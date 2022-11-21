Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
kingstonthisweek.com
Sudbury restaurant owners raise $7,287 for Maison McCulloch Hospice
The Sudbury Hospitality Association of Restaurant Entrepreneurs (SHARE) was formed in 2014 by local restaurateurs as a way to promote Sudbury’s independently owned restaurant community, and to bring attention to the value of supporting local businesses. In the second half of October, Bela Vita Cuccina, Di Gusto, Hardrock 42...
These four Mass. schools received the national Blue Ribbon award
“These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives." Four Massachusetts schools were among the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award recipients recognized this month for exemplary teaching and learning. Brookline’s Edith C. Baker Elementary School, Acton-Boxborough’s Luther Conant School, Chestnut Hill’s Mount Alvernia...
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
back2stonewall.com
THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA
In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
NECN
Namesake PR Firm Names George Regan's Successor
Regan Communications Group has named its chief of staff as its newest president as founder and longtime leader George Regan steps back from the company. Ashley Boiardi, a Saugus resident who owns a Peabody accessories and antiques business, AshBMarie, has worked in leadership roles at Regan Communications for eight years, including as chief of staff and human resources director.
thelocalne.ws
Two grannies travel to Ipswich
IPSWICH — There are 351 towns and cities in Massachusetts. To see them all, two grandmothers named Marcia Rothwell and Beth Sobiloff just have to visit 310 more. After they spent a very full day in Ipswich last week — number 41 on their list — the two travelers are that little bit closer to realizing their ambition of visiting every town and city in the state.
WBUR
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard
BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin 32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: La Vita Dolce — An Italian Bakery, Deli & Cafe — To Open In Tewksbury Within Next 2 Months
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Oct. 30 – Nov. 12, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/10/2022Marjorie A Thorpe Revocable TrustDrown E L26B Sagamore Ln Lot 8$1,700,000. 10/31/2022Hanser Family TrustRexrode M F4 High Ridge Rd Lots 4 & 1B$850,000. 11/1/2022Broughton, Edward H EstLeonard S A19...
NECN
‘I Spent a Lot of Days Crying': NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Get $96K Medical Bill Paid Off
Jeneane Life owns the Carlisle House Inn in Nantucket and divides her time between Massachusetts and Indiana, which is her primary residence. Last September she had trouble breathing and went to Nantucket Cottage Hospital, thinking she had COVID-19. "They came into the ER room when I was waiting for my...
thelocalne.ws
Tree Jubilee to run for next two weekends
IPSWICH — A beloved holiday tradition is back this weekend. After gorging on turkey and all the fixin’s, residents can head to Marini Farm to check out this year’s Tree Jubilee. As always, there will be a gallery of decorated trees and wreaths donated by local organizations,...
The Best Place To Live In Massachusetts
Massachusetts may be an expensive state to live in, but it's full of wonderful cities and small towns. However, one Massachusetts city reigns supreme.
Boston 25 News
Boston man thankful for quick-thinking friends after suffering near-death experience
BOSTON, Mass. – An employee at Brigham and Women’s Hospital went from helping patients come up with treatment plans to becoming a patient himself, and now, he feels lucky to be alive after suffering a near-death experience over the summer. As a medical dosimetrist, Tony Orlina has dedicated...
For $5.28m, a mural-filled Brookline mansion overlooking a reservoir
Built in 1890, the home also comes with five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, elegant ceilings and woodwork, and a roof deck. You don’t need to hang much art if you buy 15 Catlin Road in Brookline because the walls are a masterpiece. Built in 1890, the five-bed, 4.5-bath property in...
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
country1025.com
Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well
Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
natickreport.com
Next up for South Natick dam
With the town’s decision made earlier this month to remove the spillway at the Charles River dam, Natick is now quickly taking next steps. During the Natick Conservation Commission‘s Nov. 17 meeting (just before the 20-minute mark of the Natick Pegasus recording), town planner/conservation agent Claire Rundelli shared an update while repeating the town mantra of this being “just the start of a very long process”—no intentional breaching of the spillway for at least 5 years.
WCVB
Authorities reveal what led to hazmat response at apartment building in Malden, Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — Officials in Massachusetts are revealing what led to a large emergency response at an apartment building in Malden. Malden Deputy Fire Chief Greg Cavalieri said a man was found suffering from an apparent overdose in his apartment at the Overlook Ridge complex late Wednesday morning. According...
