Kansas Humane Society Offering Reduced Adoption Fees Until Further Notice
The Kansas Humane Society is still struggling with capacity issues, and have once again reached their limit. The organization announced earlier in the week that all adult dogs have reduced fees of $49 or lower, and puppies more than 6 months old are $99. Included with adoption is spay/neuter, microchip and age appropriate vaccinations.
Wichita man killed in plane crash in Washington state
Four people, including a man from Wichita, were killed in the crash of a small plane northeast of Seattle, Washington. The crash happened November 18th in Snohomish County. The National Transportation Safety Board said the right wing of the plane separated during flight. One of the victims was identified as...
Holiday Red Kettle Campaign’s $20 Bill Challenge Begins Saturday
This weekend is the first of five Saturdays through Christmas Eve donors can double their impact with every $20 bill they drop into a Salvation Army Red Kettle. Each $20 bill will be matched up to $25,000thanks to an anonymous donor. This year the challenge is extended beginning Saturday, November...
Wichita woman pleads guilty in 2020 homicide
A Wichita woman has pleaded no contest to her alleged role in a 2020 drug-related homicide. Twenty-two-year-old Ariana Cook pleaded no contest this week to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping. Cook was one of four people arrested in connection with the death of 47-year-old...
24th Annual Youth Horizons Christmas Celebration Slated for Monday, Nov. 28th
The Youth Horizons annual Christmas Celebration is scheduled form Monday Nov. 28th at 6 p.m. at the Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex (WSU Metroplex: 5015 E. 29th St. North). The event marks the 24th year that the holiday concert has been hosted by Youth Horizons, a local non-profit that offers...
