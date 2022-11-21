ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Northern York School Board approves new varsity girls basketball coach

The Northern York School Board officially approved Luke Zampelli as its head high school girls basketball coach last week. Zampelli replaces Paula Clendaniel who resigned in October for personal reasons. It is the first varsity head coaching position for Zampelli, who most recently served as Northern’s assistant boys basketball coach....
PennLive.com

Former Harrisburg hoops standout Janye Stanley adds college offer

Former Harrisburg hoops standout Janye Stanley is spending a prep season at Hillcrest Prep in Arizona, and it looks like things are going pretty well for him. Stanley told PennLive that he recently added an offer from Clarion. “It felt great to get my first offer,” the 6-foot-3 guard said....
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

National East Coast Wrestling Hall of Fame to be Built in Lancaster

>National East Coast Wrestling Hall of Fame to be Built in Lancaster. (Lancaster Co., PA) -- Redevelopment Authority officials in Lancaster say they will spend five-million-dollars toward construction of a new National East Coast Wrestling Hall of Fame. The roughly 14-million-dollar project is planned to be built on five acres on West Newport Road in Warwick Township. The five-million-dollars will come from Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance and Capital Program. The National Wrestling Hall of Fame is in Oklahoma, while a sister museum is in Iowa.
LANCASTER, PA
iheart.com

World Cup Support Strong in Lancaster for Hershey Player

>World Cup Support Strong in Lancaster for Hershey Player. (Lancaster, PA) -- Tellus360, an Irish pub in Lancaster, is turning red, white, and blue with 2022 FIFA World Cup fans. Hundreds gathered Monday to watch Wales take on Team USA, which includes American player Christian Pulisic. The Hershey native is a star midfielder. In Pulisic's honor, a mural of him is now painted on the side of Tellus360.
LANCASTER, PA
iheart.com

Fictional Coach Ted Lasso Leaves Billboard Message For Christian Pulisic

>Fictional Coach Ted Lasso Leaves Billboard Message For Christian Pulisic. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Fictional Coach Ted Lasso has left a billboard message for Christian Pulisic. The Hershey native is playing midfield for Team USA in the World Cup. Ted Lasso is a fictional American football coach from the Apple TV series of the same name who's hired to coach a soccer team in the UK. The character has been leaving messages for many United States men's national soccer team players. The one that sprang up for Pulisic in Hershey reads, "Although Benjamin Franklin created the lighting rod, Pulisic has perfected it with his right foot."
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

‘Jurassic World’ Live Tour visits Hershey for Thanksgiving weekend

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Thanksgiving weekend, dinosaurs are taking over the Giant Center. The “Jurassic World” Live Tour returns to the Midstate with an exciting and unpredictable prehistoric experience. The story within the live production is connected to the Jurassic Park movie trilogy, so fans of the film will enjoy the show along with […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

TC Backer’s third annual ‘Turkey Salute’ in York breaks world record

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Communities across York came together for the TC Backer “Turkey Salute,” an event that aims to bring help and hope to those who are in need. What began as an opportunity to break a world record turned into a tradition that would change the lives of dozens of Pennsylvanians.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

New Chipotle opens in Cumberland County

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill is having its official grand opening Tuesday. The new Chipotle is located at 1120 Carlisle Rd., Camp Hill, right next to the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. According to General Manager (G.M.), of the new Chipotle...
CAMP HILL, PA
FOX 43

Hip-hop legend Rick Ross will perform at Harrisburg University in May 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Legendary hip-hop star Rick Ross will perform at Harrisburg University on Saturday, May 6, 2023, the school announced this week. "With the levying stature of a goliath and the regal standing of a King, Rick Ross has lived up to his prophecy of being the Big'gest Boss,'" the university's announcement said. "The Miami Monster Mogul has evolved into not just hip-hop's most respected and revered MC, but as a label CEO and business entrepreneur, his resumé is as sterling as one of his platinum plaques."
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Mad Moose Tavern in Harrisburg opening this week at familiar landmark bar

Adam Sturgis is getting some heat for tinkering with the name of a beloved, landmark Harrisburg tavern. On Nov. 25, the owner of Sturgis Speakeasy and McGrath’s Pub, both in Harrisburg, will open Mad Moose Tavern at the former Midtown Tavern at 1101 N. Second St. Earlier this fall, Sturgis bought the neighborhood bar from Sotirios Ntzanis, whose family operated it for two decades.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police searching for missing 16-year-old York County girl

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carroll Township Police Department and the South Central Search and Rescue Team are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl, according to a police report. The girl, whose name was not released, is approximately five feet three inches tall, weighs around 123 pounds, and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
PennLive.com

Former home of central Pa. newspaper to become co-working space

The former home of the York Dispatch has a new owner. Grotto Community Benefit LLC, a nonprofit and commercial partnership, purchased the building complex at 15-23 E. Philadelphia St. in York. The building complex was also formerly home to the architectural and decorative glass fabricator, Rudy Art Glass. The building...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Penn State Health introduces new four-legged employee

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health Children’s Hospital has a new “Captain” at the helm of their ship. Captain, a golden retriever, will begin his job working in two outpatient clinics through the clinic’s facility dog program. He will help young patients at the orthopedics and neurophysiology pediatric specialty clinics located at 30 Hope Drive on the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
193K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy