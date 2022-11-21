Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Related
Watch: Mechanicsburg girls swimmers look for another Keystone title; boys look for growth
Mechanicsburg swimmers stopped by the Cumberland Valley High School natatorium earlier this month and spoke with PennLive about the upcoming season at Winter Media Days earlier this month. Junior Annabelle Hoover and senior Declan Raniowski chatted with us about how they feel about the upcoming swimming season.
Northern York School Board approves new varsity girls basketball coach
The Northern York School Board officially approved Luke Zampelli as its head high school girls basketball coach last week. Zampelli replaces Paula Clendaniel who resigned in October for personal reasons. It is the first varsity head coaching position for Zampelli, who most recently served as Northern’s assistant boys basketball coach....
Manheim Township at Harrisburg: Previewing the District 3 6A football championship
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Video: Middletown wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Middletown was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Sebastian Dash, Rha’kye Wise and head coach Seth Decker all answered questions.
PennLive.com
Former Harrisburg hoops standout Janye Stanley adds college offer
Former Harrisburg hoops standout Janye Stanley is spending a prep season at Hillcrest Prep in Arizona, and it looks like things are going pretty well for him. Stanley told PennLive that he recently added an offer from Clarion. “It felt great to get my first offer,” the 6-foot-3 guard said....
iheart.com
National East Coast Wrestling Hall of Fame to be Built in Lancaster
>National East Coast Wrestling Hall of Fame to be Built in Lancaster. (Lancaster Co., PA) -- Redevelopment Authority officials in Lancaster say they will spend five-million-dollars toward construction of a new National East Coast Wrestling Hall of Fame. The roughly 14-million-dollar project is planned to be built on five acres on West Newport Road in Warwick Township. The five-million-dollars will come from Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance and Capital Program. The National Wrestling Hall of Fame is in Oklahoma, while a sister museum is in Iowa.
iheart.com
World Cup Support Strong in Lancaster for Hershey Player
>World Cup Support Strong in Lancaster for Hershey Player. (Lancaster, PA) -- Tellus360, an Irish pub in Lancaster, is turning red, white, and blue with 2022 FIFA World Cup fans. Hundreds gathered Monday to watch Wales take on Team USA, which includes American player Christian Pulisic. The Hershey native is a star midfielder. In Pulisic's honor, a mural of him is now painted on the side of Tellus360.
iheart.com
Fictional Coach Ted Lasso Leaves Billboard Message For Christian Pulisic
>Fictional Coach Ted Lasso Leaves Billboard Message For Christian Pulisic. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Fictional Coach Ted Lasso has left a billboard message for Christian Pulisic. The Hershey native is playing midfield for Team USA in the World Cup. Ted Lasso is a fictional American football coach from the Apple TV series of the same name who's hired to coach a soccer team in the UK. The character has been leaving messages for many United States men's national soccer team players. The one that sprang up for Pulisic in Hershey reads, "Although Benjamin Franklin created the lighting rod, Pulisic has perfected it with his right foot."
Two groups of Lancaster County emergency responders to play friendly flag football game for good cause
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Bragging rights are on the line for two groups of Lancaster County emergency responders in a flag football game for a good cause. Members of the Manheim Township Fire Rescue will take on members of the Manheim Township Police Department in a Thanksgiving day flag football game.
‘Jurassic World’ Live Tour visits Hershey for Thanksgiving weekend
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Thanksgiving weekend, dinosaurs are taking over the Giant Center. The “Jurassic World” Live Tour returns to the Midstate with an exciting and unpredictable prehistoric experience. The story within the live production is connected to the Jurassic Park movie trilogy, so fans of the film will enjoy the show along with […]
abc27.com
TC Backer’s third annual ‘Turkey Salute’ in York breaks world record
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Communities across York came together for the TC Backer “Turkey Salute,” an event that aims to bring help and hope to those who are in need. What began as an opportunity to break a world record turned into a tradition that would change the lives of dozens of Pennsylvanians.
abc27.com
New Chipotle opens in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill is having its official grand opening Tuesday. The new Chipotle is located at 1120 Carlisle Rd., Camp Hill, right next to the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. According to General Manager (G.M.), of the new Chipotle...
Hip-hop legend Rick Ross will perform at Harrisburg University in May 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Legendary hip-hop star Rick Ross will perform at Harrisburg University on Saturday, May 6, 2023, the school announced this week. "With the levying stature of a goliath and the regal standing of a King, Rick Ross has lived up to his prophecy of being the Big'gest Boss,'" the university's announcement said. "The Miami Monster Mogul has evolved into not just hip-hop's most respected and revered MC, but as a label CEO and business entrepreneur, his resumé is as sterling as one of his platinum plaques."
PennLive.com
Mad Moose Tavern in Harrisburg opening this week at familiar landmark bar
Adam Sturgis is getting some heat for tinkering with the name of a beloved, landmark Harrisburg tavern. On Nov. 25, the owner of Sturgis Speakeasy and McGrath’s Pub, both in Harrisburg, will open Mad Moose Tavern at the former Midtown Tavern at 1101 N. Second St. Earlier this fall, Sturgis bought the neighborhood bar from Sotirios Ntzanis, whose family operated it for two decades.
abc27.com
Police searching for missing 16-year-old York County girl
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carroll Township Police Department and the South Central Search and Rescue Team are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl, according to a police report. The girl, whose name was not released, is approximately five feet three inches tall, weighs around 123 pounds, and...
local21news.com
Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
Unique gifts your foodie friends will love this holiday season | Mimi’s picks
This holiday season, don’t go to a party empty handed. Seek out these locally sourced and unique food gifts. The host will appreciate not only the thoughtfulness but the quality and exceptional flavors of these chocolates, artisanal cheeses and sausages, fruity-intense olive oils, meat enhancing rubs, unique sauces and global spices.
Thanksgiving eve photos; Black Friday shopping; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 54; Low: 38. Partly sunny. What’s open, closed: If you’ve waited until this morning to buy ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal, you are in luck. Some grocery stores will be open limited hours tomorrow. Mail won’t be delivered, though, and government offices will be closed. Night...
PennLive.com
Former home of central Pa. newspaper to become co-working space
The former home of the York Dispatch has a new owner. Grotto Community Benefit LLC, a nonprofit and commercial partnership, purchased the building complex at 15-23 E. Philadelphia St. in York. The building complex was also formerly home to the architectural and decorative glass fabricator, Rudy Art Glass. The building...
abc27.com
Penn State Health introduces new four-legged employee
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health Children’s Hospital has a new “Captain” at the helm of their ship. Captain, a golden retriever, will begin his job working in two outpatient clinics through the clinic’s facility dog program. He will help young patients at the orthopedics and neurophysiology pediatric specialty clinics located at 30 Hope Drive on the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
193K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0