Mountain Democrat
Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips
Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
Amazon opens same-day delivery facility in Bay Area
Ahead of Cyber Monday, Amazon has opened its first same-day delivery facility in the Bay Area. The sprawling warehouse is located in Richmond near Point Pinole.
berkeleyside.org
Popular East Bay bakery expands with new bistro, NY style pizza shop opens in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994
16th Street stationPhoto by16th Street station (Oakland)/ Wikipedia. The Oakland Central or 16th Street station is a historic Southern Pacific Railroad station in the Prescott neighborhood of Oakland, California, United States.
Hundreds line up for free turkey giveaway in Stockton
STOCKTON — Hundreds of people are lining up Tuesday morning for a free turkey in Stockton.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they expect to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event. Sacramento's Loaves and Fishes is also hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal for people experiencing homeless on Tuesday. The meals will be served inside the nonprofit's dining room on North C Street for the first time since 2019.Guests will also have the option of eating their meal under heated open-air gazebos around the corner at Friendship Park.Loaves and Fishes' event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m.
nomadlawyer.org
Concord: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Concord, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Concord California. Located 29 miles east of San Francisco, Concord is a large regional East Bay center. It is known for its beautiful surroundings and a vibrant commercial and arts district. The city also has several shopping centers, dining opportunities, and a diverse population.
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
Health precautions still advised as Bay Area families gather for Thanksgiving
SANTA CLARA -- For many Bay Area families, this Thanksgiving celebration will mark the first big holiday gathering since the start of the pandemic, with some health experts advising caution.While doctors want to encourage loved ones to reconnect during holiday weekend, they say people should also keep in mind important guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Santa Clara resident Archita Mandal has family visiting her home for Thanksgiving. She said it's the first time she feels safe having everyone together. "The kids have grown up in the last two years and we haven't been able to...
nomadlawyer.org
Fairfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fairfield, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fairfield California. Located in central California, Fairfield is midpoint between Sacramento and San Francisco. Whether you’re in the mood for wine, entertainment, or natural beauty, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Fairfield, California. For wine lovers, Fairfield offers a unique...
Jack in the Box offering special for ‘Blackout Wednesday’
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Jack in the Box is offering a buy-one-get-one free special for “Thanksgiving Eve,” which the fast food giant isn’t alone in terming “Blackout Wednesday.” “Thanksgiving is fine, but at Jack in the Box we’re way more excited for Thanksgiving Eve,” a press release stated. “A night of reuniting with all friends […]
'New normal': SF fishermen say Bay Area crab season may never again start before Thanksgiving
It's going to be harder to find local crab this Thanksgiving -- and possibly for many Thanksgivings to come. Here's why.
Oakland restaurant gives away free pho in the spirit of the holiday
Monster Pho has done this giveaway as their way of showing gratitude to the community that has supported this small business throughout the worst of the pandemic.
Multi-car Bay Bridge accident injures 18 and causes major Thanksgiving delays
A major accident on the Bay Bridge created a traffic nightmare in the eastbound direction on Thanksgiving Day for San Francisco Bay Area travelers. The accident involved at least six cars and took place in the Yerba Buena Tunnel near Treasure Island. At 1:10 p.m. the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that there had been an accident and drivers should “avoid the area and expect delays.” Twenty minutes later, the SFFD sent an update that 18 people had been injured, including eight children, and that four ambulances were called to the scene. Thankfully, none of the injuries were considered life threatening.
Sideshow activity in Richmond draws 300 vehicles, spans four locations
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Richmond was a hotbed for sideshow activity over the weekend, police have confirmed to KRON4. Police say the sideshow activity started late on Saturday night around 12:30 a.m., and the activity lasted into the early-morning hours on Sunday. The sideshow took place in the following locations: 12th Street […]
This Is the Oldest House in San Francisco
Abner Phelps HousePhoto byAbner Phelps House/ Wikipedia. The Abner Phelps House is currently the oldest house in San Francisco. It was built in approximately 1850 by Abner Phelps and his wife Augusta Roussell with pre-constructed house parts.
Blanket Drive aims to spread warmth for families and pets
They say sharing is caring, and the “Spread the Warmth Blanket Drive” is offering a warm way for local residents to show family and pet shelters in Contra Costa County how much they care. Taking place now through December 18, and overseen by Love Apparent Senior Services, the...
Thousands show up at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for turkey giveaway
STOCKTON — A record number of families in need showed up at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for a drive-through turkey giveaway.Families lined up to fill up their cars early."I started out about 6:30 in line and I was four blocks away," said Richard Hernandez.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they had prepared to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event.Hernandez was one of the thousands who went to the fairgrounds for a Thanksgiving meal. Organizers opened early to accommodate the...
sonomamag.com
Secret Antique Mall in Sonoma Is a Holiday Shopper’s Paradise
If you’re looking to head down a shopping road less traveled, there are super Sonoma-esque finds to explore at the antique mall at Sonoma Industrial Park. With a holiday sale on Saturday, Nov. 26, featuring music by Jon Williams, an El Brinquito food truck and prizes, now is a particularly good time to discover (or rediscover) this hidden treasure of vintage stores.
NBC Bay Area
Wild Turkey Sightings Becoming More and More Common in Alameda
Wild turkey sightings are becoming commonplace in Alameda. “I see them out on my kitchen window, walking on my grass or my next door neighbors,” said Colette of Alameda. Residents seem to have adjusted to life with their feathery friends - but admit, they can be a distraction. “I...
Century-old Berkeley plumbing company helps find pets a forever home
BERKELEY -- Blame it on the pandemic or the rising cost of inflation, but whatever the cause Bay Area animal shelters are in crisis. And across the region, people are stepping up to help like the workers at L.J. Kruse Plumbing in Berkeley.Every Thursday morning, Marie McLean, who works at the century old-plumbing company, walks a few blocks to the Berkeley Humane Society shelter. "It's a joy to everyone in the office," said McLean, who has worked at the plumbing company for 15 years. "We love the dogs. You feed a dog, you walk a dog, you play with...
