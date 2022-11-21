ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauseon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times-Bulletin

School districts consider arming teachers

VAN WERT — Local school districts have been hesitant in taking advantage of a law, signed by Governor Mike DeWine in June, that would allow teachers to carry guns in the classroom. Under House Bill 99, teachers would only have to undergo no more than 24 hours of training...
VAN WERT, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Pettisville FFA Members Attend National Convention

PETTISVILLE FFA IMS … Pettisville FFA members prepare to kiss the bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the tour of the facility and museum. Left to right are Lily Wiemken, Mina Wesche, Olivia Beck, Ava Genter, Leah Beck, Morgan Blosser, Jayden Bleikamp, Ben Boger and Karter Zachrich. On Wednesday...
PETTISVILLE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Community Hospitals Make Donation To Inclusive Playground Project In Bryan

SUPPORTING PLAYGROUND PROJECT … Thank you to the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers’ (CHWC) Employee Philanthropy Program for their $5,000 donation to the City of Bryan Lincoln Park Inclusive Playground. Being built on the former Lincoln Elementary School site, these funds will be used to help construct the playground. They will also purchase playground equipment that allows children of all abilities to interact with each other and do what they enjoy the most……play! Participants in the check presentation are Ben Dominique, City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department Director; Kathy Coolman, CHWC employee; Becky Miller, CHWC employee; Paula Kline, City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Board member; Amy Miller, President/CEO of the Bryan Area Foundation; Tammy Bernath, Tonya Moreland, and Barb Rash, CHWC employees. If you are interested in contributing to the City of Bryan Lincoln Park Inclusive Playground, please contact the Bryan Area Foundation.
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

STRYKER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Riverside Greens Golf Course Owner Thanks Council For 46 Year Relationship

ROB ROSEBROOK … In attendance at the November 21, 2022 Stryker Village Council was longtime owner of Riverside Greens Golf Course Rob Rosebrook. He was there to say thank you and to share his thoughts on the future of the relationship between the village and the new owner of the golf course property. Listening attentively are council member Sean Ingram, Village Solicitor Kevin Whitlock, and council member Dusty Potter on left of table, and on right are council members Vicki Cameron, Dave Benner and Nick Wlasiuk. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
STRYKER, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Snook’s Dream Cars

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks makes the trip down I-75 to visit Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
VAN WERT, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Archbold Bluestreak Band & Choir Perform In The Windy City

ARCHBOLD CHEERING SECTION … Thousands were in attendance for the parade including the Archbold High School Choir, trip chaperones, and several Archbold families. (PHOTO PROVIDED) Excitement was in the frigid air as the Archbold Bluestreak Band anxiously awaited their turn to step off in the 31st Magnificent Mile Lights...
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Swanton & Toledo Posts Of Highway Patrol Select Troopers Of The Year

SWANTON – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Mitch F. Ross has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Swanton Post. The selection of Trooper Ross, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Swanton Post. Trooper Ross was selected for this honor...
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

High School Girls Basketball Roundup For November 22, 2022

EDGERTON – Three players were in double figures for Montpelier (1-1) topped by 15 from Jada Uribes in a 60-55 win at Edgerton. Kelsie Bumb and Meara McGee joined Uribes in double digits with 14 apiece. Edgerton’s (0-3) Alivia Farnham led all scorers by dropping 27 points in the...
EDGERTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Richard Stevenson (1930-2022)

Richard J. Stevenson, age 92, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 11:10 A.M. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio after a brief illness. Mr. Stevenson was employed for more than twenty years at the 50 Corporation in Bryan while farming and upon...
BRYAN, OH
13abc.com

Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee police sergeant who was linked to the Oath Keepers has retired from the force, according to Maumee Mayor Richard Carr. Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on paid leave in September amid an investigation into his ties to the far right extremist group. Mayor Carr said an outside agency would be investigating and would then make a recommendation to the city.
MAUMEE, OH
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County courtroom

LIMA — The following individuals entered pleas of not guilty following their indictment by the November session of the Allen County grand jury:. Shawn Miller, 50, of Lima, charged with failure to provide a notice of change of address and failure to verify an address. Joshua Schneider, 36, of...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Alondra Cortes and Brianna Dutra, both of Lima; Jordan Kruger of Ada and Kristin Taber of Lima; Timothy Trulley and Barbara Wood, both of Lima; Jeffery Cogar of Cridersville and Julie Craft of Lima; Bryan Estelle and Foresetta Pitts, both of Lima; Brendan McCloskey and Mackenzie Menge, both of Lima; and Christopher Cottrill and Melissa Kelly, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy