Three Berkeley students attacked with BB gun Sunday

BERKELEY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Three students were shot at with a BB gun at the University of California, Berkeley campus on Sunday evening, according to an alert shared by UC Berkeley .

Around 9:06 p.m. suspects traveling in a grey Mercedez-Benz began shooting at three UC Berkeley students in the area of Gayley Road and Hearst Avenue, near Cory Hall and a large student-housing complex. The three students are members of the Community Service Officer program at the university.

Police say two of the students were hit by the shots, but neither was injured. The car was found nearby, and police arrested the alleged shooter. Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the University of California Police Department at 510-642-6760.

