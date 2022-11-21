Read full article on original website
yaktrinews.com
Boaters gearing up for Tri-Cities holiday tradition
Kennewick – The Clover Island Yacht Club is looking for boaters to join in the annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade. The parade has been lighting up the Columbia River since the 1960s. Michael Rhodes is the docks director for the yacht club, and he’s taken part in the parade...
Ukrainian family of 10 flee war to a ‘blessed country’ — and safer life in Tri-Cities
Nearly 400 Ukrainians have migrated to Tri-Cities and Moses Lake since the start of the war.
Tri-Cities organization aims to open 140-acre veterans’ ranch
BENTON CITY, Wash. — Near Rattlesnake Mountain, 20 minutes north of Benton City, is a project in the works to help veterans and their families. “I retired about 20 years ago from the US army and in 2016 we decided to actually start a nonprofit and that’s where Friends of Disabled Veterans was started,” Founder and CEO Brian Moore said....
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Doctor develops cranberry skin-care booster
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Dr. Rachel Fidino of New U Women's Clinic and Aesthetics in Kennewick has launched a new cranberry based skin-care line. After having trouble finding natural products that could help with acne, hyperpigmentation and skin sensitivity for her clinic, Dr. Fidino created her own. Dr. Fidino's research found that...
West Richland Woman to Be Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud
The U.S. District Attorney's Office in Spokane announced Wednesday, three more convictions for COVID relief fraud for Eastern WA residents, including one from West Richland. Woman accused of setting up a fake construction company. 52-year-old Jimia Rae Cain of West Richland will be sentenced next June for her setting up...
610KONA
Kennewick, Did Air Rush Out All Your Water Faucets Last Night?
I ask this question because it happened to my whole neighborhood last night in Kennewick, did high-pressure air suddenly start rushing out all your water sources?. Everything was normal until around 5:30 pm when my daughter runs out of the bathroom screaming "come here quick, something is happening!" That is never a good phrase to hear when you're a parent. I run to the bathroom and find the toilet making tons of noise with water spurting out. As I looked closer I noticed that the water was barely sputtering out and most of the noise was from very high-pressure air coming out of the valve.
Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways
Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
nbcrightnow.com
Strike force convicts West Richland woman of COVID relief fraud
SPOKANE, Wash.- U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref has announced three more convictions for individuals that fraudulently obtained COVID relief funding. The three convictions are the latest by the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force. One of those convicted was Jimia Rae Cain, 52, of West Richland. According to court documents,...
610KONA
Here’s How to Help Kids in Tri-Cities This Christmas
For the last 23 years, local businesses and radio stations in the Tri-Cities have come together to make Christmas special for local kids in need with the annual 'Christmas For Children' toy drive and event. The goal is to fill the Ben Franklin Toy Trolley with new unwrapped toys for...
Tri-Cities pizza restaurant to pay $11,000 for refusing service to disabled customer
They could face up to $75,000 in fines if they fail to take corrective action.
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit and run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
Inflation drives high demand for help at Second Harvest’s Turkey Drive in Tri-Cities
Cars began lining up before dawn.
These Tri-City dentists to provide free dental work to veterans, and other Herald letters
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 11/22/2022
Tri-City Herald
Love carnival rides? Tri-Cities fair wristbands on sale for the holidays
If you have a carnival-ride fan on your holiday shopping list, you’re in luck. Carnival wristbands for the 2023 Benton Franklin Fair in Kennewick are on sale for a limited time. The $30 holiday wristband package valued at $50 includes:. One carnival wristband voucher for one-day unlimited rides for...
Shop burned in fire north of Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
nbcrightnow.com
Kamiakin High School Alum cast in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'
KENNEWICK, Wash. - 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' released on The Roku Channel Sept. 8th, 2022 starring Daniel Radcliffe as Al Yankovic himself, but also a local Kamiakin Alumni. Tommy O'Brien plays Weird Al's drummer, Jon "Bermuda" Schwartz, in the movie which comes full circle for O'Brien who became inspired...
40-Year-Old Stephanie Hall Mullen Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Richland (Richland, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Richland. The accident happened on Interstate 182 at milepost 1 near Dallas Road. 40-year-old Stephanie Hall Mullen of Benton City was driving at a high speed for the road conditions. She lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, and came to...
nbcrightnow.com
Acosta projected winner in Walla Walla Prosecutor race
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Gabe Acosta is the projected winner of the Walla Walla Prosecutors race. According to the latest vote tallies it is mathematically impossible for his opponent, Michelle Morales, to overtake his lead in the race. According to vote totals from the Secretary of State's Office, Acosta has 13,667...
koze.com
E. Washington Residents Plead Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID Relief Funding for Purported Businesses
RICHLAND & SPOKANE, WA – Three eastern Washington residents have pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funding that was intended for struggling businesses. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa R. Waldref, says these three convictions are the most recent obtained by the region’s COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force, which was launched earlier this year.
610KONA
Anticipated Groundbreaking For New Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is Soon!
The time is finally here for the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Groundbreaking. It's been a long time in the works and it's happening next Wednesday, November 30th. A special Groundbreaking ceremony will be at 10 am at 1312 South 18th Avenue. According to a press release from the City of Pasco:
