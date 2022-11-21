Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Latonia Moore & Michelle Bradley Headline ‘Aida’ at the Metropolitan Opera
The Metropolitan Opera will reprise Verdi’s “Aida” in a staging by Sonja Frisell, which will mark the last time the production will be seen on the Met stage. The production, which premiered in 1988, has been performed over 240 times and features production designer Gianni Quaranta’s sets. The revival will be performed 15 times from Dec. 3, 2022 through April 27, 2023.
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera 2022-23 Review: The Hours
Joyce DiDonato, Kyle Ketelsen, Kai Edgar Shines Amidst Kevin Puts’ Gorgeous Musical Tapestry. SPOILER & CONTENT WARNING: There will be a lot of spoilers for the plot details of this opera. There are also references to self-harm and suicide. In 2012, Kevin Puts’s “Silent Night” won the Pulitzer Prize...
operawire.com
Artist of the Week: Ailyn Pérez
On Nov. 26, the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli is set to open its 2022-23 season with a new production of “Don Carlo” featuring an all-star cast. In that cast, Ailyn Pérez will make her role debut as Elisabetta adding another pivotal Verdi role to her repertoire.
operawire.com
Royal Opera House 2022 Review: Alcina
Richard Jones’ Frisky new Handel Casts a Dramatic and Musical spell. (Credit: © Marc Brenner/Royal Opera House) In “Alcina” seeing isn’t believing. Handel’s tale of an enchanted island, which sees the titular sorceress’ captives transfigured into birds, beasts, and shrubbery, speaks of the pleasures and dangers of illusion. First premiered on the current site of the Royal Opera House back in 1735, the opera speaks to a host of 18th-century preoccupations about the nature of appearance – trustworthy or fraud – and the magic of theatrical spectacle and illusion, very much Handel’s stock-in-trade.
Kate Middleton Went Full Fairytale Princess in a Tiara and Bedazzled Gown for King Charles' First State Banquet
Just picking my jaw up off the floor.
operawire.com
Royal Opera House Cancels Final Performance of ‘The Rape of Lucretia’
The Royal Opera has canceled the final performance of “The Rape of Lucretia.”. The company said, “With great regret, we must cancel tonight’s performance of ‘The Rape of Lucretia’ due to illness. Ticket buyers have been contacted and the value of your ticket(s) will be automatically credited to your account. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”
operawire.com
Decca Classics to Release ‘Renée Fleming – Greatest Moments at the Met’
On the heels of her return to the Metropolitan Opera, Renée Fleming and Decca Classics have announced a new album, “Greatest Moments at the Metropolitan Opera.”. The specially remastered collection compiles highlights chosen by Renée captured live on stage in this pinnacle of opera houses. Produced by GRAMMY-winning David Frost, the collection features duets with Cecilia Bartoli, Susan Graham, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Samuel Ramey, Bryn Terfel & more.
operawire.com
Teatr Wielki Opera Narodowa to Present ‘A Sea of Dreams Did Breathe on Me’
The Teatr Wielki Opera Narodowa will present “A Sea of Dreams Did Breathe on Me” on Nov. 23, 2022. The concert, which features songs for soprano, mezzo-soprano, baritone, mixed choir, and orchestra, will feature music by Penderecki. Soloists include soprano Iwona Hossa, mezzo-soprano Anna Bernacka, baritone Mariusz Godlewski, and conductor Maciej Tworek, who will lead the Chorus and Orchestra of the Polish National Opera.
operawire.com
Cape Town Opera to Present ‘One in Three’
Cape Town Opera will present “One in Three” from November 25 to December 11, 2022. The concert aims to to raise awareness of gender-based violence. Magdalene Minnaar, artistic director of the Cape Town Opera, invited several women who advocate to end gender violence, to share a few words between the performances and featured artist Nell-Louise Pollock, a passionate activist against gender violence, was emphatic in noting that, “None of us is immune to the consequences of gender violence, entrenched in our communities. I want people to pause, respect, be aware and spread the message to end gender violence.”
operawire.com
Toronto Symphony Orchestra Extend Contract of Gustavo Gimeno
The Toronto Symphony Orchestra has announced that Gustavo Gimeno’s contract was being extended throughout 2030. The conductor is the 10th music director in the company’s history, kicking off his tenure back in 2020-21. “It is my extreme pleasure to continue to lead this wonderfully refined Orchestra,” said Gimeno...
operawire.com
New York Virtuoso Singers to Present American Invention
The New York Virtuoso Singers is set to present American Invention. The concert will be conducted by Harold Rosenbaum and will be held on Feb. 19, 2023 at Christ & St. Stephen’s Church. The evening will feature a wide range of American works including world premieres by Pulitzer Prize...
operawire.com
Gulfshore Opera Names Music Director
Florida’s Gulfshore Opera has named a Music Director. General Director, Steffanie Pearce announced that Jorge Parodi will become the company’s first Music Director. The General Director said, “as we approach our tenth year, it is time to expand our production leadership positions. Music Director is one of the new positions we fill this year. After working with Maestro Jorge Parodi on several productions in the last two years, I am certain that he has not only the talent but also the personality to be a great fit for our fun and friendly company environment.”
operawire.com
West Edge Opera Announces 2023 Summer Opera Festival
West Edge Opera has announced its 2023 Summer Opera Festival. The company will present “The Coronation of Poppea” alongside “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna” by Jose “Pepe Martinez.” Also on the slate is a double bill of “Erwartung” and “The Nightingale.”
operawire.com
Vancouver Opera Names Two New Members to Board of Directors
Vancouver Opera has announced several new members to its Board of Directors. The new members include Shaun Dolman and Joshua Hutchinson. Dolman is a lawyer for the Provincial Ministry of Attorney General and specializes in Indigenous Law. Meanwhile, Hutchinson is an Associate with Blakes, Canada’s top business law firm, focusing on corporate and commercial litigation.
operawire.com
Gulbenkian Orchestra Names New Music Director
Portugal’s Gulbenkian Orchestra has named a new Music Director. Hannu Lintu will take the title of the Portuguese orchestra starting during the 2023-2024 season. Lintu has conducted regularly with the Gulbenkian during the last years in dozens of concerts. This season the conductor has already had concerts that have included the Thomas Ades Concerto and a Mahler song cycle. He is set to conduct an all-Shostakovich program.
operawire.com
Eric Ferring, Nina Berman & Javier Camarena Leads New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get to hear some world premieres, an album dedicated to the LGBT community, and a critical edition of one of Donizetti’s masterpieces. American tenor Eric Ferring releases “No Choice but Love: Songs of the LGBTQ+ Community” with pianist Madeline Slettedahl on Lexicon Classics. The two-CD length album seeks to highlight diverse LGBTQIA+ voices and perspectives, through revelatory performances of important songs by some of today’s leading composers, including the world premiere recording of Ben Moore’s “Love Remained” and the commissioned title work, “No Choice but Love;” Manuel de Falla’s Preludios and Oración de las madres que tienen a sus hijos en brazos; Jake Heggie’s “Friendly Persuasions;” Poulenc’s “Tel jour, telle nuit;” Ethel Smyth’s “On the Road;” Jennifer Higdon’s “Lilacs;” the world premiere recordings of Willie Alexander III’s “Sure On This Shining Night” and Mari Esabel Valverde’s “To digte af Tove Ditlevsen;” Benjamin Britten’s “Canticle I;” and Ricky Ian Gordon’s “Prayer and Joy.”
Comments / 0