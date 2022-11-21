Read full article on original website
A brush fire leaves one person critically injuredCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
D.R. Music Center reopens in Vinton after tragic fireCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears TownCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning accident in Roanoke leads to a power outage and one deathCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TVCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
techlunchpail.com
#11 Virginia Tech Beats Kentucky and then Missouri in the Bahamas
After three dominant home victories to open their 2022-23 season, #11 Virginia Tech Women's Basketball went outside of the country to the Bahamas to face their first tests of the season against Kentucky and Missouri. Unsurprisingly, the Hokies passed those tests with ease. The Hokies opened their time in Nassau...
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football to honor seniors ahead of Dec. 4 basketball game vs. UNC
Virginia Tech plans to honor senior football players ahead of the Dec. 4 basketball game against the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies had senior day scheduled for the final home football game vs. Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 25, but the game was canceled earlier this week due to tragic shootings in Charlottesville. Three UVA football players were killed, and two others were injured.
techlunchpail.com
Three Early FCS Transfer Portal Targets to Know for Virginia Tech (11/23/22)
While the FBS transfer portal window is still almost two weeks away from opening, the FCS transfer portal window has opened with loads of standout players at that level ready to make the jump up. That includes several players who the Virginia Tech Hokies are interested in, two of whom have already reported VT offers.
After pulling broadcasting double duty on Kentucky football and basketball, Tom Leach is grateful for the experience
Tom Leach feels just fine, thanks for asking. If there is anyone who deserved to sleep in for an entire Monday, it would be him. The longtime radio broadcaster for the Kentucky Wildcats pulled double duty this past weekend. After calling the Wildcats’ football home game Saturday against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, he hopped on Read more... The post After pulling broadcasting double duty on Kentucky football and basketball, Tom Leach is grateful for the experience appeared first on Awful Announcing.
Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game
The Virginia Cavaliers football program on Monday night announced the cancelation of its annual rivalry game with the Virginia Tech Hokies. The game had been scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 26th. The Cavaliers program is still dealing with the emotional fallout of the triple murder of three players. Both the ACC and Virginia decided on Read more... The post Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
abc17news.com
Mizzou women’s hoops takes first loss of the season against No. 11 Virginia Tech
NASSAU, BAHAMAS (KMIZ) The Mizzou women's basketball team fell to No. 11 Virginia Tech 73-57 in the Baha Mar Championships for the team's first loss of the season. The Tigers led at the half, but VT went on a run in the third quarter outscoring Mizzou 23-9 in the third quarter.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech, Penn State Currently Favorites for 2024 Three-Star WR Lamar Booker Jr
Three-star WR Lamar Booker Jr out of Richmond's Varina HS is one of the top in-state offensive players in the 2024 class with the Hokies off to a strong start in his recruitment as he shared with us. "VT and PSU are my 2 favorites currently," Booker said. Booker had...
WVNT-TV
Virginia, Virginia Tech game canceled
The rivalry game between UVA and Virginia Tech is canceled. The rivalry game between UVA and Virginia Tech is canceled. Breakfast Buzz: Staying local and getting in the …. Breakfast Buzz: Staying local and getting in the holiday spirit. Gubernatorial Candidate Chris Miller Takes Part in …. Gubernatorial candidate Chris...
cardinalnews.org
Two to be inducted into Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame
New to the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame are a pair of individuals whose credentials are impeccable. Phil Owenby, previously the golf pro in Roanoke at Hunting Hills Country Club and later at Roanoke Country Club, was named to the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame earlier this year. In...
cardinalnews.org
Jimmy Fortune to play in Clifton Forge; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Former Statler Brother Jimmy Fortune to play at Historic Masonic Theatre. Jimmy Fortune performs at The Historic Masonic Theatre on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm. Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and...
WKYT 27
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
WDBJ7.com
New diner concept opening in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A new diner is set to open in Salem December 1. The West Salem Diner will occupy the space of the former West Salem BBQ. Watch the video to see Chef Steven stop by 7@four along with Jo Jo Soprano to preview the business.
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Fudge Lady to open café in Christiansburg
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The smell of fudge is in the air. The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady is set to open a new location in downtown Christiansburg. Robin Burdette is known as the Fudge Lady. She is walking into a sweet new beginning with a new cafe. Through...
Gubernatorial Candidate Chris Miller Takes Part in QA
DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — With Jim Justice’s time in the governor’s mansion coming to an end due to term limits, a new gubernatorial candidate is trying to get his message out. The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee held the first of its “Mountain State Candidate Series.” Gubernatorial candidate Chris Miller, son of Congresswoman Carol Miller, […]
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz announced Monday it will drop the price of Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon for a limited time. The promotion lasts through November 28. “Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”
WSLS
Two found dead in NW Roanoke home, authorities say
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a residence in Lansdowne Park. This comes after Roanoke Police were called to the area at about 4:45 p.m. Monday to conduct a wellness check, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
WSLS
One critically injured after Roanoke brush fire
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS says units were called to the 700 block of Hemlock Rd NW for reports of a brush fire at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Crews say upon arrival, they discovered a brush fire approximately an acre and a half in size. The fire department says crews...
WSLS
Traffic jam on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this traffic jam has been cleared, according to VDOT. A traffic jam has led to delays on I-81S in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles at the 137 mile marker.
WVNT-TV
Faulty traffic signals causing traffic on Route 219
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways report today, November 23, 2022, the traffic signals on US 219 are having technical issues. WVDOH is working to correct technical problems with traffic signals that are causing traffic to back up on US 219 between downtown Lewisburg and the Interstate 64 interchange. Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday, December 2, 2022.
