Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Invisible Player Glitch Are Ruining Warzone 2.0 | GameSpot News
As spotted by PCGamesN, Warzone 2.0 players have encountered an issue that causes their opponents to appear totally invisible. The glitch first became known to the community when streamer SuperEvan posted a gameplay clip to his Twitter account. That footage shows SuperEvan being downed and killed by an opponent who did not appear in his field of view, even though the killcam clearly shows that the attacker was standing directly in front of him. The replies to the streamer's tweet show a variety of examples of the glitch in action, suggesting that it may be commonplace.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: How To Get A Tactical Nuke In Warzone 2
Warzone 2.0 is live with the new Al Mazrah map, and the battle royale has added Call of Duty's iconic Tactical Nuke killstreak to the game. Earning something as powerful as a game-ending nuke is a powerful reward, so this is a pretty difficult goal to obtain. Here we'll guide you through all the steps needed to nuke Al Mazrah for yourself.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Discounted For Black Friday
The end of the year just wouldn't be complete without some Call of Duty to boot up, and right now, the latest entry in the long-running series just got a sizable discount for Black Friday. At Walmart, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have been marked down to $55, a sizable discount considering that the game normally commands a cover price of $70. Last-gen Xbox One and PS4 copies are also available at the same price.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Notches 25 Million Players In Less Than A Week
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been out for just a few days, but the free-to-play battle royale game has already managed some big numbers. As revealed by the official Call of Duty Twitter account, over 25 million players played Warzone 2.0 in its first five days of existence. That's a lot of gulag time.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 Patch Notes: Armor Buff, Menu Fixes
Call of Duty's latest patch is here, and as usual, it impacts both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the free-to-play battle royale Warzone 2.0. The patch decreases the power of armor-piercing ammunition and revamps some of the game's menus to make things easier to navigate. As a whole,...
Gamespot
19 Things I Wish I Knew About DMZ In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a sandbox mode called DMZ, where you can find many of the game's challenges and rare blueprints. The mode is different from the battle royale-focused Warzone 2.0 in that players can but aren’t forced to fight one another. You drop in, complete faction missions, chase rare blueprints and secrets or a weapon case, and collect gear to extract with. Leveling up faction missions opens up new protected weapon slots; otherwise, you lose all of your gear when you die.
Gamespot
Earn Double XP And Log-In Rewards In Overwatch 2 Ahead Of Ramattra Gameplay Trailer
A gameplay trailer showing off upcoming hero Ramattra's abilities will drop on November 26. That weekend and beyond, you can pick up various bonuses in Overwatch 2. From November 24-28, Overwatch matches will grant double XP, which you can use to catch up on the battle pass before Season 2's launch on December 6. On November 22-26, you can pick up the Junker Queen “Five Fingers” Highlight Intro by logging in. Starting November 27 and ending December 2, you can pick up the Kiriko “On the Wind” Highlight Intro as a log-in reward.
Gamespot
Get An Awesome Pro-Style Xbox Controller For Only $50
It's always handy to have a wired controller on standby, and for Black Friday, you can grab a great backup peripheral that also has a competitive edge to it. The PowerA Fusion Pro 2 for Xbox Series X|S normally sells for $90, but at Amazon, it's available for just $50.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Nihilego Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Nihilego is coming back to Pokemon Go Gyms near you for a rotation in five-star raid battles. This Ultra Beast is the headliner of Pokemon Go’s new “Astral Eclipse” event. We don’t know much about this new event other than the headlining raid bosses. Nihilego raid...
Gamespot
Evil West Official Launch Trailer
A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States! In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to ultimately defeat the supernatural hordes.
Gamespot
For Some Pokemon Fans, Scarlet And Violet Are The Latest In A String Of Disappointments
Pokemon is many things to many people: a game series that spawned an entire genre, a mammoth media franchise enjoyed by all ages, and a symbol of innocent fun in a world obsessed with violence and strife. However, while it's no secret that Pokemon is a massive money-maker for Nintendo, it's also become a symbol of the company's latent conservatism and unwillingness to adapt to modern trends. Now, with the controversial release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, some Pokemon fans are wondering what it'll take for the series to finally get the overhaul that they feel so desperately needs. Others wonder if such an overhaul is even possible at all.
Gamespot
How To Get Magic Essence In Frozen Flame
There are dozens upon dozens of resources out in the world of Frozen Flame. While most of these might seem insignificant to start with, you will slowly realize that you need a majority of the items that you come across--some of them especially. In the game's early access period, players...
Gamespot
Luigi's Mansion 3 Gets Big Discount For Black Friday
Halloween was almost a month ago, but you can rekindle the spooky season vibes with this sale discounting Luigi’s Mansion 3 to just $42 (normally $60) at Amazon as part of the retailer's Black Friday sale. Like many other first-party Nintendo Switch titles, it’s rare to see Luigi’s Mansion...
Gamespot
Get A Free Metroidvania On GOG For A Limited Time
GOG is giving away a free PC game, Narita Boy, for a 48-hour period. It's available now until November 25 on 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. To claim a free copy, head to the link above, click on "go to giveaway," and select "add to library." You need...
Gamespot
Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale Has Big Discounts On Thousands Of Games
With Black Friday kicking off in just a few days, the Epic Games Store has unveiled a number of big discounts on thousands of games. These include big discounts on recently released titles, cult-classic indies, and a few blockbusters that might have slipped under your radar when they were first released. Some of the standout titles include the bone-crunching brutality of Sifu for just $30, the gigantic toybox of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for just $30, and Superman simulator Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 for $20 worth of remade classics.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Shiny Hunters Unearth Two Useful New Exploits
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first week of release has been plagued with bugs, glitches, and performance issues--some frustrating, some fun, and others proving useful to creative players. Two new exploits have been discovered that maximize a player's chance of encountering shiny Pokemon--one that allows you to duplicate a shiny spawn, another that increases the chances of a shiny spawning.
Gamespot
Save Big On The Official PS5 DualSense Charger Before Black Friday
If you just got your PS5 and don't want to charge your controllers via the system itself, then we have the deal for you. Amazon is currently offering the official DualSense Charging Station for $22, a nice early Black Friday savings just in time for the holidays. The PlayStation DualSense...
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - All Class Answers And Rewards
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you are the new transfer student at a prestigious academy. While the main crux of the game is the Treasure Hunt, where you are free to explore the region and find your "Treasure," you can return to the academy at any time to take classes to learn new information. If knowledge isn't enough to incentivize you, passing exams will reward you with Exp. items, which can be quite useful. Here's every answer for each class in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Gamespot
EVERSPACE 2 Ancient Rifts Release Trailer
Buckle up, pilots; legendary loot awaits in the hotly anticipated EVERSPACE 2 Fall Update “Ancient Rifts”! It’s our final Early Access update, adding a sliver of endgame content, legendary items, new missions, ship models, enemies, gear, and much more. This is also your last chance to provide any feedback before the v1.0 release for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation drops in Q1/Q2 2023.
Gamespot
Save Up To $20 At Amazon With Spin And Win Promo, Here's How
As part of its Black Friday sales bonanza, Amazon has launched a new "Spin & Win" promotion where shoppers can virtually spin a dial in the Amazon app for a chance to win up to $20 off their next purchase. The prizes include $5, $10, or $20 off a purchase...
Comments / 0