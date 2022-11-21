ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

yaktrinews.com

Boaters gearing up for Tri-Cities holiday tradition

Kennewick – The Clover Island Yacht Club is looking for boaters to join in the annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade. The parade has been lighting up the Columbia River since the 1960s. Michael Rhodes is the docks director for the yacht club, and he’s taken part in the parade...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Doctor develops cranberry skin-care booster

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Dr. Rachel Fidino of New U Women's Clinic and Aesthetics in Kennewick has launched a new cranberry based skin-care line. After having trouble finding natural products that could help with acne, hyperpigmentation and skin sensitivity for her clinic, Dr. Fidino created her own. Dr. Fidino's research found that...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

610KONA

Kennewick, Did Air Rush Out All Your Water Faucets Last Night?

I ask this question because it happened to my whole neighborhood last night in Kennewick, did high-pressure air suddenly start rushing out all your water sources?. Everything was normal until around 5:30 pm when my daughter runs out of the bathroom screaming "come here quick, something is happening!" That is never a good phrase to hear when you're a parent. I run to the bathroom and find the toilet making tons of noise with water spurting out. As I looked closer I noticed that the water was barely sputtering out and most of the noise was from very high-pressure air coming out of the valve.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways

Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Strike force convicts West Richland woman of COVID relief fraud

SPOKANE, Wash.- U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref has announced three more convictions for individuals that fraudulently obtained COVID relief funding. The three convictions are the latest by the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force. One of those convicted was Jimia Rae Cain, 52, of West Richland. According to court documents,...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
610KONA

Here’s How to Help Kids in Tri-Cities This Christmas

For the last 23 years, local businesses and radio stations in the Tri-Cities have come together to make Christmas special for local kids in need with the annual 'Christmas For Children' toy drive and event. The goal is to fill the Ben Franklin Toy Trolley with new unwrapped toys for...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Shop burned in fire north of Pasco

  PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.   The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m.   The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kamiakin High School Alum cast in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

KENNEWICK, Wash. - 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' released on The Roku Channel Sept. 8th, 2022 starring Daniel Radcliffe as Al Yankovic himself, but also a local Kamiakin Alumni. Tommy O'Brien plays Weird Al's drummer, Jon "Bermuda" Schwartz, in the movie which comes full circle for O'Brien who became inspired...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Acosta projected winner in Walla Walla Prosecutor race

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Gabe Acosta is the projected winner of the Walla Walla Prosecutors race. According to the latest vote tallies it is mathematically impossible for his opponent, Michelle Morales, to overtake his lead in the race. According to vote totals from the Secretary of State's Office, Acosta has 13,667...
WALLA WALLA, WA
koze.com

E. Washington Residents Plead Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID Relief Funding for Purported Businesses

RICHLAND & SPOKANE, WA – Three eastern Washington residents have pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funding that was intended for struggling businesses. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa R. Waldref, says these three convictions are the most recent obtained by the region’s COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force, which was launched earlier this year.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
610KONA

Anticipated Groundbreaking For New Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is Soon!

The time is finally here for the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Groundbreaking. It's been a long time in the works and it's happening next Wednesday, November 30th. A special Groundbreaking ceremony will be at 10 am at 1312 South 18th Avenue. According to a press release from the City of Pasco:
PASCO, WA

