Toronto Symphony Orchestra Extend Contract of Gustavo Gimeno
The Toronto Symphony Orchestra has announced that Gustavo Gimeno’s contract was being extended throughout 2030. The conductor is the 10th music director in the company’s history, kicking off his tenure back in 2020-21. “It is my extreme pleasure to continue to lead this wonderfully refined Orchestra,” said Gimeno...
Artist of the Week: Ailyn Pérez
On Nov. 26, the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli is set to open its 2022-23 season with a new production of “Don Carlo” featuring an all-star cast. In that cast, Ailyn Pérez will make her role debut as Elisabetta adding another pivotal Verdi role to her repertoire.
National Philharmonic to Present Händel’s ‘Messiah’
The National Philharmonic is set to present Händel’s “Messiah” for the holiday season. The performances will be held on Dec. 17, 18, and 23 at Strathmore and Capital One Hall. Conducted by Stan Engebretson, the program features a cast of African American singers alongside the National...
Latonia Moore & Michelle Bradley Headline ‘Aida’ at the Metropolitan Opera
The Metropolitan Opera will reprise Verdi’s “Aida” in a staging by Sonja Frisell, which will mark the last time the production will be seen on the Met stage. The production, which premiered in 1988, has been performed over 240 times and features production designer Gianni Quaranta’s sets. The revival will be performed 15 times from Dec. 3, 2022 through April 27, 2023.
Isabel Leonard & Pablo Sáinz Villegas to Perform Recital in Lincoln Center
On December 9, Lincoln Center will present a duet recital featuring Argentine-American opera star soprano Isabel Leonard and Spanish classical guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas . The program will feature music from such operatic works as “Carmen,” “The Marriage of Figaro,” and “La Périchole” as well as “Canzonetta Spagnuola” by...
Eric Ferring, Nina Berman & Javier Camarena Leads New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get to hear some world premieres, an album dedicated to the LGBT community, and a critical edition of one of Donizetti’s masterpieces. American tenor Eric Ferring releases “No Choice but Love: Songs of the LGBTQ+ Community” with pianist Madeline Slettedahl on Lexicon Classics. The two-CD length album seeks to highlight diverse LGBTQIA+ voices and perspectives, through revelatory performances of important songs by some of today’s leading composers, including the world premiere recording of Ben Moore’s “Love Remained” and the commissioned title work, “No Choice but Love;” Manuel de Falla’s Preludios and Oración de las madres que tienen a sus hijos en brazos; Jake Heggie’s “Friendly Persuasions;” Poulenc’s “Tel jour, telle nuit;” Ethel Smyth’s “On the Road;” Jennifer Higdon’s “Lilacs;” the world premiere recordings of Willie Alexander III’s “Sure On This Shining Night” and Mari Esabel Valverde’s “To digte af Tove Ditlevsen;” Benjamin Britten’s “Canticle I;” and Ricky Ian Gordon’s “Prayer and Joy.”
Gulfshore Opera Names Music Director
Florida’s Gulfshore Opera has named a Music Director. General Director, Steffanie Pearce announced that Jorge Parodi will become the company’s first Music Director. The General Director said, “as we approach our tenth year, it is time to expand our production leadership positions. Music Director is one of the new positions we fill this year. After working with Maestro Jorge Parodi on several productions in the last two years, I am certain that he has not only the talent but also the personality to be a great fit for our fun and friendly company environment.”
Teatro alla Scala Defends Choice of ‘Boris Godunov’
The Teatro alla Scala is defending its choice to present “Boris Godunov” as its opening night opera. Following protests and a letter sent by the Ukrainian consul, General Director Dominque Meyer said during a press conference that the opera was planned three years ago and “contains no propaganda for the Russian government.”
Metropolitan Opera 2022-23 Review: The Hours
Joyce DiDonato, Kyle Ketelsen, Kai Edgar Shines Amidst Kevin Puts’ Gorgeous Musical Tapestry. SPOILER & CONTENT WARNING: There will be a lot of spoilers for the plot details of this opera. There are also references to self-harm and suicide. In 2012, Kevin Puts’s “Silent Night” won the Pulitzer Prize...
Kristine Opolais Headlines Oper im Steinbruch’s ‘Carmen’
Kristine Opolais is set to perform the title role of “Carmen” in Vienna’s Oper im Steinbruch. The festival announced in a press conference that it will present Bizet’s opera in a production by Arnaud Bernard and will be conducted by Valerio Galli. The cast will be...
Obituary: Distinguished Teacher & Soloist Helena Łazarska Dies at 88
Professor Helena Łazarska passed away on October 28, 2022, at 88 years of age. Łazarska is a former Head of the Vocal Department at the Krakow Academy of Music. Łazarska began taking singing lessons in Krakow and graduated from the Krakow Academy of Music after studying under Prof. Erazma Janowicz-Kopaczynska.
West Edge Opera Announces 2023 Summer Opera Festival
West Edge Opera has announced its 2023 Summer Opera Festival. The company will present “The Coronation of Poppea” alongside “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna” by Jose “Pepe Martinez.” Also on the slate is a double bill of “Erwartung” and “The Nightingale.”
Cape Town Opera to Present ‘One in Three’
Cape Town Opera will present “One in Three” from November 25 to December 11, 2022. The concert aims to to raise awareness of gender-based violence. Magdalene Minnaar, artistic director of the Cape Town Opera, invited several women who advocate to end gender violence, to share a few words between the performances and featured artist Nell-Louise Pollock, a passionate activist against gender violence, was emphatic in noting that, “None of us is immune to the consequences of gender violence, entrenched in our communities. I want people to pause, respect, be aware and spread the message to end gender violence.”
Welsh National Opera Will Not Longer Tour Liverpool Following Pubic Funding Decline
The Welsh National Opera has announced that it will no longer tour Liverpool. The company revealed that the decision was a result of the reduction it received in public funding; per an official press statement, the company is set to receive a 35 percent reduction (2.2 million pounds) from the Arts Council England.
Gulbenkian Orchestra Names New Music Director
Portugal’s Gulbenkian Orchestra has named a new Music Director. Hannu Lintu will take the title of the Portuguese orchestra starting during the 2023-2024 season. Lintu has conducted regularly with the Gulbenkian during the last years in dozens of concerts. This season the conductor has already had concerts that have included the Thomas Ades Concerto and a Mahler song cycle. He is set to conduct an all-Shostakovich program.
