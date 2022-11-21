Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Car crashes into two homes in west Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A couple of families in west Phoenix got quite the Thanksgiving Day surprise early Thursday morning when a driver slammed their two homes. It happened just after 2 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Camelback Road, where police say the driver crashed into the homes, a parked vehicle, and a neighborhood wall. Witnesses from the scene told police that the driver took off shortly after the crash by crawling out the rear of the vehicle. Luckily, no one was hurt.
One person has died after a shooting involving Chandler police Wednesday
One person has died after a shooting incident involving Chandler police. Chandler police say the incident happened after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Gilbert and Pecos roads.
AZFamily
Mesa Fry’s store closed after employee seriously hurt in early morning stabbing
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Fry’s Food and Drug store in the East Valley is temporarily closed as deputies investigate a stabbing that left a store employee hospitalized early Wednesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing report at the Fry’s...
KTAR.com
Teen in critical condition after being struck by 2 vehicles in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage boy was hospitalized in critical condition following a collision between his bicycle and two vehicles in Phoenix on Tuesday. The incident happened near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue around 5:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Authorities said preliminary information suggests...
MCSO investigating stabbing at East Valley grocery store
MESA, Ariz. — A man sustained stab wounds early Wednesday morning at a grocery store in east Mesa, officials say. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Fry's store located near Ellsworth and Broadway roads at about 4 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Once deputies arrived,...
KTAR.com
Man accused of fatally shooting woman, wounding her son in Mesa parking lot
PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a woman and wounding her adult son in a Mesa parking lot, authorities said. Kenneth Montgomery, 65, was booked on counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a structure, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
AZFamily
City of Mesa to pay $8 million to family of man shot, killed by police in 2016
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors.
AZFamily
Family holds vigil for barber killed in Avondale freeway shooting
It was the first in a series of back-to-back meetings to give the Coyotes, Tempe officials and the public to present thoughts about the proposal.
AZFamily
Police identify man shot, killed at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday has been identified, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot and screaming at an apartment complex on 59th...
3 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Casa Grande (Casa Grande, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. The accident occurred near State Route 587 on the westbound lanes off Interstate 10 at around 4 a.m.
AZFamily
Family pleading for help finding shooter who killed father at Glendale apartment
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A family is mourning after their father was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night, and police are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible. Officers responded to reports around 10 p.m. of a gunshot and screaming at...
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night. Around 10 p.m., Glendale police responded to the report of a shooting near 59th and Montebello avenues, just south of Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found a man shot. Police performed CPR on the man until the Glendale Fire Department arrived and took him to the hospital, where he died.
AZFamily
Man found dead at scene of south Phoenix apartment fire
Pinal County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife on Monday night near Stanfield.
KTAR.com
Peoria police believe noncustodial parents involved in toddler’s kidnapping
PHOENIX – West Valley police are trying to find a toddler they believe was kidnapped by his noncustodial parents. Eighteen-month-old Zachary Kaman-Moose is a ward of the state. His mother, 30-year-old Brittany Roberts, allegedly took off with Zachary after a supervised visit near Peoria and 91st avenues on Friday...
fox10phoenix.com
Young boy hit by float during Fountain Hills Thanksgiving Day Parade
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - A 10-year-old boy received minor injuries at the Fountain Hills Thanksgiving Day Parade after he was hit by a float, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The boy had been on top of one of the floats when he fell, and officials say he was...
Man killed in Mesa after road rage incident near Dobson and Southern
When officers arrived they located the body of 49-year-old Felipe Cisneros lying in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
AZFamily
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors.
Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
AZFamily
Firefighters find man dead while battling apartment fire in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an apartment fire broke out early Tuesday morning in south Phoenix. The fire started around 6:30 a.m. at a complex on Baseline Road near 32nd Street. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the entryway of the two-story complex. Crews called for additional units and took a defensive stance to fight the fire. During the search, firefighters found a man inside who wasn’t breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Fire crews battle fire at Phoenix adult boutique; man arrested by police
PHOENIX - Authorities say a man has been arrested following a fire at an adult boutique store in Phoenix. The fire is burning in the area of 3rd Street and Camelback. According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at around 3:30 p.m. of a man lighting things on fire inside a business. Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and officers later tried to get the man out of the building, to no avail.
