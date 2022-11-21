Read full article on original website
theberkshireedge.com
Hearing on The Foundry special permit goes on — and on — then continued to fourth hearing
West Stockbridge — The third public hearing on The Foundry’s application for a special permit lasted for more than three hours on Monday, November 21. By the time the hearing ended around 10 p.m., it seemed as if Foundry owner Amy Brentano was not close at all to resolving any of the issues surrounding the special permit application with members of the Planning Board or Truc Nguyen, co-owner of the neighboring restaurant Truc’s Orient Express.
theberkshireedge.com
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Brandon White of Cohen+White Associates offers The Shire, a piece of lakeside heaven. Transformations – Christopher Riggleman and Jonathon Loy, of Studio Riggleman, complete the process of transforming an...
theberkshireedge.com
Community venue Dewey Hall is seeking support
Sheffield — The nonprofit organization that is behind the programming and operations of Dewey Hall has started its annual fundraising campaign. According to its website, the building, located at 91 Main Street, was built in 1887 in memory of Orville Dewey and was designed by Boston architect William Ralph Emerson. Over the years, concerts, cultural events, lectures, community discussions, ice cream socials, and farmers markets have all been held at the building.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: North Adams Winter Market; RSYP awards scholarship; Shakespeare & Co. ticket presale; Reginald Dwayne Betts poetry reading; Clark Art Institute lecture
North Adams Winter Market returns for small business weekend. North Adams— The North Adams Winter Market runs from Friday, Nov. 25, 26, & 27 at 33 Main St. on the second floor featuring dozens of local makers and entrepreneurs. Hours for the event are 10-5 p.m. on Nov. 25, 10-7 p.m. on Nov. 26 and 10-5 p.m. on Nov. 27.
theberkshireedge.com
Volunteers have cold hands but warm hearts for The Great Community Pass
Great Barrington — More than 30 volunteers took part in the first-ever Great Community Pass on Sunday, November 20. The event was a way of distributing food donated by customers from The Berkshire Co-op to The People’s Pantry. According to organizers, the idea for the event harkens back...
See the Pictures, People and Places that Inspired Nearby Alice’s Restaurant
As long as I can recall and probably longer the Arlo Guthrie song "Alice's Restaurant" has been a key ingredient each Thanksgiving, but did you know the story that inspired the lyrics took place about an hour from the Capital Region?. "Alice's Restaurant", which is actually called "Alice's Restaurant Massacree",...
iBerkshires.com
Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
WSBS
LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard
As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
theberkshireedge.com
Fire District Prudential Committee has no interest in operating HWW
Great Barrington — After meeting with the Select Board on Monday, November 21, members of the Fire District Prudential Committee have made it clear that the district is not interested in operating or managing the Housatonic Water Works system. The Fire District serves approximately 1,600 properties, while HWW serves...
yourislandnews.com
‘It was a different place’
It is Thursday, and I’m in North Adams, Mass. This morning it’s cold — 30 degrees — but I’m sitting inside brick walls that are three feet thick, looking out on the Hoosac River which runs just below the Eclipse Mill. After we won our...
iBerkshires.com
Former North Adams Dry Cleaning Building Demolished
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The former Sun Cleaners finally came down last week years after the city was first approached to take over the troubled structure. The city took possession of the former dry cleaning shop in 2019 as part of a portfolio of properties transferred by the now-dissolved Housing Opportunities Inc. That process took several years because of site testing and over concerns of liabilities for cleanup.
WUPE
The Berkshires Has a Gingerbread House for Rent and It’s Amazing!
You don't have to be 'Hansel and Gretel' to stay at one of the more unique Airbnb structures you will ever see throughout the Berkshires. There's a property known as the Gingerbread House Tower in the Berkshires and it's a spot you truly have to see to believe!. It is...
tripsavvy.com
This New Catskills Hotel Is the Ideal Winter Retreat
Poised to be a cozy and chic getaway, Hotel Lilien in New York's Catskills region—about a two-hour drive north of Manhattan—features the best of both worlds: city and country. The Tannersville, New York, hotel, which opened quietly for weekend stays over the summer, will officially begin welcoming weekday guests on Dec. 1.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Thankful 5K; Pumpkin decorating; Community sing; Little Reds play reading; Holiday Flea Market; Pamela Berkeley art show
Pittsfield— The MountainOne Thankful 5K will take place on Thursday, November 24th at 8:30 a.m. All are invited to come walk, run, or volunteer. The course will start and finish at 34 Depot St in Downtown Pittsfield. Bib number and Beanie pick up will be at BRC in Allendale...
theberkshireedge.com
Sixth Annual Berkshire Theatre Awards: Barrington Stage and Bridge Street Theater take top honors
At an SRO ceremony held at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield, the Board of the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association (BTCA) presented the Berkshire Theatre Awards on the evening of Monday, November 14, 2022. This was the sixth time the awards have been presented to honor and celebrate the excellence and diversity of theater in the greater Berkshire region. The 2022 awards really display the commitment of regional theaters to presenting new and diverse work. Women and minorities were well represented among the nominees and the winners in all categories. Nominees represented theaters in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, and Connecticut.
Where to get Indian food in the Capital Region
Indian cuisine is often described as spicy, rich, flavorful, and diverse as it varies in different areas of India. Popular dishes include samosas, tandoori chicken, biryani, and masala.
Looking for a Christmas Tree? These 7 Capital Region Tree Farms are Great!
Every year I tell myself that I am going to get a jump on Christmas. I'll start shopping early, and definitely be the first in my family to have my tree selected, cut and decorated. Then I see 50 cars on Troy Schenectady Road with trees on their roof. Not this year!
theberkshireedge.com
Deborah ‘Debbie’ A. Ball, 66, of Great Barrington
Deborah “Debbie” A. Ball, 66, of Great Barrington passed away peacefully on Monday, November 21, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was born in Great Barrington on May 1, 1956 as the daughter of Francis X. and Mary (Spadaccini) Mackoul. She was a graduate of Monument Mountain Regional High School in the class of 1974. Debbie worked for the Great Barrington Fire Department, the Great Barrington Police Department, the Great Barrington Fire District, Montgomery Wards, and as Assistant Tax Collector for the Town of Great Barrington for 37 years. Debbie is survived by her husband, Michael Ball; two daughters, Megan Soules and husband Jon and Shurika Kikuchi; one brother, Gary Mackoul; two nephews, Dylan and Kevin Mackoul; the Spadaccini family; and her grandson, Jackson.
Three Adams families lose everything in Thanksgiving fire
Thanksgiving morning is supposed to be a time of anticipation and celebration. For three families in Adams, a mid-morning fire destroyed not only dreams of turkey and stuffing, but happy holiday wishes as well.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: November 25 - December 1, 2022
Kristi Ing sold property at 6 Pasture Pl to Joey Ortiz for $360,000. Daniel Sullivan sold property at 18 Davids Lane to Michael Gibbons for $518,000. JKM Builders sold property at 9 Katharine Court to Tan Song Ping for $412,655. Michaels and Laraway Holdings sold property at 18 Summerhill Dr...
