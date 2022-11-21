Read full article on original website
East Atchison girls aiming to establish rhythm, identity
(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison girls basketball team enters the new year with plenty of experience and confidence after a successful fall sports season. Every facet of East Atchison girls athletics had success in the fall. The golf team won a state title, the cross country team qualified for state and the volleyball squad made their deepest postseason run in school history, advancing to the semifinals.
Former Treynor standout Castle running for history-making Northwest Missouri State XC team
(Maryville) -- Former Treynor standout Tori Castle is a member of just the third national championship-qualifying women’s cross country team in Northwest Missouri State history. Castle, who was a standout multi-sport athlete with the Cardinals, provides depth for the history-making Bearcats. “It’s been a very exciting year,” Castle told...
Maryville alum Green named finalist for Gene Upshaw Award
(Maryville) -- Maryville alum and Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Elijah Green is a finalist for the 2022 Gene Upshaw Award. The award is presented annually to Division II's top defensive lineman. Green -- the 2022 MIAA Defensive Player of the Year -- posted an MIAA-best 11 sacks and 21...
Junior-heavy Clarinda wrestling ready to attack upcoming season
(Clarinda) -- After a quality season last year, the Clarinda wrestling program enters the new year eager to make strides. It's still early in the preseason, but Coach Jared Bevins likes his team's progress up to this point. "Things are off to a good start," Bevins said. "Guys are showing...
North Andrew's Ecker, Chittum, EA's Spinnato earn Missouri8ManFootball.com yearly honors
(Rosendale) -- North Andrew's Hayden Ecker and Jacob Chittum collected big accolades from Missouri8ManFootball.com on Thursday. Ecker was named the Offensive Player of the Year, and Chittum collected Defensive Player of the Year honors. Additionally, East Atchison's Jarrett Spinnato was named the Special Teams Player of the Year. Ecker, Chittum...
Physicality, gradual improvements lead Lenox's Miller to 8-Player Lineman of the Year accolade
(Lenox) -- Lenox senior Trayce Miller entered the 2022 football season as a new face on the offensive line. He ended the season as the 2022 KMAland 8-Player Lineman of the Year. Miller was one of the road graters up front for a productive Lenox offense that posted an undefeated...
KMAland Boys Basketball (11/22): 5 area Missouri teams open with wins
(KMAland) -- Mound City, Nodaway Valley, Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley and Worth County opened the season with wins in KMAland boys basketball on Tuesday. Keaton Zembles led three Mound City players in double figures with 13 points. Quinton Brandon added 11 and Gavyn Salsbury put in 10 for the Panthers.
3 Northwest Missouri State volleyball players garner AVCA All-Region honor
(Maryville) -- Three Northwest Missouri State volleyball players received accolades from the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday. Setter Alyssa Rezac, outside hitter Jaden Ferguson and outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer were named to the All-Central Region Team, along with Sergeant Bluff-Luton alum Kenzie Foley (St. Cloud State). View the full...
Discipline key for experience-laden North Andrew in state semifinal
(Rosendale) -- An experienced bunch hasn't been rattled during a tested season for the North Andrew football team, and their resolve has them on the cusp of another state championship. The Cardinals (12-0) earned their spot in an 8-Player state semifinal after a nail-biting 40-38 win over Worth County Friday...
Red Oak's aggressive, calculated Bond is the 2022 KMAland A/1A/2A Defensive Player of the Year
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak football turned heads with a dominant defensive performance to open the season. The leader of that unit, Dawson Bond, is the 2022 KMAland A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year. A standout in football, wrestling and baseball, Bond cherished the opportunity to showcase his skills on...
Lenox's Grundman closes stellar career with KMAland 8-Player Offensive Player of the Year honor
(Lenox) -- Isaac Grundman put Lenox football back on the map as part of a memorable season that ended with the Tigers' first trip to Cedar Falls in a dozen years. For that, the standout running back is the 2022 KMAland 8-Player Offensive Player of the Year. Grundman earned this...
SWITG's 'Nuncrackers' offers yuletide cheer
(Shenandoah) -- It's a Christmas program with divine intervention. Preparations continue for the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group production of "Nuncrackers," which takes the Park Playhouse's Stan Orton stage next month. Based on the "Nunsense" series of plays, "Nuncrackers" centers around the Sisters of Hoboken, who decide to stage their own Christmas special on public access cable TV--complete with music, dancing, kids and complete chaos. Director Pam Lewis says "Nuncrackers" takes a big cast.
Privia: all options on the table for addressing facility needs
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are exploring all their options in addressing items arising from an ongoing facilities study. That's according to Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia, who discussed the assessment at a special Clarinda School Board meeting with SiteLogiQ Tuesday night. The board tasked the firm with conducting the comprehensive review earlier this year. Privia tells KMA News SitelogiQ representatives hosted a "no surprises meeting," including the various ways the district could address facility needs based upon their initial review. Of top priority, Privia says the firm suggested that adding six classrooms at the current 7-12 grade building could go a long way in addressing the current space issues.
Clarinda to host 30th annual ‘Lighted Christmas Parade’
(Clarinda) -- For the 30th straight year, the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Kiwanis Club are teaming up to stage the annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade. The parade honors the first responders who helped tame the fire that ravaged the Page County Courthouse in December 1991, according to chamber co-chairperson Whitney Beery.
Major commercial fire in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Firefighters from several KMAland departments responded to a major fire in Shenandoah late Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire located in the 200 block of South Maple between West Thomas Avenue and 5th Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, heavy smoke was pouring from the large single story brick building upon firefighters' arrival. Crews initially made an attack but were quickly pushed back into a defensive strategy due to collapse of the roof and walls.
Fremont County among areas identified for statewide seatbelt initiative
(Council Bluffs) -- At least one KMAland county is part of an upcoming statewide initiative to enforce and educate motorists on the importance of seatbelt usage. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ryan Devault, who is also the District 3 Public Resource Officer, says the state is launching the "High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project." One of the first initiatives, including Fremont County, takes place Wednesday. The other four counties in the project include Appanoose, Humboldt, Keokuk, and Mitchell. Devault says the five counties were selected for the project after the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau and a multi-disciplinary team of traffic safety professionals reviewed five years' worth of crash data and counties with low seat belt compliance rates. Thus, he says the program is looking to boost those compliance numbers.
Shen officials ask Page County board for more inclusion in jail discussions
(Clarinda) -- Shenandoah city officials would like to have more input on the possible location of a new Page County jail. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the ongoing county jail study and possible locations with Shenandoah city officials. The county jail committee has previously considered the county farm south of Clarinda, along Highway 2 near the Page County landfill west of Clarinda, and a closed-down lodge southwest of the former Clarinda Mental Health Institute -- however, no formal decisions have been made. But, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman expressed disappointment in how little his city has been included in those discussions. He also questioned why a more centralized location wasn't being more seriously considered.
'Christmas jingle jams' highlighting Shen yuletide celebrations
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's annual Christmas tradition will have some yuletide jams to help kick off the holiday season. The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's "Christmas Jingle Jam Night the Lights Come On," will be this Saturday in downtown Shenandoah. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently, SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner says festivities kick off from 3-5 p.m. when children have the opportunity to sit with Santa in his sleigh for photos next to the flatiron clock and see the live reindeer. Additionally, Warner says Mrs. Clause and Miss Shenandoah Carys Woolsey will be helping people "ring in the new year" before the downtown area is brightened by Christmas lights.
Mutual aid helps contain downtown Shen fire
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah fire officials credit a "phenomenal" effort in preventing a greater catastrophe in the downtown area. Fire gutted a commercial building occupied by Survival Eats at 204 South Maple Street late Tuesday night-early Wednesday morning. Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall tells KMA News his department was dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m., and arrived at the scene about four minutes later.
Shenandoah Police blotter
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Police report a number of arrests over the past week. A complete report on the arrests is published here:. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
