Virginia State

WTOP

‘In dire need’: How a former World Bank staffer became a Fairfax Co. substitute teacher

A fifth-grade student at Bull Run Elementary School in Centreville, Virginia, approached Bunni Cooper late last week to ask if the two could have lunch together. The student inquired about the status of “Lunch Bunch,” a time for students at the Fairfax County school to eat and talk to Cooper, a longtime substitute teacher. Cooper said her lunch period for the day had already passed, but she told the girl that she’d make some time to chat a couple of days later.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Sand Hills Express

Virginia set to reverse trans students’ rights in public schools

Christiansburg, Virginia — The mass shooting at a club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has reignited concerns in the LGBTQ community over safety and discrimination. More than half of states in the U.S. have little to no protections for transgender people, and as early as next week, Virginia could reverse its limited rights in public schools.
VIRGINIA STATE
campussafetymagazine.com

Supreme Court Allows Title IX Lawsuits to Proceed Against Fairfax Schools, Univ. of Toledo

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear appeals made by a Virginia school district and an Ohio university to avoid sexual harassment lawsuits filed by female students. Both the Fairfax County School Board and the University of Toledo sought to narrow the circumstances under which the schools can be held liable under Title IX, a federal law that prevents discrimination on the basis of sex. The cases will now both go to trial in federal court after Monday’s rulings.
TOLEDO, OH
royalexaminer.com

Warren County owed over $1.5 million in delinquent personal property and real estate taxes

“Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” That oft-used phrase was penned by Benjamin Franklin in 1789, and it holds true today. Taxes are something almost every citizen deals with. Taxes fund our government and the services it provides. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, residents pay federal income taxes, real estate taxes, and personal property taxes, among others.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Buchanan County supervisor proposes make-up year for Virginia students

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up our free daily email newsletter. In light of a scathing report showing that Virginia students have been underperforming in recent years, a Buchanan County supervisor is proposing to allow K-12 students who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic an optional make-up year to improve their academic test scores and athletic performance.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Governor Youngkin Announces Racing School Relocation to VIR

(Alton, VA) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin was in the southside Tuesday afternoon to announce that the Skip Barber Racing School will be relocating its headquarters from Lakeville, Connecticut to Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County. The school will invest $8.9 million to make the move and VIR will...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA

