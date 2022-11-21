ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Biden Administration Loosens Trump-Era Investing Rules Around Environment, Social and Governance Funds for 401(K) Plans

ESG investing — also known as sustainable, impact or socially conscious investing — has broadly become more popular. The Biden administration on Tuesday issued a final rule that makes it easier for employers to consider climate change and other so-called environment, social and governance factors when picking investment funds for their 401(k) plans.
Supreme Court Clears Way for Trump Tax Records to Be Sent to Congress by IRS

The Supreme Court rejected a bid by former President Donald Trump to prevent Congress from obtaining his income tax returns from the IRS. The ruling comes more than three months after a three-judge panel of the federal appeals court in Washington ruled that the Ways and Means Committee had the right to obtain Trump's tax returns.
