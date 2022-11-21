Read full article on original website
My Clallam County
Here's your first peek at 'The Bachelor' season 27 with Zach Shallcross
ABC debuted the first trailer for 27th season of The Bachelor during Tuesday’s Bachelor in Paradise finale, and there’s no shortage of laughter, tears and heartbreak. “Do I deserve this? I don’t know. But I’m pretty damn happy,” Zach Shallcross, a contestant from the most recent season of The Bachelorette, which starred Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, says at one point.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
toofab.com
NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old
On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Dropping today on Peacock, 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin'
Adam Devine returns as Pitch Perfect scene stealer Bumper Allen in the new Peacock spin-off series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, which debuts Wednesday. The series sees Bumper re-teaming with Flula Borg‘s Piëter Krämer when one of Bumper’s songs goes big in Germany. Devine calls it...
Prince Harry, Meghan docuseries to premiere in December
(NEW YORK) — Prince Harry and Meghan’s highly-anticipated docuseries is due to air in December, one month before Harry’s memoir is published. An exact premiere date for the docuseries, which will air on Netflix, has not yet been announced by the streaming platform. The only hint so...
