ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Car crashes into two homes in west Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A couple of families in west Phoenix got quite the Thanksgiving Day surprise early Thursday morning when a driver slammed their two homes. It happened just after 2 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Camelback Road, where police say the driver crashed into the homes, a parked vehicle, and a neighborhood wall. Witnesses from the scene told police that the driver took off shortly after the crash by crawling out the rear of the vehicle. Luckily, no one was hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen in critical condition after being struck by 2 vehicles in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage boy was hospitalized in critical condition following a collision between his bicycle and two vehicles in Phoenix on Tuesday. The incident happened near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue around 5:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Authorities said preliminary information suggests...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

MCSO investigating stabbing at East Valley grocery store

MESA, Ariz. — A man sustained stab wounds early Wednesday morning at a grocery store in east Mesa, officials say. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Fry's store located near Ellsworth and Broadway roads at about 4 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Once deputies arrived,...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Man accused of fatally shooting woman, wounding her son in Mesa parking lot

PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a woman and wounding her adult son in a Mesa parking lot, authorities said. Kenneth Montgomery, 65, was booked on counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a structure, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Family holds vigil for barber killed in Avondale freeway shooting

It was the first in a series of back-to-back meetings to give the Coyotes, Tempe officials and the public to present thoughts about the proposal. Family asking for help to find shooter who killed father at Glendale apartment complex. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Police are asking for the public's...
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify man shot, killed at Glendale apartment complex

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday has been identified, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot and screaming at an apartment complex on 59th...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting at Glendale apartment complex

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night. Around 10 p.m., Glendale police responded to the report of a shooting near 59th and Montebello avenues, just south of Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found a man shot. Police performed CPR on the man until the Glendale Fire Department arrived and took him to the hospital, where he died.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead at scene of south Phoenix apartment fire

Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife on Monday night near Stanfield. Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested

Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
STANFIELD, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters find man dead while battling apartment fire in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an apartment fire broke out early Tuesday morning in south Phoenix. The fire started around 6:30 a.m. at a complex on Baseline Road near 32nd Street. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the entryway of the two-story complex. Crews called for additional units and took a defensive stance to fight the fire. During the search, firefighters found a man inside who wasn’t breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fire crews battle fire at Phoenix adult boutique; man arrested by police

PHOENIX - Authorities say a man has been arrested following a fire at an adult boutique store in Phoenix. The fire is burning in the area of 3rd Street and Camelback. According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at around 3:30 p.m. of a man lighting things on fire inside a business. Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and officers later tried to get the man out of the building, to no avail.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy