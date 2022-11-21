Read full article on original website
WTOP
‘In dire need’: How a former World Bank staffer became a Fairfax Co. substitute teacher
A fifth-grade student at Bull Run Elementary School in Centreville, Virginia, approached Bunni Cooper late last week to ask if the two could have lunch together. The student inquired about the status of “Lunch Bunch,” a time for students at the Fairfax County school to eat and talk to Cooper, a longtime substitute teacher. Cooper said her lunch period for the day had already passed, but she told the girl that she’d make some time to chat a couple of days later.
WTOP
LGBTQ advocates ask Virginia leaders to rescind proposed policies for trans students
In light of a recent mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub, an LGBTQ advocacy group is asking Virginia officials to rescind proposed policies for transgender and nonbinary students. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Equality Virginia wrote a letter to Gov. Glenn Youngkin and State Superintendent Jillian Balow urging the...
Sand Hills Express
Virginia set to reverse trans students’ rights in public schools
Christiansburg, Virginia — The mass shooting at a club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has reignited concerns in the LGBTQ community over safety and discrimination. More than half of states in the U.S. have little to no protections for transgender people, and as early as next week, Virginia could reverse its limited rights in public schools.
NBC12
Indigenous tribes present wild game, gifts to Gov. Youngkin in annual tax tribute
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens gathered at the Governor’s mansion to celebrate the centuries-long relationship between the Commonwealth and the Mattaponi and Pamunkey Indian tribes. The annual tax tribute ceremony dates back to 1677 when an agreement was signed allowing Native Americans to give fresh game to the colonial...
campussafetymagazine.com
Supreme Court Allows Title IX Lawsuits to Proceed Against Fairfax Schools, Univ. of Toledo
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear appeals made by a Virginia school district and an Ohio university to avoid sexual harassment lawsuits filed by female students. Both the Fairfax County School Board and the University of Toledo sought to narrow the circumstances under which the schools can be held liable under Title IX, a federal law that prevents discrimination on the basis of sex. The cases will now both go to trial in federal court after Monday’s rulings.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County owed over $1.5 million in delinquent personal property and real estate taxes
“Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” That oft-used phrase was penned by Benjamin Franklin in 1789, and it holds true today. Taxes are something almost every citizen deals with. Taxes fund our government and the services it provides. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, residents pay federal income taxes, real estate taxes, and personal property taxes, among others.
After mass shootings, Virginia House Democrats to push gun control proposals
In the wake of another mass shooting in Virginia, House Democrats say they will propose gun control measures next year.
Washington Examiner
Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
Franklin News Post
Equality Virginia urges Youngkin to repeal transgender policies in light of Colo. shooting
RICHMOND — LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Virginia sent a letter to Gov. Glenn Youngkin and State Superintendent Jillian Balow on Tuesday urging the administration to rescind its proposed policies regarding the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students in light of last week’s mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo.
vccs.edu
Virginia’s Community Colleges prepare transformational request to governor and General Assembly
With record-low unemployment, Virginia has an enormous need for workers to fill an estimated 300,000 open jobs, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin, who has asked business and education leaders for transformational ideas that will help fill these jobs quickly. It’s a daunting task. Not only is Virginia’s jobless rate just...
WTOP
Long-serving Arlington Co. sheriff — and one of first female sheriffs in Virginia — to step down
The long-serving sheriff of Arlington County — and one of the first female sheriffs in the commonwealth of Virginia — announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection and will step down when her term ends next year. Sheriff Beth Arthur has served as the county’s sheriff since 2000,...
cardinalnews.org
Buchanan County supervisor proposes make-up year for Virginia students
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up our free daily email newsletter. In light of a scathing report showing that Virginia students have been underperforming in recent years, a Buchanan County supervisor is proposing to allow K-12 students who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic an optional make-up year to improve their academic test scores and athletic performance.
cardinalnews.org
A new push to overturn Virginia’s uranium mining moratorium may be on the horizon
Want more news from Southwest and Southside Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather newsletter now, too. The largest uranium deposit in the United States is in Pittsylvania County at a 3,000-acre site called Coles Hill. The uranium was found in 1979, but...
Virginia lawmaker renews push to lower voting age to 16 in local elections
A Virginia Democrat wants to lower the voting age for local elections to 16, a change to the state’s constitution that voters would ultimately need to approve.
WJLA
'Get used to it': Governor-elect Wes Moore has goals and will move fast to accomplish them
MARYLAND (7News) — It's been only two weeks since Wes Moore was elected to be the next Governor of Maryland and he's already met with current Governor Larry Hogan, announced his transition team and made a number of key hires on his staff. Moore explained that this is his normal pace of accomplishing things.
Report: Virginia could do more to stop drugged driving
A new report from the Virginia State Crime Commission reviewed the state's laws regarding intoxicated driving and found that there are several enforcement barriers that the general assembly could address.
With 804 set to run out of numbers, Virginia board picks new area code
With expectations that the 804 area code will run out of phone numbers by mid-2024, a new area code has been approved for parts of central Virginia and the Northern Neck.
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
fox5dc.com
President Biden calls Virginia Walmart shooting rampage a 'horrific and senseless act of violence'
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden said the Virginia Walmart shooting rampage was a "horrific and senseless act of violence" in a statement released Wednesday morning. Biden said he and the first lady are mourning the loss of the six people killed when a store employee opened fired Tuesday night. Police say the shooter then turned the gun on himself.
WBTM
Governor Youngkin Announces Racing School Relocation to VIR
(Alton, VA) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin was in the southside Tuesday afternoon to announce that the Skip Barber Racing School will be relocating its headquarters from Lakeville, Connecticut to Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County. The school will invest $8.9 million to make the move and VIR will...
