UFC champion Cain Velasquez pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges in SJ shooting

UFC Champion and former mixed martial arts fighter Cain Velasquez pleaded not guilty on Monday to attempted murder, assault and weapons charges in Santa Clara County.

Velasquez was granted bail and monitored release earlier this month.

He's now asking the court for permission to travel to Arizona next weekend to participate in a wrestling event.

A judge has not yet ruled on that request.

Court documents say former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez attempted to murder a man recently arrested for allegedly molesting a close relative of his.