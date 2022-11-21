ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Three Berkeley students attacked with BB gun Sunday

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FqVwH_0jIxMICn00

BERKELEY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Three students were shot at with a BB gun at the University of California, Berkeley campus on Sunday evening, according to an alert shared by UC Berkeley .

Man stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz

Around 9:06 p.m. suspects traveling in a grey Mercedez-Benz began shooting at three UC Berkeley students in the area of Gayley Road and Hearst Avenue, near Cory Hall and a large student-housing complex. The three students are members of the Community Service Officer program at the university.

KRON On is streaming now

Police say two of the students were hit by the shots, but neither was injured. The car was found nearby, and police arrested the alleged shooter. Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the University of California Police Department at 510-642-6760.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesfnews.com

Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Person attacked with golf club at People’s Park in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — UC Berkeley said someone was struck in the head with a golf club at the People’s Park Housing Construction Site on Wednesday. According to UC Berkeley’s WarnMe system, the attack happened at about 7:15 p.m. on the south side of the park’s construction site. The victim was treated at the scene […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Ghost gun recovered after Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest was made after a shooting in Vallejo on Monday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said on Facebook. Police also recovered a ghost gun that they say was used for the shooting. The incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. in the area of Santa Clara Street and Hichborn Street. Officers […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood police looking for indecent exposure suspect

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Police in the East Bay are looking for a man they allege exposed his private parts at a Kohl’s store. The alleged incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Kohl’s at 5511 Lone Tree Way. Officers released a video and photos showing a suspect who “appears to be an […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Cruz murder victim identified, suspect arrested

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A 36-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz was identified by investigators on Wednesday. Neoklis Koumides was murdered in the area of Cedar and Church streets around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Detectives said they determined a fight broke out between […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Two people injured in separate Oakland shootings Wednesday afternoon

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in separate shootings within 30 minutes in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon, according to statements from the Oakland Police Department. The first shooting occurred around 2 p.m., that’s when OPD’s Communications Division received a report of gunshots in the 9800 block of A Street. Officers headed to the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Guns, drugs and $10,000 in cash seized by Antioch police

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after police found them with multiple handguns, narcotics and over $10,000 in cash on Tuesday, according to the Antioch Police Department. Officers and detectives with APD completed a search warrant at a home in Brentwood in connection to a drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession investigation. Detectives […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland shopper stabbed in brazen daytime attack on Lakeshore Avenue

OAKLAND -- An Oakland resident was recovering at local hospital and a suspect in custody after a brazen stabbing in the city's busy Lakeshore Avenue shopping district.Oakland police said the incident took place at around 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded to a 911 call and located a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck. They rendered aid at the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.  He was expected to recover, but his condition was not released.Witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers, who arrested the him after a short foot chase. Investigators told the East Bay Times that it was a random attack with the victim sitting down, having a cup of coffee when he was stabbed.The 46-year-old suspect did not know the victim and was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at (510) 238-3326.  
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police say fatal Dublin shooting appears to be self-defense

DUBLIN, Calif. - A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Dublin following a domestic dispute is being investigated as a case of self-defense, according to police. The Dublin Police Department said a fight happened between two men at the Sofi Apartments on San Ramon Road Sunday. Authorities said the fight stemmed from a domestic dispute between an estranged husband and his wife.
DUBLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect sought in indecent exposure incident at Brentwood store

BRENTWOOD – Police in Brentwood are searching for a man suspected in an indecent exposure incident at a store earlier this month.Officers were called to the Kohl's department store at 5511 Lone Tree Way around 6:40 p.m. on November 11 on reports of a man exposing himself. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.In a department social media post, police released surveillance video of the suspect, who appears to be walking around the store's shoe department. He is described as a male between the ages of 17-25, thin build, standing about 5'7" to 5'9".The video shows the suspect wearing a burgundy shirt with "distinct" lettering, royal blue shorts, black socks and red slides.Anyone who may know the suspect is urged to contact Detective Talley of the Brentwood Police Department at 925-809-7793. Tips can also be given to the department's dispatch at 925-809-7911.
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy