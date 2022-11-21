ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

City of Springfield welcomed new firefighters with pinning ceremony

By Emma McCorkindale
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield welcomed its newest firefighters on Monday.

The Springfield Fire Department hosted a special pinning ceremony at the Sullivan Safety complex to swear in eight new fire department recruits. Mayor Domenic Sarno and Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi were joined by the families of the newly appointed firefighters to honor their achievements.

Mayor Domenic Sarno stated, “They sometimes forget fire and police when everyone is running out of the building, who running in to save lives and the structure? Our firefighters and our Police Officers.”

Fire commissioner B.J. Calvi says Monday’s eight new recruits started at the fire academy two months ago and have gone through two weeks of in-house training. Now they can join companies and start their careers. There will be 10 more recruits in January, and these now rookie firefighters will be replacing retirees.

