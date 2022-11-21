Read full article on original website
St. Mary School (Edgerton) & St. Patrick Catholic School (Bryan) First Quarter Honor Rolls
6th Grade A/B: Finley Davis, Annie Kunsman, Alexa Sims. 4th Grade All A’s: Will Brightman, Ava Faulhaber, Mara Luthy, Hanna Tirado-Molina. 4th Grade A/B’s: Wyatt Lauro, Lyla Stanley, Avery Welch. 3rd Grade All A’s: Austin Carothers, Caleb Connin, Korbynn Cranson, Serena Morgan, Caprie Pierce, Lillian Rockey, Luke Stanley,...
School districts consider arming teachers
VAN WERT — Local school districts have been hesitant in taking advantage of a law, signed by Governor Mike DeWine in June, that would allow teachers to carry guns in the classroom. Under House Bill 99, teachers would only have to undergo no more than 24 hours of training...
Pettisville FFA Members Attend National Convention
PETTISVILLE FFA IMS … Pettisville FFA members prepare to kiss the bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the tour of the facility and museum. Left to right are Lily Wiemken, Mina Wesche, Olivia Beck, Ava Genter, Leah Beck, Morgan Blosser, Jayden Bleikamp, Ben Boger and Karter Zachrich. On Wednesday...
BGSU senior, Findlay native donates potentially life-saving blood stem cells to woman with leukemia
Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A Bowling Green State University senior is creating public good after recently discovering that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. Late one night in January, Dylan Coleman was scrolling through TikTok...
Community Hospitals Make Donation To Inclusive Playground Project In Bryan
SUPPORTING PLAYGROUND PROJECT … Thank you to the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers’ (CHWC) Employee Philanthropy Program for their $5,000 donation to the City of Bryan Lincoln Park Inclusive Playground. Being built on the former Lincoln Elementary School site, these funds will be used to help construct the playground. They will also purchase playground equipment that allows children of all abilities to interact with each other and do what they enjoy the most……play! Participants in the check presentation are Ben Dominique, City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department Director; Kathy Coolman, CHWC employee; Becky Miller, CHWC employee; Paula Kline, City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Board member; Amy Miller, President/CEO of the Bryan Area Foundation; Tammy Bernath, Tonya Moreland, and Barb Rash, CHWC employees. If you are interested in contributing to the City of Bryan Lincoln Park Inclusive Playground, please contact the Bryan Area Foundation.
STRYKER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Riverside Greens Golf Course Owner Thanks Council For 46 Year Relationship
ROB ROSEBROOK … In attendance at the November 21, 2022 Stryker Village Council was longtime owner of Riverside Greens Golf Course Rob Rosebrook. He was there to say thank you and to share his thoughts on the future of the relationship between the village and the new owner of the golf course property. Listening attentively are council member Sean Ingram, Village Solicitor Kevin Whitlock, and council member Dusty Potter on left of table, and on right are council members Vicki Cameron, Dave Benner and Nick Wlasiuk. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Finds in the 419 - Snook’s Dream Cars
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks makes the trip down I-75 to visit Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Stonebridge Church preparing to serve 2,000 free meals on Thanksgiving in Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — A Findlay church is getting ready to serve the community and continue a Thanksgiving Day tradition of nearly two decades. Once again, the members of Stonebridge Church in Findlay are opening their doors to offer free Thanksgiving meals to the community. This year, members have cooked...
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
Archbold Bluestreak Band & Choir Perform In The Windy City
ARCHBOLD CHEERING SECTION … Thousands were in attendance for the parade including the Archbold High School Choir, trip chaperones, and several Archbold families. (PHOTO PROVIDED) Excitement was in the frigid air as the Archbold Bluestreak Band anxiously awaited their turn to step off in the 31st Magnificent Mile Lights...
Swanton & Toledo Posts Of Highway Patrol Select Troopers Of The Year
SWANTON – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Mitch F. Ross has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Swanton Post. The selection of Trooper Ross, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Swanton Post. Trooper Ross was selected for this honor...
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
Possible future for Paulding County outlined in water regionalization study
Communities across Paulding County must solve the riddle of how to replace aging infrastructure so their residents can access quality drinking water. One possible solution is a regional water system, and that answer took center stage Monday morning. Leaders from across the county came together to hear the results of...
WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Chad Branum Sworn In As New Member Of Wauseon Fire Department
OATH OF OFFICE … City of Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner reads the Oath Of Office as part of swearing in the fire department’s newest firefighter Chad Branum. Branum was presented a symbolic flag, to which he will raise on his first and last day on the department. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)
High School Girls Basketball Roundup For November 22, 2022
EDGERTON – Three players were in double figures for Montpelier (1-1) topped by 15 from Jada Uribes in a 60-55 win at Edgerton. Kelsie Bumb and Meara McGee joined Uribes in double digits with 14 apiece. Edgerton’s (0-3) Alivia Farnham led all scorers by dropping 27 points in the...
Richard Stevenson (1930-2022)
Richard J. Stevenson, age 92, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 11:10 A.M. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio after a brief illness. Mr. Stevenson was employed for more than twenty years at the 50 Corporation in Bryan while farming and upon...
Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee police sergeant who was linked to the Oath Keepers has retired from the force, according to Maumee Mayor Richard Carr. Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on paid leave in September amid an investigation into his ties to the far right extremist group. Mayor Carr said an outside agency would be investigating and would then make a recommendation to the city.
Defendants arraigned in Allen County courtroom
LIMA — The following individuals entered pleas of not guilty following their indictment by the November session of the Allen County grand jury:. Shawn Miller, 50, of Lima, charged with failure to provide a notice of change of address and failure to verify an address. Joshua Schneider, 36, of...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Alondra Cortes and Brianna Dutra, both of Lima; Jordan Kruger of Ada and Kristin Taber of Lima; Timothy Trulley and Barbara Wood, both of Lima; Jeffery Cogar of Cridersville and Julie Craft of Lima; Bryan Estelle and Foresetta Pitts, both of Lima; Brendan McCloskey and Mackenzie Menge, both of Lima; and Christopher Cottrill and Melissa Kelly, both of Lima.
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Bids Opened For Supplies To Complete Crommer Park Project In Pioneer
MAKESHIFT DESK … Adam Panas opened bids for the Crommer Park aggregate project, at the November 21, 2022 Williams County Commissioners meeting. Present in photo are Commissioners Lew Hilkert and Brian Davis as well as incoming Commissioner Bart Westfall. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Adam Panas from Maumee Valley...
