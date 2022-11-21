Read full article on original website
Archbold Bluestreak Band & Choir Perform In The Windy City
ARCHBOLD CHEERING SECTION … Thousands were in attendance for the parade including the Archbold High School Choir, trip chaperones, and several Archbold families. (PHOTO PROVIDED) Excitement was in the frigid air as the Archbold Bluestreak Band anxiously awaited their turn to step off in the 31st Magnificent Mile Lights...
Community Hospitals Make Donation To Inclusive Playground Project In Bryan
SUPPORTING PLAYGROUND PROJECT … Thank you to the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers’ (CHWC) Employee Philanthropy Program for their $5,000 donation to the City of Bryan Lincoln Park Inclusive Playground. Being built on the former Lincoln Elementary School site, these funds will be used to help construct the playground. They will also purchase playground equipment that allows children of all abilities to interact with each other and do what they enjoy the most……play! Participants in the check presentation are Ben Dominique, City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department Director; Kathy Coolman, CHWC employee; Becky Miller, CHWC employee; Paula Kline, City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Board member; Amy Miller, President/CEO of the Bryan Area Foundation; Tammy Bernath, Tonya Moreland, and Barb Rash, CHWC employees. If you are interested in contributing to the City of Bryan Lincoln Park Inclusive Playground, please contact the Bryan Area Foundation.
STRYKER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Riverside Greens Golf Course Owner Thanks Council For 46 Year Relationship
ROB ROSEBROOK … In attendance at the November 21, 2022 Stryker Village Council was longtime owner of Riverside Greens Golf Course Rob Rosebrook. He was there to say thank you and to share his thoughts on the future of the relationship between the village and the new owner of the golf course property. Listening attentively are council member Sean Ingram, Village Solicitor Kevin Whitlock, and council member Dusty Potter on left of table, and on right are council members Vicki Cameron, Dave Benner and Nick Wlasiuk. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Village Prepares To Receive OneOhio Opioid Settlement Funds
GETTING PREPARED … Village Administrator Donna Dettling explains to Council that a separate special fund must be set up for the receipt of OneOhio Opioid Settlement money that is being distributed to local governments. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) In the short regular meeting of the Archbold Village Council...
Pettisville FFA Members Attend National Convention
PETTISVILLE FFA IMS … Pettisville FFA members prepare to kiss the bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the tour of the facility and museum. Left to right are Lily Wiemken, Mina Wesche, Olivia Beck, Ava Genter, Leah Beck, Morgan Blosser, Jayden Bleikamp, Ben Boger and Karter Zachrich. On Wednesday...
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Accepts Donation Of Interactive Fountain From Project 20/20
After the Pledge of Allegiance, Bryan City Council began the November 21, 2022 council meeting with the approval of the minutes for the November 7, 2022 meeting, and with no public concerns, moved on to approve the clerk/treasurer’s report. Next on the agenda was the passage of Ordinance 55...
WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Chad Branum Sworn In As New Member Of Wauseon Fire Department
OATH OF OFFICE … City of Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner reads the Oath Of Office as part of swearing in the fire department’s newest firefighter Chad Branum. Branum was presented a symbolic flag, to which he will raise on his first and last day on the department. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)
Detective Ben Baldwin Awarded Williams County Top Cop
AWARD … Williams County Prosecuting Attorney, Katherine Zartman is pictured with Detective Ben Baldwin while he receives the Williams County Top Cop Award on November 22, 2022. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) On November 22, the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office presented their first Top Cop Award of the year...
Richard Stevenson (1930-2022)
Richard J. Stevenson, age 92, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 11:10 A.M. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio after a brief illness. Mr. Stevenson was employed for more than twenty years at the 50 Corporation in Bryan while farming and upon...
Swanton Winter Sports Media Day
The Swanton Bulldogs held its annual Winter Sports Media Day photo sessions last week presenting Bulldog winter sports athletes to the community. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
St. Mary School (Edgerton) & St. Patrick Catholic School (Bryan) First Quarter Honor Rolls
6th Grade A/B: Finley Davis, Annie Kunsman, Alexa Sims. 4th Grade All A’s: Will Brightman, Ava Faulhaber, Mara Luthy, Hanna Tirado-Molina. 4th Grade A/B’s: Wyatt Lauro, Lyla Stanley, Avery Welch. 3rd Grade All A’s: Austin Carothers, Caleb Connin, Korbynn Cranson, Serena Morgan, Caprie Pierce, Lillian Rockey, Luke Stanley,...
Theo Yoder (1935-2022)
Theo Yoder, 87, of Archbold, OH, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2022 at Fairlawn Haven. She had been looking forward to the day that God would take her home. Born Theodosia Ruth Hartzler on June 25, 1935 in Lewistown, PA to H. Harold and Dorothy (Baker) Hartzler, Theo was the second of three children.
Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down 13 Indictments
On November 21, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Stacey L. Maness, age 36, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about October 17, 2022, she...
Montpelier @ Edgerton Varsity Girls Basketball
EDGERTON – Three players were in double figures for Montpelier (1-1) topped by 15 from Jada Uribes in a 60-55 win at Edgerton. Kelsie Bumb and Meara McGee joined Uribes in double digits with 14 apiece. Edgerton’s (0-3) Alivia Farnham led all scorers by dropping 27 points in the...
Williams County Traffic Fatality Report For Third Quarter Of 2022
Montpelier, Ohio – The Williams County Safe Communities Fatal Data Review reports two fatal crashes in Williams County for the third quarter of 2022 during the months of July, August and September 2022. This compares with the third quarter 2021 report of four fatal crashes during the same time...
High School Girls Basketball Roundup For November 22, 2022
