The Young People’s Chorus of New York City has announced two programs for the holiday season. The first of the concerts will be “A Very Merry New York” under the direction of Francisco J. Núñez and Creative Director Elizabeth Núñez. The performance will be held at the David Geffen Hall and will feature“Ohrot,” lights in Hebrew, composed by Francisco J. Núñez himself and “We Are the Light,” by composer Jim Papoulis, which features poignant and stirring lyrics by the choristers themselves.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO