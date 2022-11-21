Read full article on original website
North Bay woodworker's creations helping feed needy families
SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa man has found a creative way to raise money for needy Bay Area families by using his passion in life to construct his own way of giving.From his workshop in his home garage, Frank Wheeler saws small pieces to create what will become a wooden bowl, one of the hundreds of beautiful, quality crafts he has built in recent years.The 86-year-old carpenter has built his own house and remodeled kitchens in his career. "I bought my first table saw when I was 15," he said.These days, his projects are smaller, but the impact is much...
Health precautions still advised as Bay Area families gather for Thanksgiving
SANTA CLARA -- For many Bay Area families, this Thanksgiving celebration will mark the first big holiday gathering since the start of the pandemic, with some health experts advising caution.While doctors want to encourage loved ones to reconnect during holiday weekend, they say people should also keep in mind important guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Santa Clara resident Archita Mandal has family visiting her home for Thanksgiving. She said it's the first time she feels safe having everyone together. "The kids have grown up in the last two years and we haven't been able to...
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
Century-old Berkeley plumbing company helps find pets a forever home
BERKELEY -- Blame it on the pandemic or the rising cost of inflation, but whatever the cause Bay Area animal shelters are in crisis. And across the region, people are stepping up to help like the workers at L.J. Kruse Plumbing in Berkeley.Every Thursday morning, Marie McLean, who works at the century old-plumbing company, walks a few blocks to the Berkeley Humane Society shelter. "It's a joy to everyone in the office," said McLean, who has worked at the plumbing company for 15 years. "We love the dogs. You feed a dog, you walk a dog, you play with...
Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips
Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
Popular East Bay bakery expands with new bistro, NY style pizza shop opens in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
'New normal': SF fishermen say Bay Area crab season may never again start before Thanksgiving
It's going to be harder to find local crab this Thanksgiving -- and possibly for many Thanksgivings to come. Here's why.
Concord: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Concord, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Concord California. Located 29 miles east of San Francisco, Concord is a large regional East Bay center. It is known for its beautiful surroundings and a vibrant commercial and arts district. The city also has several shopping centers, dining opportunities, and a diverse population.
Amazon opens same-day delivery facility in Bay Area
Ahead of Cyber Monday, Amazon has opened its first same-day delivery facility in the Bay Area. The sprawling warehouse is located in Richmond near Point Pinole.
Palo Alto homeowner discovers stranger sleeping in house
A woman was arrested after a Palo Alto homeowner discovered a stranger was sleeping inside his house while he was out of town.
Macy's Holiday Window Is Back In San Francisco With Kittens & Puppies
The corner of Stockton and O'Farrell in San Francisco's Union Square will most likely be crowded in the coming days. The Macy's Holiday windows are back since 2019 bringing adoptable puppies and kittens from 12p to 5p Thursdays to Sundays. SPCA volunteers will be around the store to accept donations and answer all your questions.
Car fire destroys SUV near Nob Hill
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A car fire in the city held up traffic in San Francisco on Wednesday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The blaze was reported in a car parked at California and Larkin streets in Nob Hill around 11 a.m. The fire produced a massive amount of smoke, and images […]
Bay Area restaurateurs, chefs reveal favorite comfort foods and where to find them
"It always hits the spot."
40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area
Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
Bay Area Hospitals Set Up Tents to Treat Children for RSV
A surging respiratory virus is causing unprecedented levels of hospitalizations for children nationwide and in the Bay Area and the outbreak has some local hospitals setting up tents to handle the load. At UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and at its facility in Oakland, tents have gone up for treatment of...
Multi-car Bay Bridge accident injures 18 and causes major Thanksgiving delays
A major accident on the Bay Bridge created a traffic nightmare in the eastbound direction on Thanksgiving Day for San Francisco Bay Area travelers. The accident involved at least six cars and took place in the Yerba Buena Tunnel near Treasure Island. At 1:10 p.m. the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that there had been an accident and drivers should “avoid the area and expect delays.” Twenty minutes later, the SFFD sent an update that 18 people had been injured, including eight children, and that four ambulances were called to the scene. Thankfully, none of the injuries were considered life threatening.
RV fire in Brentwood knocked down, was accidental in nature, firefighters say
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews have successfully knocked down a commercial structure fire near the Sunset Park Athletic Complex in Brentwood, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire). One patient was transported for treatment for smoke inhalation and several overs were treated at the scene, according to a tweet from Contra […]
Residents evacuated from structure fire in Foster City
FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Foster City Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the area of Polynesia Drive and Comet Drive, according to a tweet from Foster City PD. Residents have been evacuated from the building safely, the tweet states. People are being advised to avoid the area. Photos from the […]
Richmond Metro By T-Mobile announces Black Friday, Christmas giveaways
This Richmond cellular store has a direct line to the North Pole. The Metro By T-Mobile store in Richmond says it is giving out free tablets and phones now through Thursday, Nov. 25, and will host its annual Christmas toy giveaway and free photos with Santa Claus event on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to Ian Taha, co-owner of the family business.
Berkeley firefighter made $700,000 over two years as department racked up overtime
(The Center Square) - Amid the pandemic, one city of Berkeley firefighter made gross pay of $702,941 over two years. That firefighter made $362,940 in 2020 with $213,708 in overtime and then grossed $340,001 with $181,726 in overtime in 2021. In 2021, 39 Berkeley firefighters made $200,000 or more. The...
