Ipswich, MA

kingstonthisweek.com

Sudbury restaurant owners raise $7,287 for Maison McCulloch Hospice

The Sudbury Hospitality Association of Restaurant Entrepreneurs (SHARE) was formed in 2014 by local restaurateurs as a way to promote Sudbury’s independently owned restaurant community, and to bring attention to the value of supporting local businesses. In the second half of October, Bela Vita Cuccina, Di Gusto, Hardrock 42...
SUDBURY, MA
Boston

These four Mass. schools received the national Blue Ribbon award

“These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives." Four Massachusetts schools were among the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award recipients recognized this month for exemplary teaching and learning. Brookline’s Edith C. Baker Elementary School, Acton-Boxborough’s Luther Conant School, Chestnut Hill’s Mount Alvernia...
BROOKLINE, MA
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
back2stonewall.com

THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA

In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
PLYMOUTH, MA
NECN

Namesake PR Firm Names George Regan's Successor

Regan Communications Group has named its chief of staff as its newest president as founder and longtime leader George Regan steps back from the company. Ashley Boiardi, a Saugus resident who owns a Peabody accessories and antiques business, AshBMarie, has worked in leadership roles at Regan Communications for eight years, including as chief of staff and human resources director.
SAUGUS, MA
thelocalne.ws

Two grannies travel to Ipswich

IPSWICH — There are 351 towns and cities in Massachusetts. To see them all, two grandmothers named Marcia Rothwell and Beth Sobiloff just have to visit 310 more. After they spent a very full day in Ipswich last week — number 41 on their list — the two travelers are that little bit closer to realizing their ambition of visiting every town and city in the state.
IPSWICH, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard

BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin  32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Oct. 30 – Nov. 12, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/10/2022Marjorie A Thorpe Revocable TrustDrown E L26B Sagamore Ln Lot 8$1,700,000. 10/31/2022Hanser Family TrustRexrode M F4 High Ridge Rd Lots 4 & 1B$850,000. 11/1/2022Broughton, Edward H EstLeonard S A19...
BOXFORD, MA
thelocalne.ws

Tree Jubilee to run for next two weekends

IPSWICH — A beloved holiday tradition is back this weekend. After gorging on turkey and all the fixin’s, residents can head to Marini Farm to check out this year’s Tree Jubilee. As always, there will be a gallery of decorated trees and wreaths donated by local organizations,...
IPSWICH, MA
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well

Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
GLOUCESTER, MA
natickreport.com

Next up for South Natick dam

With the town’s decision made earlier this month to remove the spillway at the Charles River dam, Natick is now quickly taking next steps. During the Natick Conservation Commission‘s Nov. 17 meeting (just before the 20-minute mark of the Natick Pegasus recording), town planner/conservation agent Claire Rundelli shared an update while repeating the town mantra of this being “just the start of a very long process”—no intentional breaching of the spillway for at least 5 years.
NATICK, MA

