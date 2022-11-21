ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newhavenarts.org

Hillhouse Cheer Alumni Rally The Troops For Game Day

Top: Shante Teel-Williams, who graduated from Hillhouse in 1995. Bottom: The cheer sisterhood in action. Lucy Gellman Photos. Sharp, succinct snaps filled the Floyd Little Athletic Center, the noise rising to the rafters and ringing as it ran into the walls. By the bleachers, two dozen pairs of feet hit the floor all at once. A flurry of hands lifted to chests and clapped. Hips unlocked and swayed. The cheers filled the room, full and musical as the sound carried.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Records Problems: Hopes to Simplify Multi-Step Process

Connecticut has pledged to make law enforcement more transparent. NBC Connecticut Investigates put that to the test, seeing what it takes to get the documents and background material associated with three incidents this summer involving state troopers. On July 24, a young woman in Brookfield reported to Connecticut State Police...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Deputy Steps up as Giulietti Steps Down as Transportation Commissioner

HARTFORD – At a Wednesday press conference at Union Station in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti would be stepping down, leaving Garrett Eucalitto to accomplish the administration’s goals of safety and sustainability with considerable additional funding, but a shortage of staff to carry out the work.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

New Alzheimer’s drug trial results gives a Connecticut man hope

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bruce and Linda Meyers of Gales Ferry have been married for 45 years. It’s been a life full of boating and travel. Then, 11 years ago, they started to realize Bruce was experiencing memory issues. He was 70 years old. “It’s a frustrating disease to work with, both for Bruce […]
GALES FERRY, CT
WTNH

The Glass House in New Canaan featured on Jeopardy!, stumps Amy Schneider

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — The iconic The Glass House in New Canaan may be well known in Connecticut, but stumped Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider on an episode aired Monday night. Schneider still won the tournament of champions, and had the most correct responses in a single game during both the semifinals and finals, according […]
NEW CANAAN, CT
centralrecorder.org

Activists Rally to Demand More Support for Black Students

Members of the CCSU clubs, Black Student Union (BSU) and Women Involved Now (WIN), and fellow students marched across campus Monday to pressure administration for more support for black students. The protest was a continuation of concerns BSU has raised over the past few weeks, which they shared through a...
101.5 WPDH

Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit

A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
New Britain Herald

New Britain woman accused of fraudulently collecting nearly $13K in unemployment benefits after quitting job

NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain woman has been accused of illegally collecting nearly $13,000 in unemployment benefits after quitting her job. Sherese Mattis, 35, was arrested last week, New Britain judicial officials announced late Tuesday. She faces one count of first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community and felony unemployment compensation fraud.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

One wounded in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon in New Haven, according to police. The shooting occurred near Newhall Street and Reed Street, officials said. Man in critical condition after Waterbury shooting The focus of the investigation appeared to be on a brown SUV with bullet holes. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Donations surge for nonprofit that fallen Bristol officers helped

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A steady stream of donations came into Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach in Bristol this season. “This year, we’ve been so much more blessed with so many donations,” said Patricia Stebbins, the organization’s executive director. She said the support has been overwhelming since the deaths of Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex […]
BRISTOL, CT
milfordmirror.com

Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer

BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Stamford Fugitive Charged In Attempted Murder

A Fairfield County man wanted by the US Marshals on a warrant for a New York City murder was nabbed by the police as he walked to his BMW. Stamford resident Caleeb Brown, age 31, was arrested by members of the Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit around 1:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, just two days after receiving word he was wanted for attempted murder.
STAMFORD, CT
WWLP

Couple accused of abusing 9 children at Wallingford home daycare

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A couple is accused of abusing nine children at a home daycare in Wallingford. Brenda L. Fornal, 61, and her boyfriend, 66-year-old Grant Freer, were arrested Tuesday after police received a report in August about the alleged abuse, according to authorities. Wallingford police said the two turned themselves in after warrants […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Statue’s Approval Heralded, With History

(Updated) The group charged with coming up with an Italian heritage-celebrating sculpture to replace the long-gone Christopher Columbus statue in Wooster Square Park gathered at the site of the past and future monuments on Tuesday to celebrate a major milestone for the project — and to kick off a $300,000 fundraising drive.
BRANFORD, CT
Fox News

Fox News

872K+
Followers
5K+
Post
688M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy