Read full article on original website
Related
bgindependentmedia.org
Stately home built with oil boom money named BG historic structure of the month
The Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission has selected the stately residence at 707 W. Wooster St. as the historic building of the month for November. This home is a noteworthy example of an American Foursquare house, a style popular from 1900-1930. Built in 1900 by Murray and Agnetta Chidester, it is easily identified by its simple form with a hipped roof, intriguing hipped dormers, and with a touch of craftsman charm in its delicate detailing of the front porch railings and the porch’s double columns. The adjacent carriage structure is just as stately and well-maintained.
thevillagereporter.com
STRYKER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Riverside Greens Golf Course Owner Thanks Council For 46 Year Relationship
ROB ROSEBROOK … In attendance at the November 21, 2022 Stryker Village Council was longtime owner of Riverside Greens Golf Course Rob Rosebrook. He was there to say thank you and to share his thoughts on the future of the relationship between the village and the new owner of the golf course property. Listening attentively are council member Sean Ingram, Village Solicitor Kevin Whitlock, and council member Dusty Potter on left of table, and on right are council members Vicki Cameron, Dave Benner and Nick Wlasiuk. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
WTOL-TV
City of Toledo's smart meter installations underway: How will Maumee's water meter woes be avoided?
The city of Toledo says the new meter system will provide customers with the tools they need to manage their accounts. But, Maumee said that, too.
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Bids Opened For Supplies To Complete Crommer Park Project In Pioneer
MAKESHIFT DESK … Adam Panas opened bids for the Crommer Park aggregate project, at the November 21, 2022 Williams County Commissioners meeting. Present in photo are Commissioners Lew Hilkert and Brian Davis as well as incoming Commissioner Bart Westfall. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Adam Panas from Maumee Valley...
thevillagereporter.com
ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Village Prepares To Receive OneOhio Opioid Settlement Funds
GETTING PREPARED … Village Administrator Donna Dettling explains to Council that a separate special fund must be set up for the receipt of OneOhio Opioid Settlement money that is being distributed to local governments. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) In the short regular meeting of the Archbold Village Council...
wtvbam.com
Swick tells Commissioners Branch County 911 not affected by Monday’s outages
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – 911 Director Bob Swick says the statewide 911 outage late Monday afternoon did not affect Branch County operations. He told the Branch County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday there was an issue with the provider. Swick said there was a fiber network issue in the...
Take a train ride through Nite Lites holiday light display
BROOKLYN, MI – Guests can now enjoy the Nite Lites holiday light display through the comfort of a train. Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31 – including holidays – motorists can drive through the nearly six miles of holiday light displays at the Michigan International Speedway, 12626 U.S. 12 near Brooklyn.
Delphos Herald
Old hotel, other buildings down
DELPHOS — Those entering downtown Delphos from the south will notice a change in the landscape on the east side of South Main Street just north of the railroad tracks. The building that most recently housed an antique mall and once was a restaurant and bar and the attached apartment, the former Marion Township building and the building for Cliff’s Small Engine Repair all came down over the last several weeks.
wlen.com
Tecumseh Mayor Reacts to Kiwanis Trail Connection Completion
Tecumseh, MI – WLEN News continues coverage of the opening of the Tecumseh Extension of the Kiwanis Trail. The path connects the two largest municipalities, Adrian and Tecumseh. On Monday we heard from Adrian Mayor Angie Heath…and today we hear from Tecumseh Mayor Jack Baker…. Tune into our...
13abc.com
Former Park Hotel to become affordable housing for at risk young adults
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Park Hotel will soon become a four-story, affordable housing apartment building for young adults at risk of of homelessness. Lucas County Metropolitan Housing and Community Housing Network announced Tuesday that their partnership is receiving a $400,000 Affordable Housing Program subsidy from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati.
WILX-TV
MDOT to close northbound US-127, West Avenue ramp to eastbound I-94 in Jackson
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Northbound US-127/ M-50, near the West Avenue ramp, will be closed to eastbound I-94 for the placement of pavement markings. Traffic will be detoured north through the Springport Road interchange, said the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) on a Twitter post. From the interchange, the detour will then go along southbound US-127/M-50, West Avenue to enter eastbound I-94.
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Holiday Light Parade To Dazzle Uptown On Sunday
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The annual Maumee Holiday Light Parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27, following the Holiday Hustle event which begins at 5:15 p.m. The Elf Fun Run for children will begin at 4:45 p.m. and take place on Conant Street prior to the 5K.
WOWO News
Penguin Point has announced the closure of 7 locations in north and northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Penguin Point said in a Facebook post that the closures are effective immediately and include locations in Plymouth, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Marion, Goshen, and Warsaw. Employees were offered positions at remaining locations, which include Warsaw, Wabash, Auburn, Elkhart, Columbia City, North Manchester, and South...
Westbound I-475 closed Tuesday due to multiple crashes
TOLEDO, Ohio — 12:30 p.m. update. Traffic is starting to move again on westbound I-475. Some lanes remain closed. Westbound I-475 was shut down Tuesday between Talmadge Road and U.S. 23 due to three separate crashes. Traffic is backed up near the Central Avenue exit and past Secor Road....
thevillagereporter.com
Detective Ben Baldwin Awarded Williams County Top Cop
AWARD … Williams County Prosecuting Attorney, Katherine Zartman is pictured with Detective Ben Baldwin while he receives the Williams County Top Cop Award on November 22, 2022. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) On November 22, the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office presented their first Top Cop Award of the year...
WTOL-TV
Morenci barn fire Thanksgiving morning
The fire sparked Thursday morning at two adjacent barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road in Lenawee County. Fourteen departments responded.
westbendnews.net
Happenings at Antwerp Manor Assisted Living
Welcome to Antwerp Manor Assisted Living located at 204 Archer Drive in Antwerp, Ohio. We are welcoming new residents at this time. October and November have been very fun filled month for us. We opened up our facility to the local Trick or Treaters and it was an experience that many of our new residents enjoyed for the first time. Many thanks to the generous friends and family who helped by donating candy.
westbendnews.net
Five Generations of Daeger’s Gather for a Rare Photo
Five generations of one family gathered in Antwerp on November 12, so patriarch Al Daeger could meet his great-great grandson, four-week-old Levin. Coming from South Bend, Warsaw and Goshen, Indiana, the four generations wanted to be certain to spend time with the oldest member of the family. Pictured is Great-Great Grandpa Al, Great Grandpa Bruce, Grandpa Nick, Dad Andrew and Levin. Al grew up in Antwerp, moving away in the mid-80’s and recently returned. Al and Bruce are Antwerp HS alums, while Nick moved away as a child. Andrew recently returned to the Midwest with his wife Adrienne so they could raise their son around family.
Paulding County Progress
Possible future for Paulding County outlined in water regionalization study
Communities across Paulding County must solve the riddle of how to replace aging infrastructure so their residents can access quality drinking water. One possible solution is a regional water system, and that answer took center stage Monday morning. Leaders from across the county came together to hear the results of...
thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Accepts Donation Of Interactive Fountain From Project 20/20
After the Pledge of Allegiance, Bryan City Council began the November 21, 2022 council meeting with the approval of the minutes for the November 7, 2022 meeting, and with no public concerns, moved on to approve the clerk/treasurer’s report. Next on the agenda was the passage of Ordinance 55...
Comments / 0