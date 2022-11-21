Read full article on original website
Related
WHIZ
Race For Grace
ZANESVILLE, OH- Thanksgiving is all about being thankful and being with your friends and family but some people can’t enjoy Thanksgiving due to low income and food insecurity. Rotary International, Grace Church and Eastside Community Ministry partnered to host the annual Race For Grace. The Thanksgiving run was back...
WHIZ
Community Finds Ways to Give Thanks
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Today was a day to celebrate and give thanks. Many got together with their friends and families to share in the traditonal feast filled with plenty of turkey, stuffing, and all the Thanksgiving favorites. In a year with so much pain and turmoil, it may seem...
WHIZ
Handling Holiday Leftovers Safely
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For many, holidays are a time of family, festivity and food, which is a combination that can lead to excess. The extra food, often called leftovers, is usually re-served and consumed over the following days. Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist in training Dalton Kirkbride explains how the improper handling of leftovers can lead to contamination and illness.
WHIZ
Christ’s Table Provides Meals to Those in Need This Thanksgiving
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Many went home to their friends and families Thursday for their Thanksgiving feasts. However, some spent part of their day giving back to their community at Christ’s Table. Volunteers spent the holiday helping prepare and pass out meals to those in need this Thanksgiving. And...
WHIZ
Small Business Saturday
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With all of the corporate retail chains advertising their Black Friday sales and Cyber Monday deals, it’s easy to overlook the local retailers that are invested in the community year-round. This Saturday, November 26, is Small Business Saturday, a day that encourages consumers to shop locally.
WHIZ
Adopt a One-of-a-Kind Named Hallie
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center works with a wide variety of unclaimed strays that have been brought in through no fault of their own. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid is always amazed at the trained characteristics that some of these dogs showcase as they are being handled and today’s Catahoula Leopard-Dog mix is no exception.
WHIZ
The Nutcracker Coming to Secrest Auditorium
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Get excited! Movement on Main is bringing a night of family-friendly music and dance to Secrest Auditorium this weekend, November 26th and November 27th. Over 250 dancers of all ages will once again be performing a holiday classic, The Nutcracker. Students from the dance studio, located...
WHIZ
Longtime Volunteers Thinking Retirement
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County is a place where local charities are needed and thanks to the selfless generosity from a handful of volunteers, many of these programs successfully benefit those in need. Kevin and Suzanne Dooley have supported the Catholic Social Services organization for over 20 years by...
sciotopost.com
Free Thanksgiving Meal in Circleville
Circleville – A free thanksgiving meal is being offered for people who need it right here in Circleville. Annually the local St Josephs Church opens its doors to give away a hot meal for people who need it on Thanksgiving. The event will be Carried out or Delivery at...
WHIZ
Lance Ashdown
Lance Ashdown, 63, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday November 20, 2022. Any friends or family who have information on Lance is asked to contact DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home at 740-452-9356.
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
WHIZ
Willard H. Nesslein
Willard H. Nesslein, 77, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at his residence in Zanesville. He was born on February 23, 1945, to Lucas and Elizabeth Barnhart Nesslein in Columbus, Ohio. Willard served his country and protected our freedom in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. During his...
WHIZ
Judy Kay Lind
Judy Kay Lind, 74 of Nashport died 12:30 PM Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Genesis Healthcare CCU following a month long illness. She was born August 15, 1948 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of James Raymond Farmer and Bernice Louise Baldwin Farmer. She graduated from Jefferson High School Class...
1-year-old leukemia patient spends Thanksgiving at home for the first time
COLUMBUS, Ohio — At birth, Callahan Hare was diagnosed with infantile leukemia. Now at 19-months, giving thanks has a whole new meaning for his family. "The fact that we can be together for Thanksgiving this year is...it's so exciting. It's all we want is just the four of us to be together," said Katie Hare, Callahan's mother.
WHIZ
Colony Square Mall Preparing for Black Friday and The Holiday Season
ZANESVILLE, OH – After Thursday’s Thanksgiving feasts, many will make their lists, check them twice, and head out Friday for a day of shopping filled with sales, specials, and everything in between. With one of the biggest shopping days of the year on the horizon, Colony Sqaure Mall...
List: Holiday light displays in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Light displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights below. Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights: Through Jan. 1Drive through three miles of holiday lights. Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds – 3311 South Old State Road. Details. 5:30 p.m. Columbus Commons Holiday Lights: […]
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project
The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project is working to bring back communities once lost due to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Credit: Logan Nowlin | Lantern Reporter.
cleveland19.com
‘Strong and spunky’: Ohio zoo welcomes birth of baby white rhinoceros
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of a baby white rhinoceros. Kali, the newborn rhino’s mother, delivered the male calf during the early morning hours on Nov. 17. The rhinoceros species is classified as near threatened by standards set by the...
Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area in Columbus. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. […]
Rental assistance program to be suspended, return with 90% less funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big changes are coming to a Columbus-based nonprofit organization that offers rental assistance, with the program being suspended for the rest of the year and funding and workforce cuts on the horizon. IMPACT Community Assistance said it will suspend its emergency rental assistance program starting Dec. 14, and when the program […]
Comments / 0