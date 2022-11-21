ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

White House to prioritize finding jobs for Democrats who lost their midterm elections: Report

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OrTIN_0jIxLIAa00


W hite House chief of staff Ron Klain has requested the Presidential Personnel Office to find jobs within the Biden administration for Democrats who were ousted from their House seats in the midterm cycle, according to reports.

After Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans last week, Klain has asked the PPO “to look at any existing Executive Branch openings that might be appropriate for Members of the House who lost their seat and House staffers impacted, giving those ex-Members and staff losing jobs due to the change of control a priority in the process,” a White House official told Punchbowl News.

WHY 218 MAY NOT BE THE MAGIC NUMBER FOR KEVIN MCCARTHY TO BECOME SPEAKER

It’s standard practice for the White House to absorb outgoing members of Congress who have lost their reelection bids, with the current administration already featuring a number of former lawmakers. That list includes Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S Trade Rep. Katherine Tai, and Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young.

Thanks to a better-than-expected performance in the midterm elections, the list of Democrats looking for employment won’t be that long. However, the number of staffers seeking a job on the Hill might be higher.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Republicans won a narrow majority in the lower chamber last week, with the most recent projections predicting the GOP will hold a 222-213 advantage in the House for the next two years. Of those, the GOP has flipped a handful of seats, meaning at least nine Democratic incumbents may be seeking employment in the White House come January.

Biden counselor Steve Ricchetti and White House Legislative Affairs Director Louisa Terrell are reportedly leading the hiring effort, according to the outlet.

Comments / 11

Frank Hewitt
3d ago

That should be easy. Continue in their life of crime. After all, they have been stealing taxpayers money from the start!!!!

Reply
8
Diana Cline
3d ago

So the people voted them out for not doing their job and the WH disagrees and puts them in a different job. (Where they cannot be voted out)

Reply
5
Related
WashingtonExaminer

They blue it: Democrats predicted to get a shellacking and lose both House and Senate

In the twilight hours of the midterm elections, the outlook is bleak for Democrats as multiple forecasts deem Republicans the clear favorite to win both the House and Senate. Sporting a poker face, many Democratic leaders have sought to convey public conviction that Tuesday night won't be a red bloodbath, but already, some pundits have been readying for soul-searching as polls signal a torrent of painful losses.
The Independent

Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
MARYLAND STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
SheKnows

Joe Biden Made a Very Strategic Move to Keep Son Hunter in the Background at Granddaughter Naomi's Wedding

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were front and center at granddaughter Naomi’s wedding to Peter Neal. While they were obviously hosting the event at the White House, there may have been another reason to keep themselves, and not her dad Hunter Biden, in the spotlight. Anyone who has followed politics over the past few years knows that Republican Party has made Joe Biden’s youngest son the target of their ire. From tweets about “Hunter Biden’s laptop” to questions about his business dealings, the upcoming GOP-controlled House is going to make an investigation a top priority — and...
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
255K+
Followers
73K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy