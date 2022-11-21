ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

UFC champion Cain Velasquez pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges in SJ shooting

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1REYhf_0jIxJzTD00

UFC Champion and former mixed martial arts fighter Cain Velasquez pleaded not guilty on Monday to attempted murder, assault and weapons charges in Santa Clara County.

RELATED: UFC champ Cain Velasquez says he's thankful after posting bail, awaits trial in SJ shooting case

He's charged with shooting at a man accused of sexually abusing a relative
.

Velasquez was granted bail and monitored release earlier this month.

RELATED: UFC president, other sports stars write letters to support Cain Velasquez in SJ shooting case

He's now asking the court for permission to travel to Arizona next weekend to participate in a wrestling event.

A judge has not yet ruled on that request.

RELATED VIDEO: Court: Ex-UFC star tried to kill man suspected of molesting relative

Court documents say former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez attempted to murder a man recently arrested for allegedly molesting a close relative of his.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0jIxJzTD00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 4

Related
itrwrestling.com

Cain Velasquez Granted Permission To Wrestle At December Event While On Bail

On February 28th Cain Velasquez was arrested in relation to a shooting near Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue in Morgan Hill. It was later reported that Velasquez allegedly shot at a man who had recently been charged with molesting a close relative. In the incident, the man’s step-father was shot and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man pleaded no contest Tuesday in a Santa Cruz County courtroom on seven felony counts of molesting two female minors, according to the Santa Cruz County DA's Office. Michael Russell, 24, of San Jose, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, for furnishing drugs to minors and having sexual relations with The post Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 fatally shot during apparent domestic dispute in Dublin

DUBLIN – One person has died in a shooting that stemmed from an apparent domestic dispute in Dublin over the weekend.According to the Dublin Police Department, officers were called to the Sofi Apartments on San Ramon on Sunday afternoon. Police said there was a dispute between a man, woman, and the woman's estranged husband.During the dispute, a physical altercation took place between the two men, which resulted in the estranged husband being fatally shot.In a statement Tuesday, police said that based on the initial investigation and testimony from eyewitnesses, the shooting was in self-defense.Police did not release the names of the people involved. The condition of the others involved in the dispute was not immediately available.The Alameda County District Attorney's Office is conducting a review to determine if charges will be filed.
DUBLIN, CA
SFist

Torture Charges Filed In Gambling Den Beating Incident In Oakland

Prosecutors say that a patron at an illegal gambling den in Oakland was stripped naked and brutally beaten for six minutes in a January 2022 incident caught on video, and the three men believed responsible now face torture charges. The motive for beating is not clear from court documents, but...
OAKLAND, CA
thesfnews.com

Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman appears in Oakland court after 20 years as fugitive, extradition from Singapore

OAKLAND -- A woman who had been a fugitive since 2002 made her first court appearance Monday after failing to appear at her sentencing hearing two decades ago, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Voni Chen, 57, of Taiwan, was charged with multiple counts of mail fraud in 2000 along with her father, Richard Chen, 87. Each pleaded guilty to mail fraud in October 2001 but failed to appear at their sentencing hearings in May 2002. Twenty years later, authorities in Singapore alerted U.S. authorities that they had located the Chens there and had arrested them. The...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police ask for help locating runaway San Lorenzo teen

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - Local authorities are searching for a missing runaway from San Lorenzo. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Shamaya Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Bockman Road Tuesday around 6 p.m. Authorities said Shamaya had a cell phone and some money on her...
SAN LORENZO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school

CENTERVILLE, Ohi. (KION-TV)- The FBI arrested an Ohio man on Monday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting at a Salinas Middle School. Alex Jaques, 21, has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jaques allegedly posted a video on The post Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 fatally shot hours apart in San Jose; suspects sought

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are searching for suspects after two men were fatally shot in separate shootings in opposite ends of the city on Friday.Around 7:30 a.m., San Jose officers were called to the 10000 block of Dougherty Avenue in the Coyote Valley. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.He was pronounced dead at the scene. Several hours later, around 2:30 p.m., police were also called to a shooting reported on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway in North San Jose. In this shooting, police found an...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two charged in killing of fellow Vallejo squatter

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two suspects have been charged in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. On Monday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office charged Suri Dao, 21, and Alexander Jeffrey Leatham, 27, with suspicion of murder in the killing of a woman only identified as E.B.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

SF homicide suspects arrested in connection to May killing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have arrested two suspects in relation to a 2022 killing that took place in the area of 24th and Balmy streets, according to a press release from SFPD. Julio Noguez, 19, and Omar CarrenRojas, 22, were identified through an investigation. Probable cause was developed to obtain arrest warrants […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
71K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy