SUPPORTING PLAYGROUND PROJECT … Thank you to the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers’ (CHWC) Employee Philanthropy Program for their $5,000 donation to the City of Bryan Lincoln Park Inclusive Playground. Being built on the former Lincoln Elementary School site, these funds will be used to help construct the playground. They will also purchase playground equipment that allows children of all abilities to interact with each other and do what they enjoy the most……play! Participants in the check presentation are Ben Dominique, City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department Director; Kathy Coolman, CHWC employee; Becky Miller, CHWC employee; Paula Kline, City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Board member; Amy Miller, President/CEO of the Bryan Area Foundation; Tammy Bernath, Tonya Moreland, and Barb Rash, CHWC employees. If you are interested in contributing to the City of Bryan Lincoln Park Inclusive Playground, please contact the Bryan Area Foundation.

BRYAN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO