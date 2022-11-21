Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Biden Administration Extends Payment Pause on Student Loan Debt
The Biden administration announced that it will extend the payment pause on federal student loans while its forgiveness plan remains blocked in the courts. Federal student loan bills were scheduled to resume in January. The administration's move comes in response to a federal appeals court ruling last week that imposed...
Biden Administration Loosens Trump-Era Investing Rules Around Environment, Social and Governance Funds for 401(K) Plans
ESG investing — also known as sustainable, impact or socially conscious investing — has broadly become more popular. The Biden administration on Tuesday issued a final rule that makes it easier for employers to consider climate change and other so-called environment, social and governance factors when picking investment funds for their 401(k) plans.
Fed Officials See Smaller Rate Hikes Coming ‘Soon,' Minutes Show
Federal Reserve officials expect to switch to smaller interest rate increases "soon," according to minutes from the November meeting released Wednesday. Some officials expressed concern over the impact rate increases could have on financial stability and the economy. Markets have largely expected the Fed to dial down the intensity of...
Supreme Court Clears Way for Trump Tax Records to Be Sent to Congress by IRS
The Supreme Court rejected a bid by former President Donald Trump to prevent Congress from obtaining his income tax returns from the IRS. The ruling comes more than three months after a three-judge panel of the federal appeals court in Washington ruled that the Ways and Means Committee had the right to obtain Trump's tax returns.
