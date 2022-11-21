At an SRO ceremony held at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield, the Board of the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association (BTCA) presented the Berkshire Theatre Awards on the evening of Monday, November 14, 2022. This was the sixth time the awards have been presented to honor and celebrate the excellence and diversity of theater in the greater Berkshire region. The 2022 awards really display the commitment of regional theaters to presenting new and diverse work. Women and minorities were well represented among the nominees and the winners in all categories. Nominees represented theaters in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, and Connecticut.

