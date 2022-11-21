Read full article on original website
Silca Terra MTB floor pump gets versatile, Eolo adds Co2 regulator & Hot Wax X saves 12W!
Silca has a slew of tweaked updates for us all today – making it easier to keep our tires aired up and reducing drivetrain friction along the way. Their Terra mountain bike floor pump is back 34 years later with new valve tech that makes it more versatile for all bikes. The Eolo Co2 inflator gets a much-needed v4 upgrade adding a regulator. And Hot Wax X now can save you a full 12W and make your chain last for 30,000km!
This woom Kids Bike Shifts AUTOMAGIC-ally with 2 Speed Automatic Rear Hub
The woom 3 AUTOMAGIC 16-inch bike's auto-shifting feature makes starts easier and allows your budding racer to build up some speed on the flats. This article was originally published on GearJunkie. More kids on bikes...
Getting a Foot in at the HANDZ Bicycles Booth at Philly Bike Expo
The Philly Bike Expo yielded a lot of bike-nerdy stuff to get through while wandering the show. For instance, I had a nice conversation with Ryan Burnham of Handz Bicycles. Ryan is the owner and chief frame builder at Handz Bicycles out of New Hampshire.
aeroe Spider Fat Rack: Built For Any Fat Bike or Fat eBike
Because you can pedal just about anywhere on a fattie, it makes a lot of sense to load yours down with racks so you'll be kitted out once you get there. But anyone who tries...
OneUp Components’ Carbon Handlebar Offers Subtle Compliance at a Competitive Weight | Review
When I first heard about carbon fiber bike parts, I thought the main benefit of this material was weight savings. While that's certainly true, I've since learned how tunable carbon fiber can be. When MTB components like rims and handlebars went to carbon, we started seeing carbon parts that were touted for their stiffness, compliance, or strategic combinations of both. Conveniently, they still often wind up being pretty light too.
