What Happened To Chippendales Founder Somen 'Steve' Banerjee And Is He Still Alive? His Life, Wife, And Crimes

Today’s launch of Harvey Weinstein exposé movie She Said has given a shot in the arm to a UK campaign to stop the misuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). The Can’t Buy My Silence campaign was launched by Zelda Perkins – played by Samantha Morton in Maria Schrader’s She Said – five years ago, and, today, Heather Rabbatts’ Time’s Up UK has declared public support and is seeking “vital funds” to continue its work. Former Weinstein assistant Perkins says her friend was raped by the now imprisoned movie mogul in the 1990s and she was forced to sign an NDA worth £125,000 ($150,000),...

19 MINUTES AGO