders scrambling on Tuesday. According to representatives of the Putnam County EMA and the Ohio Department of Transportation, the spill of the as yet unidentified substance originated at the intersection of SR 65 and Sycamore Street in Columbus Grove shortly before 1 p.m.
hometownstations.com
Findlay Post announces Trooper of the Year and Radio Dispatcher of the Year
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Findlay - Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper David Lopez II has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Findlay Post. The selection of Trooper Lopez, 30, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Findlay Post....
Ohio juvenile in custody after video shows ‘cruel acts’ done to calf
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation and identified multiple juvenile suspects. One of those juveniles is now in custody.
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Traffic Fatality Report For Third Quarter Of 2022
Montpelier, Ohio – The Williams County Safe Communities Fatal Data Review reports two fatal crashes in Williams County for the third quarter of 2022 during the months of July, August and September 2022. This compares with the third quarter 2021 report of four fatal crashes during the same time...
Crews anticipate it may take days to fully extinguish Thursday morning barn fires in Morenci
MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci. The fire fully engulfed two barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. The Morenci Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. and...
Vehicle damaged in north Toledo drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a driver pulled up to a traffic stop in north Toledo Tuesday afternoon claiming an unknown suspect fired into his vehicle at approximately 3:25 p.m. Crews, who were stationed at Erie and Lagrange in north Toledo for purposes unrelated to this...
13abc.com
Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee police sergeant who was linked to the Oath Keepers has retired from the force, according to Maumee Mayor Richard Carr. Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on paid leave in September amid an investigation into his ties to the far right extremist group. Mayor Carr said an outside agency would be investigating and would then make a recommendation to the city.
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Single Car Fatal Crash In Williams County
Center Township — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on November 20, 2022, at approximately 11:01 pm. The crash occurred on State Route 576 near County Road G in Center Township, Williams County. A 53 – year-old female...
One dead after fatal west Toledo crash Wednesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by Toledo police Wednesday afternoon. One person is deceased after a fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Talmadge and Monroe in west Toledo Wednesday morning. According to Toledo Fire & Rescue, crews were...
WANE-TV
Woman hits tree, killed in Williams County, Ohio crash
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Impairment and failure to wear a seat belt appear to have played a role in the death of a woman who died after her car left the road and slammed into a tree late Sunday evening. The crash took place at around 11 p.m. on State...
Times-Bulletin
Car fire at Hiestand Woods
The Van Wert Fire Department was called to a car fire in the parking lot of Hiestand Woods at 5:15 p.m. Monday evening. Engine 7 responded to the scene. Upon Arrival the entire front engine compartment area was on fire. It was quickly put under control . The car was a total loss and no injuries occurred as the occupants of the vehicle were not in the vehicle when the fire was noticed. The Van Wert Police Department was alsozon the scene. Cause of the fire was not disclosed.
wktn.com
Two Hardin County Residents Arrested on Warrants from Union County
An Ada woman and a Kenton man were arrested this week on warrants in Union County. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office Daily Media Release, a deputy met with a Hardin County deputy to take custody of 33 year old Christin J. Mowery on an outstanding arrest warrant.
agdaily.com
Activists blamed in release of 40,000 mink from Ohio farm
Activists are likely to blame for the recent release of close to 40,000 mink from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, authorities have said. The apparent on-farm criminal activity included stolen livestock, destroyed fencing, damage to barns, graffiti, and threats to the farmer and his family, according to the Fur Commission USA. In total, the damage is estimated to be close to $1.6 million.
WTOL-TV
East Toledo woman hospitalized with gunshot wound to hip Tuesday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a woman sustained a gunshot wound to the hip Tuesday evening. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 6:33 p.m. at Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Upon arrival, police located a scene consisting of five shell casings and one live round.
westbendnews.net
Happenings at Antwerp Manor Assisted Living
Welcome to Antwerp Manor Assisted Living located at 204 Archer Drive in Antwerp, Ohio. We are welcoming new residents at this time. October and November have been very fun filled month for us. We opened up our facility to the local Trick or Treaters and it was an experience that many of our new residents enjoyed for the first time. Many thanks to the generous friends and family who helped by donating candy.
Allen County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired into Lima residence
LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident early this morning that resulted in a shot being fired into a residence. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, at approximately 12:28 a.m., two uniformed deputies initiated a bicycle stop near the intersection of Michael Avenue and Prospect Avenue as two individuals were leaving Cook Park. One was recognized due to his unique bicycle as Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, who had an active warrant for possessing weapons under a disability.
