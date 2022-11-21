Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Silca has a slew of tweaked updates for us all today – making it easier to keep our tires aired up and reducing drivetrain friction along the way. Their Terra mountain bike floor pump is back 34 years later with new valve tech that makes it more versatile for all bikes. The Eolo Co2 inflator gets a much-needed v4 upgrade adding a regulator. And Hot Wax X now can save you a full 12W and make your chain last for 30,000km!

2 DAYS AGO