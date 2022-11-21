ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s Snake River Plain: A tale of two basins

The Snake River Plain is a prominent river drainage that cuts a broad “smile” across southern Idaho, easily recognizable from satellite imagery. The geologic history of the Eastern Snake River Plain and the Yellowstone Hotspot track are closely intertwined, but the Western Snake River Plain has a different story to tell. The Snake River flows more […] The post Idaho’s Snake River Plain: A tale of two basins appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
These Words Mean Something Different in Idaho

Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some words from movoto that have deep meaning here in Idaho but in other places means something different and usually less exciting. Words that Mean Different Things in Idaho. Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some...
The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here

BOISE, Idaho — The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here. The calendar features all kinds of cute dogs that are showing their support for the Boise State Broncos and by purchasing one, you are showing support too. The money raised from the calendar goes towards supporting the Campus Food Pantry.
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Michael Vaughan case: Crews finish searching Fruitland property for evidence

BOISE, Idaho — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff on Wednesday confirmed crews finished processing the entire home off Redwing Street in Fruitland, where investigators were looking for the possible remains of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Investigators have been out at...
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion

Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
Idaho Capitol Christmas Tree lighting to be held Monday

BOISE, Idaho — The public is invited to intend the lighting of the Idaho Capitol Christmas tree on Monday, Nov. 28. Entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. from the 25th Army Band and complimentary cookies provided by the Walmart Bakery. Santa Claus and his elf will also be available for photos.
Search Continues for Michael Vaughan in Idaho Home

It has been an ongoing search that has spanned over a year's time now--Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again. It has been painful to watch the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.
According To This Statistic, Idaho CLOBBERS California

Many Californians have decided to relocate to Idaho recently, and we completely get it. Beautiful scenery, friendly neighbors, and endless amounts of things to do. Idaho is great! We can't fault anyone for wanting to live here. Some folks, however, don't see it that way. They want Idaho to "be...
Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?

There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
Bonus: City Cast Boise talks WinCo

Happy Thanksgiving from LD & Joel! We wanted to do something special for this episode, which is why we're handing the mic over to our friends at City Cast Boise as they chat about one of our *favorite* local spots: WinCo!. By day, I manage all things digital at Boise...
10 Boise Stores Closed For Thanksgiving

In the past, the consensus seemed to be that most Americans needed to do some kind of shopping on Thanksgiving. Perhaps a quick run to the grocery store for an extra jar of gravy, or the hardware store to fix that light in your guest bedroom, or a trip to pickup earplugs so you don't have to listen to your racist uncle at Thanksgiving dinner.
Inside preview of Topgolf Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Topgolf is set to open to the public on Monday, November, 28th. I got an inside preview today and here is what I saw;. The main bar and restaurant are adorned with a fifty-foot TV wall that can showcase one event, or four. The World Cup was playing and the sheer size and scale was an impressive way to take in a sporting event. The full bar offers traditional cocktails alongside golf-pun-named concoctions. Modern-style graffiti art and colorful paintings cover many of the walls.
Stunning $1.5 Million Home in Kuna Has Extremely Cozy Master Bathroom

So, I found an awesome country home in Kuna, and not only is it on 15-acres of gorgeous, country land... but just wait until you see the pictures of the master bathroom in this place. Yes, I just said bathroom. Seriously, that’s my favorite part. It looks so incredibly warm and cozy, and I now want a bathroom exactly like this someday.
Winter Garden aglow is back at the Idaho Botanical Garden

BOISE, Idaho — Winter Garden aglow is back at the Idaho Botanical Garden, their largest fundraiser of the year featuring 600,000 Christmas lights. The themed gardens span more than 15 acres. Displays take months of preparation. Crews typically start setting up lights in September and finish just days before...
