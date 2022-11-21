ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAPD makes dream come true for LA native with developmental delays, names him honorary cop for a day

By Eric Resendiz via
ABC7
 3 days ago

It was a dream come true for 52-year-old George Stanley on Tuesday. Stanley, a Los Angeles native, was born with developmental delays and a moderate intellectual disability.

The Los Angeles Police Department Northeast Division surprised Stanely and made him an honorary police officer for a day.

Stanley's family said since he was a kid he had always wanted to be a cop.

"He would arrest neighborhood kids on their bikes," said Frank Stanley, George's brother. "But everyone knew it was all in good fun. George just wanted to make sure the community was fun."

Frank Stanley said George's dream of becoming a police officer came from watching shows like Adam-12 and Chips with highway patrolmen Ponch and Jon.

"Those were not just fictional characters," said Los Angeles police officer Antonio Vargas. "Those were his actual heroes."

After Officer Vargas met George's caregiver and learned about George's dream, Vargas wanted to make it come true and it happened with the help of the department.

George put on a uniform, was pledged in, and was pinned with a badge.

"He's ready to serve the community today. Right, George?" said Frank.

"I am ready," said George.

Plus, George got to ride in a police car.

"It means a lot because we are able to give back to the community. We are able to give back to somebody and make a wish come true like we did with George today," said Officer Vargas.

ABC7

