Festival of Wreaths returns to downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Once the leftover Thanksgiving food starts getting put into the refrigerator, many people immediately start thinking about holiday shopping. And over the last several years, there's been an increased focus on getting people to shop small during the holidays. Downtown Muskegon business owners hope that getting...
Employers work to bring talent back to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During one of the biggest bar nights of the year, why not spend the first few hours of it networking?. "That's why we do it on the night before Thanksgiving," said Rachel Gray, Executive Director of Hello West Michigan. "People are already coming to us. They're coming home to see their families if they still have ties here."
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Tribal development organizations form joint construction company
Three Michigan tribes have come together for a first-of-its-kind joint venture. Odawa Economic Affairs Holding Corp., Mno-Bmadsen and Gun Lake Investments have launched Aki Construction, the first such tribal joint venture in the Midwest, according to an announcement from the trio last week. “Aki” in Ojibwe means “earth, land or...
New innovative treatment program arrives in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A brand-new, Muskegon-based, non-profit is making a difference for those recovering from substance use. To a small, yet growing group of individuals, Life Align Inc. has proven that the unconventional solution many had been searching a lifetime for exists. “Drugs are just the way life where...
Ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle on hold, closed through Thanksgiving weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rosa Parks Circle has postponed the opening of its ice rink and will be closed through the holiday weekend, according to their Facebook page. Officials say the recent winter weather and warm up has made ice making difficult for the team. "We tried our best...
Grand Rapids restaurant stays open to help others celebrate Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving Day, FOX 17 stopped by Cheer’s Restaurant on Plainfield in Grand Rapids where staff members were working to help others enjoy the holiday tradition of cheering on the Detroit Lions.
30th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot sets new record
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fall favorite returned with runners and walkers taking to the streets for the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot. The annual event is celebrating its 30th anniversary. It was the perfect opportunity to start the Thanksgiving holiday fun and healthy before indulging in all the delicious...
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
VRBO customers from GR booted from rental 1 day before wife’s surgery
A VRBO vacation rental in downtown Tampa turned into a scramble for a place to stay after a couple traveling from Michigan for a medical procedure were evicted from their unit.
Kenny Chesney announces tour stop in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Country music star Kenny Chesney announced a stop in Grand Rapids next year as part of his "I Go Back" tour kicking off in March. Chesney is just coming off his 2022 "Here and Now" tour which sold over 1.3 million tickets. “I can still...
Grand Rapids crews install Christmas Tree in Rosa Parks Circle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City crews installed a 42-foot concolor fir tree in downtown Grand Rapids to kick off the holiday season Monday morning. The fir tree traveled more than 110 miles from Dutchman Tree Farms in Manton, Michigan to Rosa Parks Circle. The annual lighting ceremony is scheduled...
800 meals delivered to frontline workers at Helen-DeVos Children’s Hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of meals were delivered to frontline workers at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving. The massive delivery was made by their hospital’s foundation and catered by Amore Trattoria Italiana, a local restaurant that’s approaching 13 years of business in Grand Rapids.
Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event
MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
Fire crews return to Hudsonville business that caught fire early Thursday
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Fire crews are back on scene at a business that caught fire Thursday morning in Hudsonville. The fire chief on the scene says multiple crews will stay to monitor hot spots in the wall of the building. The building caught fire around 7:30 a.m. in the...
How to save ahead of holiday shopping season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pain at the pump, sticker shock at the grocery store and even the dollar store isn't a dollar anymore! Across the board, people are feeling the squeeze. That's why 13 ON YOUR SIDE is looking at the issues causing costs to climb and what can...
Ms. Wheelchair Michigan competition canceled due to weather, safety concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ms. Wheelchair Michigan has announced the cancelation of Sunday's event due to the ongoing winter weather in West Michigan. The decision was made to protect and ensure the safety of their participants and guests. The state-wide competition was scheduled for Nov. 20 from 1...
Patmos Library Board members to meet after second failed millage vote
JAMESTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After the Jamestown Charter Township community voted to defund their library for the second time, the Patmos Library Board of Trustees is set to hold a regular meeting Monday evening and discuss the results from the Nov. 8 election. 55.8% of residents voted against...
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
Money-saving tips for pet parents
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This month 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been helping you find ways to save since inflation continues to increase the cost of just about everything—including owning a pet. Having a furry family member has always been a long-term financial commitment, but in this economy,...
